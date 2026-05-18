Top 10 Returning FCS Wide Receivers In 2026

Our 2026 FCS positional rankings continue with the wide receiver position, where we have multiple top performers returning, including three players who topped the 1,000-yard mark last season.

These rankings were constructed using multiple factors, including film, on-field performance, individual accolades, Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades, and the general knowledge of each voter. FBS and non-Division I transfers with no experience at the FCS level were not included.

Some notable honorable mentions who received consideration include Dylan Lord (Illinois State), Gabe Nunez (Tennessee Tech), Ajai Harrell (Tarleton State), Gavin Nelson (Monmouth), Markell Quick (Southern Illinois), Tre Holloway (Tennessee Tech), Ivan Hoyt (Tennessee Tech), Tra Neal (Monmouth), Jaxton Santiago (Yale), Brady Blackburn (Harvard), and Luke Mailander (Illinois State).

Below are the top returning wide receivers in FCS football in 2026.

10. Nate Rembert (Jackson State)

Rembert was one of the biggest FCS-to-FCS transfers ahead of last season, joining Jackson State from Mississippi Valley State. He's proven himself to be one of the most consistent receiving threats in HBCU football, which started with his 1,000-yard season for the Delta Devils in 2024, in which he earned first-team All-SWAC honors.

He was able to find similar production for the Tigers last season, finishing with 45 receptions for 750 receiving yards and 7 receiving TDs. It helped Rembert earn All-SWAC honors for the second consecutive season, despite the Tigers having to overcome injuries at the quarterback position. He delivered some of his best performances in some of JSU's biggest games, posting 100 or more yards against Southern, Grambling State, and Alcorn State.

Rembert is the highest-graded returning wide receiver in HBCU football after finishing with the 15th-highest PFF grade in 2025. He is a dangerous deep threat in the slot, plus is a reliable target after finishing with zero drops last season. His ability to generate explosive plays over the top may be his best quality, and I would expect another big season for Rembert, especially as sophomore Jared Lockhart continues to mature at the quarterback position.

9. Brooks Davis (Montana)

There were a ton of questions at wide receiver for Montana entering 2025, which gave Brooks Davis a window of opportunity that he capitalized on. He quickly emerged as one of the most talented freshman wide receivers in the FCS last season. He tied for 12th in voting for the Jerry Rice Award, while being named an All-Big Sky honorable mention and FCS Freshman All-American.

Davis finished the year with 54 receptions for 698 receiving yards and 5 receiving TDs. He exploded onto the national scene with a 2-TD performance against North Dakota, securing the comeback win for the Griz. He then turned heads with another 100-yard performance against Montana State in the Brawl of the Wild. He set Montana's single-season freshman record for receiving yards, while ranking 2nd in receptions.

I was impressed with how he continued to develop and produce, despite playing in one of the toughest conferences in the FCS. I don't think Davis has even scratched the surface of his potential, which could lead to an even bigger 2026 season. He's expected to step into the WR1 role for the Griz after Michael Wortham departed for the NFL, which should lead to an increased workload.

8. BJ Fleming (Tarleton State)

In one of the biggest FCS-to-FCS transfer portal moves of the offseason, Fleming took his talents to Tarleton State after one season at North Dakota. It's a perfect fit for Fleming, who has found ways to produce in two of the best conferences in FCS football (Big Sky, MVFC), and now joins an explosive offense that creates plenty of opportunities for wide receivers to go make plays.

Fleming led the Fighting Hawks with 48 receptions for 817 receiving yards and 7 receiving TDs. His performance led to second-team All-MVFC honors and him being named to the MVFC All-Newcomer Team. Before his time at UND, Fleming had over 510 yards over his three seasons at Northern Arizona, helping lead the Lumberjacks to the playoffs in 2024.

I've spoken about how it feels like Fleming is being overlooked this preseason, especially when people discuss the top returning pass catchers. The Texans have produced back-to-back 1,000-yard receivers, and I think Fleming could easily find the same level of production next year as the No. 1 target.

7. Samuel Musungu (Cornell)

Musungu missed the entire 2025 season due to injury, but don't let that distract you from the fact that he was one of the best wide receivers in the FCS in 2024. The biggest questions entering next year will be his overall health and if he can find a way to produce at the same level he did two seasons ago.

Musungu finished with 83 receptions for 960 receiving yards and 10 receiving TDs, averaging 96 yards per game. He earned second-team All-Ivy honors and even earned Preseason All-American honors this year before his injury status was announced. His return is massive for a Cornell passing attack that really struggled last season, finishing with only 9 TDs in 2025.

His 85.0 PFF grade ranked 14th nationally among FCS wide receivers and was the highest among Ivy League receivers. Musungu had a career performance against Penn in 2024, posting 14 receptions for 148 receiving yards and 3 TDs. I would expect him to be an early favorite to win the Ivy League Offensive Player of the Year.

6. Chedon James (Idaho State)

James was ranked the top FCS-to-FCS WR transfer portal addition of this offseason, heading back to Idaho State after one season at Incarnate Word. He spent his first two seasons with the Bengals before transferring to Fresno State, and then ending up at UIW for the 2025 season. He was solid last year, posting 314 yards and 4 TDs on 21 receptions in only six games, but he finally returns to a program that helped him become an FCS star two years ago.

In 2023, James was an FCS All-American and first-team All-Big Sky selection at Idaho State. He led the country with 102 receptions, while finishing with 1,045 receiving yards and 8 receiving TDs. His best performance came against Eastern Washington, where he had a career high 15 receptions for 206 yards in a 42-41 win.

There's plenty of excitement surrounding Idaho State entering next season, especially with James joining his former quarterback Jordan Cooke, who was the starter during James' All-American season. The Bengals have consistently been one of the most explosive passing offenses in the FCS, which creates the perfect recipe for James to have one last statement season with the Bengals.

