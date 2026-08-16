Top 10 Returning FCS Defensive Ends in 2026

Our 2026 FCS positional rankings continue with the defensive end position, where we have multiple returning FCS All-Americans, including three players who finished with 10 or more sacks last season.

These rankings were constructed using multiple factors, including film, on-field performance, individual accolades, Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades, and the general knowledge of each voter. FBS and non-Division I transfers with no experience at the FCS level were not included.

Some notable honorable mentions who received consideration include Jordan Dollard (South Carolina State), DaVonyae Pettis (Campbell), Reggie Darkah (Stony Brook), Reis Kirschenman (South Dakota State), Kobe McInnis (Mercer), Evan Aubrey (Southeastern Louisiana), Malik Gucake (Prairie View A&M), Sam Goligoski (UC Davis), David Portu (Austin Peay), Jake Mason (Montana), and Jack Middleton (Brown).

Below are the top returning edge rushers in FCS football in 2026.

10. Capri Martin (Villanova)

Even without a huge amount of preseason hype, Martin looks primed for a big season as the leader of Villanova's defense. He's been a key defensive player for the Wildcats over the past three years, playing in 39 games with 69 tackles, 11.5 TFLs, and 4.5 sacks. He's stout against the run, plus his physicality allows him to be a versatile piece along the defensive line. Martin hit his stride during Villanova's playoff run, which gives him a ton of momentum going into his senior season.

9. Dawson Ripperda (South Dakota State)

Ripperda was a solid contributor in 2024, posting 23 tackles, 5.5 TFLs, and 2.5 sacks, but he became an anchor for the Jacks in the front seven last year. The loss of Reis Kirschenman to injury created a void for someone to fill, which is exactly where Ripperda thrived in 2025. He had a career-high 43 tackles, 8.5 TFLs, 5 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles in 14 games. With both Ripperda and Kirschenman returning, South Dakota State will have one of the best defensive end duos in the country in 2026.

8. Kaden Vig (North Dakota)

Speaking of elite EDGE duos, North Dakota's defense may feature the best EDGE duo in the FCS going into 2026, which includes Kaden Vig, who had a breakout sophomore campaign last season. Vig had 36 total tackles, 6 TFLs, and 5.5 sacks for the Fighting Hawks. His performance earned him second-team All-MVFC honors. At 6-6, 275 pounds, Vig has the size to play all across the defensive line, which is something that separates him from some of the other players on this list.

7. Ike Odimegwu (Brown)

Odimegwu entered last season with zero playing experience, but ended the year as one of the premier edge rushers in the Ivy League. In less than 400 snaps, Odimegwu ranked 2nd in the Ivy League with 9 sacks, while finishing the year with 22 total tackles and 10 TFLs. He was a second-team All-Ivy selection for the Bears. Going into 2026, Odimegwu only needs 9 sacks to break Brown's program record of 17.5 sacks, which is something to watch as he looks to solidify himself as one of the best pass rushers in the FCS.

6. Zac Crews (Montana State)

This is the biggest projection in our rankings, but Crews has all the tools to become one of the breakout stars at the FCS level. Crews didn't record a start last year, but played in all 16 games for the Bobcats and had some outstanding production in roughly 550 snaps. He ended the year with 38 total tackles, 8.5 TFLs, 6 sacks, 5 QBHs, and 2 forced fumbles. At 6-4, 240 pounds, Crews has the frame and length to be a real disruptive force for the Bobcats.

5. Andrew Huff (Lamar)

Huff started his career at Houston Christian, where he had two productive seasons for the Huskies. He transferred to Lamar and immediately became a key piece of one of the best defenses in the Southland Conference. He led the Cardinals with 6.5 sacks, while also posting 60 total tackles and 10.5 TFLs in 13 games. Now with All-American expectations, Huff could be a real dark horse in the race for the Buck Buchanan Award.

4. Camden Byrd (Richmond)

Byrd has been one of the leaders of Richmond's defense in back-to-back seasons. He was a second-team All-CAA selection in 2024 with 45 tackles, 8.5 TFLs, and 7 sacks. Byrd took his game to the next level last year, earning All-Patriot League honors for the Spiders. He posted a career-high 11.5 TFLs and 8.5 sacks, along with 34 total tackles and 3 forced fumbles. Byrd was dominant at the end of last season, recording a sack in each of his final four games, along with 6.5 TFLs during that stretch.

3. Michael Wells (Youngstown State)

After breaking into the starting rotation late in 2024, Wells took full advantage of his increased playing time last season. He finished the year with 50 total tackles, 15 TFLs, 10.5 sacks, 4 PBUs, 2 forced fumbles, and 3 fumble recoveries in 13 games. He earned second-team FCS All-American and first-team All-MVFC honors for the first time in his career.

Wells jumped onto the national radar with a career-high 4 TFLs and 3.5 sacks in a win over Indiana State. He also had an outstanding performance in the playoffs against Yale with 2 sacks. Going into 2026, the Penguins need another big season from Wells, especially if this defense is going to elevate into a championship-caliber unit.

2. Lance Rucker (North Dakota)

Rucker ended last season as one of the hottest defensive players in the country, which included a 3-sack performance against Tennessee Tech in the FCS playoffs. He set a new single-season program record with 11.5 sacks, while also recording 64 total tackles, 15 TFLs, 4 forced fumbles, and 8 QBHs. He earned first-team All-MVFC honors and FCS All-American honors from multiple outlets.

It feels like Rucker is going to have an excellent shot at the Buck Buchanan Award next season, especially if he can continue his momentum from the end of last season. In his final three games, Rucker had 22 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, 4.5 sacks, and 4 forced fumbles, which includes two postseason games. He's also projected to be one of the top FCS prospects in the upcoming 2027 NFL Draft.

1. Joshua Stoneking (Furman)

Stoneking introduced himself to the college football world last season with a dominant breakout season. He finished 2nd for the Buck Buchanan Award, was named the FCS ADA National Defensive Player of the Year, and earned consensus first-team FCS All-American honors. In 12 games, Stoneking posted 79 tackles, 23 TFLs, 14.5 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles for the Paladins.

I still think there are some people who aren't giving Stoneking the amount of respect he deserves. His game isn't flashy, but he just consistently does his job and makes plays when it matters most. He recorded at least 1 TFL in 11 of his 12 games, plus had 2 or more sacks in five games. Stoneking may have put himself on the NFL's radar with an impressive showing against Clemson, posting 6 tackles, 3 TFLs, and 1 sack against the Tigers.

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