Top 5 FCS Offensive Prospects In The 2026 NFL Draft

The 2026 FCS draft class is filled with talented offensive prospects. Versatile offensive linemen, high-end athletes at the skill positions, and polarizing prospects that will force teams to project and trust upside.

Teammates Bryce Lance and Cole Payton helped continue North Dakota State's dominance in the draft process after their showings at the NFL Combine and the Senior Bowl.

Then some prospects are very underrated and, I believe, can be contributors to teams sooner rather than later, yet are not being talked about much during this draft process. Players like Rodney Hammond Jr., Delby Lemieux, and Daniel Sobkowicz are examples of under-the-radar FCS prospects that deserve more recognition.

Let’s look at some of the top FCS offensive prospects.

5. Delby Lemieux | IOL | Dartmouth

Lemieux is a fringe NFL roster prospect with upside as he transitions from offensive tackle to interior offensive line. Though the transition from tackle to interior can be difficult, Lemieux is poised for a smoother one thanks to his best trait: technical soundness.

He had a solid week down in Mobile, Alabama, for the Senior Bowl and helped his stock rise significantly. Teams willing to take a swing on a versatile and technically sound offensive lineman as a preferred free agent will get a hidden gem. He has upside to be a potential adequate starter.

4. Cole Payton | QB | North Dakota State

Payton is a very polarizing FCS prospect who has been placed as low as an undrafted free agent and as high as a Day 2 pick by the draft community. I have him slated as a preferred free agent with upside due to his build and athleticism. He is arguably the most athletically gifted FCS prospect and one of the most athletically gifted quarterbacks in this year’s draft.

At the 2026 NFL Combine, Payton posted a 4.56 forty-yard dash, 40-inch vertical jump, and a 10’10” broad jump. The biggest knocks on Payton are his lack of time as a starting quarterback and his rawness as a passer. In a quarterback-hungry league, he will continue to be a hot commodity to teams that believe in his upside.

North Dakota State Bison quarterback Cole Payton (9) against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

3. Rodney Hammond | RB | Sacramento State

Hammond is a fringe NFL rotational prospect based on his film and production throughout his college career. His post-season evaluation process has included the FCS Showcase and his Pro Day. During his Pro Day, Hammond posted underwhelming athletic testing results, which were a bit shocking given his film.

He posted a 4.62 forty-yard dash, 4.75 short shuttle, 7.41 three cone, 33-inch vertical jump, and a 10’2” broad jump. His film still carries the weight of his draft profile. He has fringe rotational running-back talent, but teams will knock him for his lack of athletic traits. His return ability, coupled with his running ability, makes him a safe option at worst post-draft as a priority free agent.

2. Daniel Sobkowicz | WR | Illinois State

Sobkowicz is the most underrated wide receiver in the 2026 draft class. He is an adequate NFL rotational prospect due to his pure route-running ability and elite lateral agility. He had a great run to the end of his senior season, helping lead his team to the FCS National Championship Game.

Despite the loss, his impact on those who may not know him was put on full display. He carried that momentum into the post-season evaluation process, delivering a solid performance at the American Bowl and a very good display at his Pro Day.

The biggest knock on Sobkowicz is his top-end speed, which showed in his Pro Day numbers, but he creates separation as a route runner with his elite agility. He posted a 4.6 forty-yard dash, 4.09 short shuttle, 6.61 three-cone, 37.50 inch vertical jump, and a 10’1” broad jump. Teams may view him as a preferred free agent, but his film and testing numbers slate him as a draftable talent.

1. Bryce Lance | WR | North Dakota State

Lance is the top overall FCS prospect due to his production and elite overall athleticism. He is a High-end rotational prospect with quality starter upside. After watching his film over the past few seasons, his athleticism was easy to spot, and he showed it off at the NFL Combine.

At the Combine, he posted a 4.34 forty-yard dash, 4.15 short shuttle, 7.00 three-cone, 41.5 vertical jump, and an 11’1” broad jump. His testing puts him in the upper echelon of athletic wide receivers, and teams that need a vertical field stretcher will draft him sooner rather than later.

There is still some technical refinement that is needed to maximize his upside, but teams won’t overlook the natural physical gifts. Look for Lance in the Day 2 and early Day 3 discussions.

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