5. Lofton O'Groske (South Dakota State)

O'Groske was limited to six games due to injury last season, but was on his way to having one of the best seasons of any receiver in the FCS before he was sidelined. Putting him at No. 5 may be controversial because he doesn't have a full season of production, but the film speaks for itself. This is our biggest projection in these rankings, but I firmly believe he will solidify his spot in the Top 5 by the end of next season.

In six games, O'Groske recorded 27 receptions for 355 receiving yards and 4 receiving TDs, along with 1 rushing TD. His breakout performance came in Bozeman, with 12 receptions for 133 receiving yards and two TDs on 15 targets in a win over Montana State. Even going back to his freshman season, he produced in very limited action with 15 receptions for 212 yards and 1 TD.

O'Groske was clearly the No. 1 target for quarterback Chase Mason, and the SDSU offense really struggled to find its identity after his injury. With another offseason of building chemistry, the Mason-to-O'Groske connection could be must-see TV in 2026. I would be very surprised if O'Groske didn't produce at an All-American level for the Jacks next season.

4. Sam Milligan (Bucknell)

Milligan is easily the most underappreciated player in these rankings, but don't let that overshadow the fact that he's one of the best weapons in the FCS. Not only was he a second-team All-Patriot League selection as a receiver, but he also earned first-team honors for his impact on special teams. Add that to the fact that he saw playing time at running back, quarterback, and defensive back in 2025, and it further shows his versatility for the Bison.

As a wide receiver, Milligan finished with 56 receptions for 975 receiving yards and 10 TDs. He also had 63 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD, and returned a blocked punt for another score. He had a record-setting performance against VMI, where he put up 192 receiving yards and 4 TDs on 7 receptions. He also produced against some of the top teams in the Patriot League with 100-yard games against Lehigh, Richmond, and Holy Cross.

Milligan's 86.6 PFF grade ranked 10th among FCS wide receivers and is the highest grade among returning FCS wide receivers. At 6-3, 220 pounds, he excelled in contested catch situations, winning 70.6% of his contested catch targets, which was the highest among FCS wide receivers with 11 or more contested targets. It's time for Milligan to get his respect as one of the top offensive players at the FCS level.

Bucknell wide receiver Sam Milligan (84) | Bucknell Athletics

3. Samuel Gbatu Jr. (UC Davis)

Gbatu has been a consistent weapon for the Aggies over the past three seasons, but last season was really his breakout year as an elite No. 1 wide receiver. He started his career with 364 yards and 3 TDs as a redshirt freshman, then put up 779 yards and 7 TDs on 44 catches in 2024. Last year, he was a second-team FCS All-American and first-team All-Big Sky selection for the Aggies.

Gbatu ended last year with 70 catches for 1,169 receiving yards and 11 receiving TDs in 13 games. He had 7 100-yard games, plus another two games with 90+ yards, along with nine games with at least 1 receiving TD. He's played a big role in the past two playoff runs for the Aggies, making an appearance in the quarterfinals each year.

His skillset is perfect for Tim Plough's versatile offensive scheme, offering a reliable target in the intermediate-to-deep levels of the field. He's a dangerous threat over the top, in which he averaged 38.2 yards per reception with 6 TDs on his deep targets (20+ yards). There may be a new starting quarterback at UC Davis, but whoever earns the starting nod will surely look to find Gbatu early and often.

UC Davis wide receiver Samuel Gbatu Jr. (8) | UC Davis Athletics

2. Taco Dowler (Montana State)

I don't think there was a hotter player at the end of last season than Montana State's Taco Dowler. His performances against Montana and Illinois State cemented him as a true legend in Bozeman. I personally really value clutch performances, which are the exact moments where Dowler has thrived for the Bobcats.

Dowler finished last season with 77 receptions for 1,025 receiving yards and 7 receiving TDs, while adding 323 punt return yards and another touchdown. None of those scores was bigger than his TD catch on 4th and 10 against Illinois State to win the FCS national championship. Funny enough, his 87-yard TD on 3rd & 20 against Montana in the semifinals still may be the greatest play in Montana State history.

Dowler was a second-team All-Sky selection as a wide receiver, but earned first-team honors as a return specialist. He's always been an elite special teams weapon, but over the past two years, he's developed into a true WR1 threat, which played a massive role in Montana State's run to Nashville. Dowler and Justin Lamson's chemistry only grew throughout last season, which should evolve into an even more potent connection in 2026.

Montana State wide receiver Taco Dowler (14) during the first half of the FCS National Championship game | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1. Marquis Buchanan (Rhode Island)

There wasn't much debate about who should be the No. 1 WR in these rankings. Buchanan has been one of the most productive receivers in college football over the past three years, including back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. He already ranks 3rd all-time in Rhode Island history with 202 receptions, while also ranking 6th with nearly 3,100 receiving yards since 2023.

Buchanan had an impressive redshirt freshman season in 2023, but it was the next year that was his true breakout moment. He finished with 1,124 receiving yards and 8 receiving TDs, which led to All-CAA and FCS All-American honors. He followed that up with another All-American season, posting 1,337 receiving yards and 8 TDs, averaging nearly 100 yards per game. Buchanan played a key role in Rhode Island's back-to-back CAA championship runs.

At 6-4, 190 pounds, Buchanan is a real matchup nightmare in the slot. Last season, he finished with 7 100-yard games, including both of Rhode Island's playoff games. The fact that Rhode Island quarterback Devin Farrell also returned makes it feel like another 1,000-yard season is a given for Buchanan. I also believe he may have a case to be one of, if not the top, FCS prospects in next year's NFL Draft.

Rhode Island wide receiver Marquis Buchanan (1) | Dylan Azari/Special to the Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

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