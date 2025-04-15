Fcs Football Central

Harvard Stadium / Harvard Athletics
2024 Record: 8-2 (5-2 Ivy)
Head Coach: Andrew Aurich (2nd season, 8-2)
Last Ivy League Championship: 2024

Harvard's 2025 football schedule features three FCS non-conference games and seven Ivy League conference matchups.

The full 2025 schedule for Harvard is below.

2025 Harvard Football Schedule

Sep. 20: at Stetson

Sep. 27: Brown

Oct. 4: at Holy Cross

Oct. 11: Cornell

Oct. 18: Merrimack

Oct. 25: at Princeton

Nov. 1: Dartmouth

Nov. 8: at Columbia

Nov. 15: Penn

Nov. 22: at Yale

* Italics indicate conference matchups

Published
Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

