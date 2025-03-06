Top 10 HBCU Prospects In The 2025 NFL Draft (March Update)
The 2025 NFL Draft features a deep and talented pool of HBCU prospects, many of whom have showcased their skills through various pre-draft events such as the HBCU Combine, the HBCU Legacy Bowl, and other all-star games.
Below, we highlight the top 10 HBCU prospects and their paths to the NFL.
10. Carlvainsky Decius (Morgan State, DB)
Decius had a mixed pre-draft process. He struggled with testing at the HBCU Combine but rebounded well during Legacy Bowl practices. His performance in one-on-ones, 7-on-7 drills, and team sessions showed his potential. He will need a strong pro day to solidify his standing as a priority-free agent.
9. Jeremiah Pruitte (Florida A&M, TE)
Pruitte helped boost his stock during the HBCU Combine and HBCU Legacy Bowl. Underutilized during his time at Florida A&M, his size and athleticism make him an intriguing option for NFL teams. He is expected to be a priority pickup following the draft and has the physical traits to develop into a productive tight end at the next level.
8. Kenny Gallop Jr. (Howard, DB)
Gallop attended the College Gridiron Showcase, HBCU Combine, and HBCU Legacy Bowl but did not participate in testing at the HBCU Combine. He plans to showcase his athleticism at his pro day, which could help solidify his status as a preferred free agent. His raw potential makes him one of the more polarizing HBCU prospects in this class.
7. Aaron Smith (South Carolina State, LB)
Smith was widely regarded as the top HBCU prospect entering the pre-draft process, securing invites to the Shrine Bowl, HBCU Combine, and HBCU Legacy Bowl. Unfortunately, an injury limited his participation at the Shrine Bowl, and he hasn't played since the Celebration Bowl in December. His pro day will be crucial in determining whether he hears his name called late in the draft or signs as a priority-free agent.
6. Kendall Bohler (Florida A&M, CB)
Bohler had an impressive postseason, participating in the Hula Bowl, HBCU Combine, and HBCU Legacy Bowl. He showcased his versatility and tested well, proving he can contribute in multiple defensive schemes. He is expected to be a high-priority free agent with a strong chance to earn a roster spot.
5. Irv Mulligan (Jackson State, RB)
Mulligan entered the pre-draft process as arguably the top skill-position prospect from HBCUs. He performed well in both the HBCU Combine and Legacy Bowl, displaying the tools necessary to contribute as a rotational NFL running back. His main challenge is breaking into a deep running back class, but his versatility and skill set give him a chance to make an impact at the next level.
4. James Burgess Jr. (Alabama State, DB)
Burgess opted not to participate in the HBCU Combine, but he impressed during the Hula Bowl and HBCU Legacy Bowl. His pro day at the University of Alabama-Birmingham will be a critical factor in determining his draft stock. A sub-4.5 40-yard dash could push him into late round conversations, while a 4.6 time may slot him as a high-priority free agent.
3. Carson Vinson (Alabama A&M, OL)
Vinson had a strong spring, beginning with a solid showing at the Senior Bowl. While he had some inconsistent moments in the game, he rebounded well with a strong NFL Combine performance, showcasing his athleticism and fluidity in drills. Vinson is in a good position to be selected late on Day 3 or as a priority-free agent.
2. Elijah Williams (Morgan State, DL)
Williams put together one of the most dominant performances in HBCU Combine and HBCU Legacy Bowl history. He exceeded scouts' expectations in terms of measurables and athletic testing, then followed it up with a standout performance in practice sessions. While he remains on the fringe of being drafted, his pre-draft process has positioned him well for a late-round selection or priority free-agent signing.
1. Robert McDaniel (Jackson State, S)
McDaniel took full advantage of his opportunities this spring, dominating both the HBCU Legacy Bowl and the HBCU Combine. Despite being overlooked for other major all-star games and the NFL Combine, his film showcases his versatility and physicality. His ability to play multiple positions in the secondary makes him a valuable asset for teams looking for depth and special teams contributions.
