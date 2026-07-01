Chandler (AZ) QB Jake Rogers Commits to Princeton

Princeton was the first FCS program to offer Chandler (AZ) Basha High School quarterback Jake Rogers on January 21, when Tigers’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mark Rosenbaum saw him throw when he visited Basha.

“Coach Rosenbaum came and watched me throw in January. After he left, he called me on his way to the airport and offered me, which was my first offer,” Rogers said.

Since receiving the offer, he has developed a close relationship with Rosenbaum, who made a home visit to the Rogers household on May 6.

“Coach Rosenbaum came to watch a spring practice and then came for a home visit, which was great, as we talked for hours and had a great dinner! Our relationship has continued to grow, and we talk and catch up all the time. I’ve enjoyed getting to know him and his offense and learning from him already.”

That relationship was one of the many reasons that he decided to commit to the Tigers on June 26, choosing them over offers from Colgate, Brown, Eastern Washington, and Penn.

“I feel it was my relationship with the coaches and their belief in me from the beginning! Just in general, all of the people at Princeton, whether it’s the coaches, alumni, or players, the relationships you create at Princeton are unmatched and last forever,” Rogers said.

“The players that I met are either playing there now or committed in the 2027 class with me, and have been great! Princeton was a place that I felt I could call home.”

I am blessed and excited to announce that I have committed to Princeton University! Thank you to all of my coaches, family, and friends who have helped and been there for me along the way! #JUICE 🍊 @CoachBobSurace @CoachRosenbaum @RyanFracPU @bashagridiron @JUSTCHILLY… pic.twitter.com/4NFr6YOE1K — Jake Rogers 2027 QB (@JakeRogers2027) June 26, 2026

Rogers was able to catch up with him again, and the rest of the Princeton coaching staff, as well as check out the town when he was there for his official visit on June 18-20.

“I took my official visit on June 18, which was my second time on campus, and I really like the location and the college town of Princeton. I also enjoyed talking with and getting to know all of the coaches some more. I also met a lot of the other 2027 commits on the visit that I have developed relationships with already. I also got to meet sophomore quarterback Ty Ciongoli. It was great getting to really just talk and hang out with him the whole time.”

He also has a lot of respect and admiration for head coach Bob Surace, whom he talked with plenty of times.

“I’ve talked with Coach Surace on the phone and in person many times. He’s been around the game of football for a long time, and you can hear how smart he is with the game when you talk to him. I can always text him or call him to talk whenever, and I can’t wait for our relationship to continue to grow as well.”

Last season, the Bears went 12-1 and won the Arizona 6A Open Division State Championship, beating Chandler 34-7. Rogers completed 113 out of 165 passes for 1,545 yards (68.5% completion percentage) and 13 touchdowns, while adding three more on the ground.

As great as the 2025 season was, the Bears have already been working towards their goal of winning back-to-back championships. But Rogers knows there is still more work to be done.

“The offseason has been great; I’ve been in the weight room getting bigger, faster, stronger! The team looks great once again, and we expect to be right back where we left off last season. Our goal is to be the first undefeated Open Division State Champs in Arizona and go back-to-back. A personal goal for me is to lead 6A in total yards and be a vocal leader for my team."

He adds to a Tigers class that includes linebacker Austin Moilan, quarterback Dorian Fauntleroy, and linebacker John Boggs.

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