Top 5 FCS Defensive Prospects In The 2026 NFL Draft

The 2026 pre-NFL Draft process is in full swing, and the top FCS defensive prospects have done a great job of boosting their stock after the season ended.

We’ve had defenders participate in the FCS Showcase, Shrine Bowl, Senior Bowl, American Bowl, HBCU Legacy Bowl, and NFL Combine. Each opportunity for small-school prospects is just another way to perform in front of NFL personnel.

The 2026 class may be considered a “down” year for FCS prospects, but these defenders have a strong case not only to make a roster but also to hear their names called at the NFL Draft in April.

The top FCS defensive prospects are a mix of prototypical builds and quality athletes, as already on display at the NFL Combine by Charles Demmings and Kaleb Proctor.

Others, like Erick Hunter, have played in multiple All-Star games to continue their claim as the top HBCU prospect in this year’s class. Quality floors with high-end upside rightfully describe these top defensive prospects.

5. Maximus Pulley | SAF | Wofford

Pulley is another underrated FCS defensive prospect that I consider a fringe NFL rotational prospect. He also has not been heavy on the all-star circuit; however, he tested well at his pro day. During his pro day, he posted a 4.45 forty-yard dash, 41.5 vertical jump, 10’3” broad jump, and a 4.25 short shuttle.

He profiles best as a nickel defender, with strong robber and intermediate middle coverage. His athleticism will make him an early contributor on special teams, and it wouldn’t surprise me to see him get significant reps throughout the season.

Wofford safety Maximus Pulley (2) | John Byrum (Wofford Athletics)

4. Christian Thomas | LB | Maine

Thomas is an underrated prospect who isn’t a hot commodity in the draft community, but his film is worthy of consideration as a top FCS prospect. While not heavily involved in the all-star game circuit, Thomas has his pro day coming up on March 27th.

His film indicates that he should test very well in front of NFL personnel. His build and versatility at the linebacker position should be an intriguing option as a Day 3 three or priority free agent after the draft. A team that likes long, agile linebackers with pass-rush versatility will love him as a rotational piece.

3. Erick Hunter | LB | Morgan State

Hunter is regarded as the top HBCU prospect and a fringe rotational NFL prospect with upside who should have his best years ahead of him. He was a huge snub for the NFL combine, but he will have his chance to test in front of all 32 NFL teams at the HBCU Showcase on March 30th.

After a solid season, Hunter performed at the American and HBCU Legacy Bowls, where he shone in both events. He has the prototypical build for the new-age off-ball linebacker, and teams looking for a core special-teams guy and a rotational linebacker will be happy with Hunter in their organization.

2. Kaleb Proctor | IDL | Southeastern Louisiana

Proctor is an adequate rotational NFL prospect who had a breakout season in 2025. His post-season draft process raised questions about his size. Still, his athletic gifts and movement skills are what teams should focus on if they’re looking for an early rotational defensive lineman with some alignment versatility.

At the NFL Combine, Proctor posted a 4.79 40-yard dash, 33-inch vertical jump, and a 9’5” broad jump. Those numbers put in the 88th percentile or higher. He also performed well at the Shrine Bowl, contributing to his productive evaluation process. Teams that are looking for an instant, productive rotational defensive lineman in an attack-style defense.

Southeastern Louisiana defensive lineman Kaleb Proctor (2) | Lindsey Rizzo (SLU Athletics)

1. Charles Demmings | CB | Stephen F. Austin

Demmings is a quality rotational NFL prospect with huge upside due to his size and athletic ability. At the 2026 NFL Combine, he showcased his athletic ability, posting top testing numbers in multiple drills. He ran a 4.41 forty-yard dash, 42-inch vertical jump, and an 11’0” broad jump at the combine.

His testing numbers, coupled with his performance during the Senior Bowl, place him as a corner that teams should take a shot on early Day 3, possibly even late Day 2. He will fit well in a scheme that utilizes his athleticism and coverage ability while also being a core special teamer.

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