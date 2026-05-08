Top 10 Returning FCS Running Backs In 2026

Our FCS positional rankings continue with the running back position, where we have multiple All-American and All-Conference performers set to return for the 2026 season.

Our goal with these positional rankings is to spotlight the top returning players across FCS football, giving fans and media insight on who to keep an eye on during the upcoming season.

These rankings were constructed using multiple factors, including film, on-field performance, individual accolades, Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades, and the general FCS knowledge of each voter.

FBS and non-Division I transfers with no experience at the FCS level were not included.

Some notable honorable mentions who received consideration include Carson Gresock (Gardner-Webb), Chase Bingmon (Prairie View A&M), Steve Hall (Lindenwood), Trey Holly (Southern), Rovaughn Banks Jr. (Abilene Christian), Jaden Gilbert (Youngstown State), Mitchell Summers (Sacred Heart), Xaviah Bascon (Harvard), and Jimmyll Williams (Elon).

Below are the top returning running backs in FCS football in 2026.

10. Jaden Green (Cal Poly)

Green transferred from Lehigh to Cal Poly this offseason, one of the major recruiting wins for new head coach Tim Skipper. Green has been extremely productive the past two years, while splitting snaps with Luke Yoder. He's a two-time All-Patriot League selection and earned Freshman All-American honors in 2024.

Over the past two seasons, Green has posted 1,631 rushing yards and 17 rushing TDs, while averaging 5.8 yards per carry. Green's value is also boosted due to his impact on special teams, where he's averaged 24.8 yards per return in 2024-25.

The Mustangs were one of the most inconsistent rushing attacks in the Big Sky last year. It gives Green an opportunity to make an immediate impact, while also finally getting to be the No. 1 RB. I'm curious how Green's game will translate to the Big Sky, but he has all the tools to be a real weapon for the Mustangs.

9. Tylan Hines (Tarleton State)

Tylan Hines was one of the top FBS-to-FCS transfers last season, transferring from Hawaii to Tarleton State. He was limited due to an injury in Week 0, but he returned for the final four games of the year, where he absolutely turned heads with some outstanding performances.

In his last four games, Hines averaged 122.5 yards per game with 3 rushing TDs. His best showing came against Austin Peay, where he rushed for 215 yards in an overtime win over the Governors. He generated an explosive play on 20.2% of his runs, which was one of the highest rates in the country. Hines' 90.5 PFF grade ranked 4th among FCS running backs last season.

I think a lot of people may be overlooking Hines because he missed most of the season with an injury. His patience and explosiveness are a dangerous combination for opposing defenses. If he can remain healthy in 2026, I believe there's a real chance he could find himself among the Top 5, or even Top 3, RBs in the FCS.

8. Ja'briel Mace (Villanova)

After initially entering the portal, Mace announced his return to Villanova after an All-American season in 2025. It was a true breakout campaign for Mace, who was also named the CAA Special Teams Player of the Year and earned first-team All-CAA honors.

Mace only had 14 carries in Villanova's first eight games, but exploded onto the national scene with a 291-yard, 4 TD performance against Towson. He instantly became one of the hottest running backs in the country, finishing the season with 946 rushing yards, 11 rushing TDs, 2 receiving TDs, 735 kick return yards, and 2 KR TDs. His 89.7 PFF grade ranked 10th among FCS RBs in 2025.

Mace is the most dangerous special teams weapon on this list, but his emergence as a No. 1 RB is why he vaulted into the Top 10. He played a huge role in Villanova's run to the semifinals, and I think with David Avit's departure, along with a new quarterback, Mace's role should only grow in 2026.

7. Jordan Fisher (UC Davis)

There was a real question of who was going to step into the RB1 at UC Davis after Lan Larison headed to the NFL. Fisher became that guy and was one of the breakout stars in the Big Sky. He helped lead the Aggies back to the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs. He was an All-Big Sky honorable mention after becoming one of five Big Sky RBs to post over 1,000 rushing yards in 2025.

Fisher finished the year with 1,121 rushing yards and 8 rushing TDs, averaging 6.1 yards per carry. He was also a threat out of the backfield, posting 287 receiving yards and another three scores. He had six 100-yard performances, including a career-high 170 yards against Southern Utah in Week 3.

He split time with Carter Vargas early in the year, but thrived as the No. 1 RB after Vargas suffered an injury. I think he fits perfectly into Tim Plough's offensive scheme, especially with his receiving ability, which allows Plough to find creative ways to get him in open space.

It's easy to forget that Fisher has only been a 1-year starter, which means he still has even more room to grow as a player. I expect another big season from Fisher with the Aggies.

6. Dason Brooks (Idaho State)

If you asked me who the most underappreciated running back was in FCS football, I'd immediately point toward Dason Brooks. He transitioned from linebacker to running back ahead of the 2024 season, but still put up over 500 rushing yards for the Bengals. He took it to another level last season, earning second-team All-Big Sky honors.

Brooks finished with 1,007 rushing yards on 157 carries and 10 rushing TDs. He had some head-turning performances in 2025, including 132 yards and 2 scores against UNLV, plus a career-high 219 yards and 2 TDs in an upset over UC Davis. His 86.3 PFF grade ranked 17th among FCS RBs last year.

One benefit of his experience at linebacker is his physicality, which can be seen in his pass protection, which is often overlooked when analyzing RBs. He finished the year with the highest pass-blocking grade among FCS RBs. I expect Brooks to have another impressive season as Idaho State is projected to return its entire starting offensive line from last season.

