Summer Scouting: Top FCS Safety Prospects To Watch In The 2027 NFL Draft

The modernization of the safety position over the years has changed how evaluators view the position.

Depending on the scheme, a safety may need completely different traits to succeed. Safeties must be effective against the run and pass, play close to the line of scrimmage, rotate into the nickel, and play in the high post. Mainly, versatility is arguably the best trait at safety because modern defenses must adapt to the creativity of offenses.

As for the FCS, since 2020, only two safeties have been drafted, each of them being considered hybrids. They possessed the size and athleticism to play safety and linebacker. In 2023, the New England Patriots added Marte Mapu (Sacramento State) with the 76th overall pick, while the Carolina Panthers drafted Jeremy Chinn (Southern Illinois) with the 64th pick in 2020.

The 2027 FCS safety class is filled with talented prospects with plenty of upside. They have alignment versatility and produce at a high level. The biggest question is whether, like most of the 2027 class, they will move up after receiving another year due to the NCAA's new 5-for-5 ruling. However, these prospects still show promise heading into the 2026 season.

Abu Kamara (Yale)

Height: 5106

Weight: 211 lbs

2025 Stats: 76 tackles, 40 solo, 6.5 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, 2 INTs, 15 passes defended, 3 FFs, 4 FRs (12 games)

Strengths

Good overall athleticism with functional versatility

Strong turnover ability with a knack for creating plays on the football

Versatile alignment profile as a box safety, dime linebacker, blitzer, and QB spy

Good blitzing ability from multiple alignments

Effective gap shooter who can disrupt the backfield

Harrison Keith (Dartmouth)

Height: 5116

Weight: 200 lbs

2025 Stats: 46 tackles, 27 solo, 4 INTs, 8 passes defended (10 games)

Strengths

Good instincts in coverage

High-end deep coverage ability with legitimate center-field value

Smooth transitions when opening and driving on routes

Quality route recognition from deep alignments

Adequate slot versatility provides additional alignment flexibility

Good zone awareness with an understanding of spacing

Caden Dowler (Montana State)

Height: 5111

Weight: 201 lbs

2025 Stats: 91 tackles, 62 solo, 6.5 TFLs, 1 sack, 6 INTs, 4 PBUs, 2 FFs (16 games)

Strengths

Quick trigger when diagnosing underneath concepts

Effective low-post defender near the line of scrimmage

Quality closing burst on underneath throws

Understands how to hover underneath vertical routes and constrict throwing windows

Closes quickly from depth against the run

Rex Connors (UC Davis)

Height: 5114

Weight: 205 lbs

2025 Stats: 45 tackles, 33 solo, 2 passes defended (4 games)

Strengths

Good physicality with a competitive playing temperament

Strong underneath zone instincts and route recognition

Good reactive athleticism when plays develop in front of him

Effective robber defender who can read the quarterback and attack routes

Very good stopping power to limit yards after contact

Joshua Tarver (Furman)

Height: 6013

Weight: 207 lbs

2025 Stats: 34 tackles, 23 solo, 3 INTs, 6 passes defended (12 games)

Strengths

Quality size for the safety position

Good length impacts passing windows and catch points

Adequate range when responsible for halves or deep thirds

Good change of direction for his size

His physical profile fits match-zone concepts that let him use his size and length

Biggest Games To Watch In 2026:

Caden Dowler vs. Nevada (Sep. 12)

Rex Connors vs. SMU (Sep. 12)

Joshua Tarver vs. Tennessee (Sep. 5)

Abu Kamara vs. Rhode Island (Oct. 17)

Harrison Keith vs. Monmouth (Sep. 26)

Early FCS Safety Superlatives:

Best Deep Safety: Harrison Keith

Harrison Keith Best Box Safety: Rex Connors

Rex Connors Best Hybrid Defender: Abu Kamara

Abu Kamara Best Coverage Safety: Harrison Keith

Harrison Keith Best Ball Hawk: Harrison Keith

Harrison Keith Best Run Defender: Rex Connors

Rex Connors Best Tackler: Rex Connors

Rex Connors Best Athlete: Abu Kamara

Abu Kamara Best Football IQ: Harrison Keith

Harrison Keith Most Versatile: Abu Kamara

Abu Kamara Most Underrated: Caden Dowler

Caden Dowler Highest Ceiling: Joshua Tarver

Joshua Tarver Most NFL-Ready: Abu Kamara

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