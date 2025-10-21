2026 FCS NFL Draft Stock Watch (Week 8)
Week 8 turned out to be a competitive week of football on the FCS level. Some Top 25 upsets mixed with some of the top teams show why they’re highly ranked.
This week’s stock watch highlights an Ivy League offensive player who is climbing up the top FCS prospects list, a running back who was a preseason first-team All-SoCon selection, had his best game of the season, and an edge rusher who is also climbing up the top FCS prospect list after a season-high four sacks.
Let's look into which prospects put themselves on the radar and boosted their stock this past weekend.
Jared Richardson | WR | Penn
Week 8 Stats: Six receptions, 157 yards receiving, three receiving TDs, 106 yards after catch, four explosive receptions
Richardson continued to show why he is one of the top FCS prospects for the 2026 NFL draft. His best attributes were on full display against Columbia. He showed strength, change of direction, and balance after the catch. He demonstrated the ability to withstand intense physical press coverage, making a nice contested catch on a back-shoulder fade.
He was able to separate at the top of his route on his in-breaking routes against man coverage. His top-end speed after the catch is intriguing for a player of his stature. Richardson is trending towards being not only a top wide receiver prospect in the FCS but in all of college football.
Devontae Houston | RB | ETSU
Week 8 Stats: 23 carries, 171 yards rushing, one rushing TD, two receptions, 15 yards receiving
Houston had his best game of the season versus Chattanooga. His eight forced missed tackles, 5.9 yards after contact per attempt, and four explosive runs were season-highs. His change of direction, twitch, and early burst were evident throughout the game. Despite his slight build, his leg drive and finishing burst helped him gain significant yards after contact(136 yards). He showed above-average top-end speed on his long touchdown run and was surprisingly functional as a lead blocker on a few run plays.
A.J. Pena | EDGE | Rhode Island
Week 8 Stats: Six tackles, four solo, four TFLs, four sacks, one forced fumble, 13.5% pass rush win rate, seven total pressures
Pena is coming off his best game of the season vs a struggling UAlbany offensive line. He showed good initial striking and anchor in the run game. He was able to strain and reset the line of scrimmage with his lower-body explosion. When rushing the passer, he was able to collapse the pocket with his bull rush and force holding penalties on the offensive tackle. His bend and closing speed were of good quality. His name is buzzing as a prospect who has an upward trajectory.