5. Victor Dawson (Illinois State)

You can point toward a variety of key players who played a large role in Illinois State's run to Nashville, but Victor Dawson's impact can't be overlooked. He put together an impressive run, averaging 127.6 yards per game in the FCS playoffs, including four consecutive games with 126 or more rushing yards.

In 12 games, Dawson recorded 1,377 rushing yards and 5 rushing TDs for the Redbirds. He ranked 9th nationally in rushing yards and was named to the MVFC All-Newcomer Team. He forced 69 missed tackles in 16 games, which ranked 3rd nationally among FCS RBs.

Dawson does an outstanding job picking up extra yards, ranking 8th among FCS RBs in yards after contact. He had over 100 yards after contact in two different playoff games, including a season-high 121 yards against Villanova in the semifinals.

Illinois State will have a new starting QB next year, which means I would expect Dawson to be leaned on early in the season. That's a recipe for another big season for Dawson, who is looking to lead the Redbirds back to Nashville.

Illinois State running back Victor Dawson (5) runs the ball against Montana State during the FCS National Championship | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

4. Charles Pierre Jr. (South Dakota)

Pierre Jr. missed almost all of last season with a season-ending injury in Week 2, but now has the chance to reclaim his spot as one of the best RBs in FCS football. He made an immediate impact in 2023, when he was named to the MVFC All-Newcomer Team as a redshirt freshman. It was his All-American campaign in 2024 that really solidified him as one of the elite rushers at this level.

Pierre finished the 2024 season with 1,244 rushing yards, which led the MVFC, and 16 rushing TDs. He averaged an impressive 7.4 yards per carry, becoming one of the most explosive running backs in the country. He led the country with 24 runs of 15 or more yards, while finishing with the 5th-highest PFF grade among FCS RBs.

Pierre's return, despite major FBS interest, was a huge win for the South Dakota staff. He's an experienced, productive leader who will help this offense gel as a new starting quarterback finds their rhythm. As long as he stays healthy, Pierre should be one of the players to watch in the Walter Payton Award race in 2026.

South Dakota running back Charles Pierre Jr. (3) | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK

3. Luke Yoder (Lehigh)

Yoder has been an integral piece in Lehigh's back-to-back Patriot League titles, rushing for 1,000 yards in both seasons. He was named the Patriot League Offensive Player of the Year last year, earning third-team All-American honors for the Mountain Hawks.

Yoder finished his junior season with 1,409 rushing yards, the 2nd-most in program history, and 15 rushing TDs. He helped Lehigh clinch the Patriot League title with a career-high 234 yards and 4 TDs against Lafayette, posting six 100-yard games in 2025. His 91.3 PFF grade ranked 2nd nationally and is the highest among returning FCS RBs.

Yoder averaged 4.72 yards after contact last season, which ranked 7th among FCS RBs. We've seen him grow from a Jerry Rice Award finalist in 2023 to one of the top running backs in the country, and I don't expect to see anything different next year. With Jaden Green's transfer, Yoder should receive an even larger share of the carries, which sets the stage for another All-American season.

Lehigh Mountain Hawks running back Luke Yoder (6) | Danny Wild-Imagn Images

2. Adam Jones (Montana State)

Adam Jones just continues to roll up yards for the Bobcats, posting back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. He made a name for himself with a Freshman All-American season in 2024, in which he was named the Big Sky Freshman of the Year. He found a way to follow that up by being named an All-Big Sky honorable mention and led the Bobcats to an FCS national championship.

Jones set the Montana State single-season freshman record with 1,172 yards and 14 TDs in 2024. One of his best qualities is delivering big plays in big moments, which he did throughout Montana State's playoff run this past year. In the first three postseason games, Jones averaged 117.3 rushing yards per game and posted 6 total TDs.

Over his first two years, Jones has rushed for 2,265 yards and 29 TDs for the Bobcats. What's even more impressive is that he has split carries with two other All-American RBs in Julius Davis and Scottre Humphrey during that span. With Davis now gone, Jones will be the feature back in Montana State's offense, which could be must-see TV each week with his big-time play ability.

Montana State RB Adam Jones | Bobcat Creative Services

1. Eli Gillman (Montana)

There are a ton of great returning RBs at the FCS level, but Montana's Eli Gillman is the clear No. 1. No other RB in the country has been as consistent and productive as Gillman, who has rushed for over 3,600 yards and nearly 50 TDs over the past three years. He's on track to break both all-time career records at Montana, solidifying himself as one of the best players in program history.

This past year was Gillman's best season with the Grizzlies, posting 1,540 rushing yards and 21 TDs on 6.2 yards per carry. He was named the Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year and received FCS All-American honors. He's posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and was only 32 yards away (968) as a redshirt freshman in 2023. That year, he won the Jerry Rice Award, given to the top freshman at the FCS level.

I still don't believe that Gillman gets the credit he deserves for his big-play ability. He had the 3rd-most runs of 15+ yards last season (27), while posting 45 runs of 10+ yards, the most among returning FCS RBs. Gillman is the model of consistency at the running back position and looks primed to put together his 3rd consecutive 1,000-yard season for the Griz.

Montana Grizzlies running back Eli Gillman (10) | Michael Thomas Shroyer-Imagn Images

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