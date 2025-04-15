2025 Harvard Football Schedule
2024 Record: 8-2 (5-2 Ivy)
Head Coach: Andrew Aurich (2nd season, 8-2)
Last Ivy League Championship: 2024
Harvard's 2025 football schedule features three FCS non-conference games and seven Ivy League conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for Harvard is below.
2025 Harvard Football Schedule
Sep. 20: at Stetson
Sep. 27: Brown
Oct. 4: at Holy Cross
Oct. 11: Cornell
Oct. 18: Merrimack
Oct. 25: at Princeton
Nov. 1: Dartmouth
Nov. 8: at Columbia
Nov. 15: Penn
Nov. 22: at Yale
* Italics indicate conference matchups
