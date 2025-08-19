2025 Harvard Football Preview
2024 Record: 8-2 (5-2 Ivy League)
Head Coach: Andrew Aurich (2nd season, 8-2)
Returning All-Conference Players: Ty Bartrun (S), Jaden Craig (QB), Seamus Gilmartin (TE), Damien Henderson (DB), Xaviah Bascon (RB)
Harvard returns five offensive starters from last season, including second-team All-Ivy quarterback Jaden Craig. He had an outstanding junior season, finishing with 2,430 yards, 23 passing touchdowns, and only three interceptions. He ranked No. 2 nationally in TD-INT ratio (7.67) and interceptions (3). He took a huge step forward last year after starting three games in 2023, where he had 775 passing yards, four passing touchdowns, and seven rushing touchdowns.
Last year's leading rusher Xaviah Bascon returns and will lead a rushing attack that will feature multiple new faces. Bascon finished last year with 538 rushing yards and five touchdowns, adding 168 return yards on only seven attempts (24 YPR) on special teams. Senior Isaiah Abbey has seen action in eight games over the past two years, totaling 218 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
The biggest question mark offensively will be at wide receiver, where Harvard lost every starter from last season's unit. Tight end Seamus Gilmartin is the leading pass catcher with 379 receiving yards on 18 receptions and four touchdowns. Senior Dean Boyd played over 130 snaps last year, while Caydon Coffman played roughly 100 snaps as a reserve. Senior tight end Ryan Osborne also played a key role behind Gilmartin, adding three receiving touchdowns on only eight receptions. Sophomore Brady Blackburn turned heads throughout spring practice and could see a bigger role next season.
Three starters return on the offensive line, headlined by offensive tackles Derek Osman and Spencer Doan. Osman played over 560 snaps, allowing zero sacks, while Doan played roughly 550 snaps, allowing only one sack. Senior Aidan Kilstrom is also back after playing nearly 700 snaps at guard. Junior Thomas O'Brien was not a full-time starter, but played over 355 snaps in a rotational role.
Defensively, it all starts with one of the most experienced secondary units in the Ivy League. All-American safety Ty Bartrum is back after leading the Crimson with 83 tackles, adding five tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one interception, and four pass breakups. After starting his career as a Freshman All-American, cornerback Damien Henderson put together an All-Ivy campaign in 2024. He totaled 42 tackles, three tackles for loss, and nine pass breakups. He's joined by junior Austin-Jake Guillory, who played over 530 snaps and recorded 52 tackles, two interceptions, and five pass breakups. Cornerback Xaden Benson added 17 tackles and one interception in nearly 140 snaps played.
Senior Alex DeGrieck will lead the defensive line unit after playing in 20 games over the past two years. He's posted 20 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and three sacks for the Crimson. Junior defensive end Josh Fedd is a name to watch after playing in six games last year. Xavier Agostino and sophomore Christian Nwosu are two other players who could step into bigger roles on the defensive line.
The biggest question defensively will be at linebacker, where Harvard will have to replace every starter from last season. Caleb Phillips returns after missing last season with an injury, but he played nine games in 2023. Senior Jaden Kinlock has played in 19 games as a reserve, but could push for a starting role next season. Junior Owen Johnson is another player to watch who had an excellent spring and could be a breakout candidate for the Crimson.
More FCS Football News
Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.