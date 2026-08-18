Summer Scouting: Top FCS Safety Prospects To Watch In The 2027 NFL Draft
The modernization of the safety position over the years has changed how evaluators view the position.
Depending on the scheme, a safety may need completely different traits to succeed. Safeties must be effective against the run and pass, play close to the line of scrimmage, rotate into the nickel, and play in the high post. Mainly, versatility is arguably the best trait at safety because modern defenses must adapt to the creativity of offenses.
As for the FCS, since 2020, only two safeties have been drafted, each of them being considered hybrids. They possessed the size and athleticism to play safety and linebacker. In 2023, the New England Patriots added Marte Mapu (Sacramento State) with the 76th overall pick, while the Carolina Panthers drafted Jeremy Chinn (Southern Illinois) with the 64th pick in 2020.
The 2027 FCS safety class is filled with talented prospects with plenty of upside. They have alignment versatility and produce at a high level. The biggest question is whether, like most of the 2027 class, they will move up after receiving another year due to the NCAA's new 5-for-5 ruling. However, these prospects still show promise heading into the 2026 season.
Abu Kamara (Yale)
Height: 5106
Weight: 211 lbs
2025 Stats: 76 tackles, 40 solo, 6.5 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, 2 INTs, 15 passes defended, 3 FFs, 4 FRs (12 games)
Strengths
- Good overall athleticism with functional versatility
- Strong turnover ability with a knack for creating plays on the football
- Versatile alignment profile as a box safety, dime linebacker, blitzer, and QB spy
- Good blitzing ability from multiple alignments
- Effective gap shooter who can disrupt the backfield
Harrison Keith (Dartmouth)
Height: 5116
Weight: 200 lbs
2025 Stats: 46 tackles, 27 solo, 4 INTs, 8 passes defended (10 games)
Strengths
- Good instincts in coverage
- High-end deep coverage ability with legitimate center-field value
- Smooth transitions when opening and driving on routes
- Quality route recognition from deep alignments
- Adequate slot versatility provides additional alignment flexibility
- Good zone awareness with an understanding of spacing
Caden Dowler (Montana State)
Height: 5111
Weight: 201 lbs
2025 Stats: 91 tackles, 62 solo, 6.5 TFLs, 1 sack, 6 INTs, 4 PBUs, 2 FFs (16 games)
Strengths
- Quick trigger when diagnosing underneath concepts
- Effective low-post defender near the line of scrimmage
- Quality closing burst on underneath throws
- Understands how to hover underneath vertical routes and constrict throwing windows
- Closes quickly from depth against the run
Rex Connors (UC Davis)
Height: 5114
Weight: 205 lbs
2025 Stats: 45 tackles, 33 solo, 2 passes defended (4 games)
Strengths
- Good physicality with a competitive playing temperament
- Strong underneath zone instincts and route recognition
- Good reactive athleticism when plays develop in front of him
- Effective robber defender who can read the quarterback and attack routes
- Very good stopping power to limit yards after contact
Joshua Tarver (Furman)
Height: 6013
Weight: 207 lbs
2025 Stats: 34 tackles, 23 solo, 3 INTs, 6 passes defended (12 games)
Strengths
- Quality size for the safety position
- Good length impacts passing windows and catch points
- Adequate range when responsible for halves or deep thirds
- Good change of direction for his size
- His physical profile fits match-zone concepts that let him use his size and length
Biggest Games To Watch In 2026:
- Caden Dowler vs. Nevada (Sep. 12)
- Rex Connors vs. SMU (Sep. 12)
- Joshua Tarver vs. Tennessee (Sep. 5)
- Abu Kamara vs. Rhode Island (Oct. 17)
- Harrison Keith vs. Monmouth (Sep. 26)
Early FCS Safety Superlatives:
- Best Deep Safety: Harrison Keith
- Best Box Safety: Rex Connors
- Best Hybrid Defender: Abu Kamara
- Best Coverage Safety: Harrison Keith
- Best Ball Hawk: Harrison Keith
- Best Run Defender: Rex Connors
- Best Tackler: Rex Connors
- Best Athlete: Abu Kamara
- Best Football IQ: Harrison Keith
- Most Versatile: Abu Kamara
- Most Underrated: Caden Dowler
- Highest Ceiling: Joshua Tarver
- Most NFL-Ready: Abu Kamara
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Gerald J. Huggins II is the official NFL Draft analyst for FCS Football Central on SI. He serves as a national scout for the East-West Shrine Bowl and DraftHBCU. Gerald is an official voter for the Aeneas Williams and Jim Thorpe Awards. He also serves as the Director of Football Operations at Morgan State University.Follow Coach_HugginsII