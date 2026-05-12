Texas HS All-District LB Austin Moilan Commits to Princeton

When Princeton offered Bastrop (TX) High School linebacker Austin Moilan on January 2, he instantly clicked with inside linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator Mike Weick.

That connection and the environment there are what led Moilan to announce his commitment to the Tigers on Saturday.

“Princeton just felt like it was home to me, and that is why I committed to them! When Coach Weick first offered me, we were on a Zoom call with my whole family, and as he was telling me about how I’d fit in, what Princeton had to offer, their program, and I just fell in love essentially.

"He told me that I was the number one guy and that he had big plans for me and wanted me to be great. Having that first conversation with him just established the great connection we have today,” Moilan said.

Looking Back At His All-District Season

In addition to the Tigers, Moilan also had offers from Arizona State, Central Michigan, Jacksonville State, Yale, Columbia, Arkansas State, UTEP, Dartmouth, Pennsylvania, Cornell, and Colgate.

“The recruiting process has been stressful but very good! I’ve made a ton of connections with different coaches and got to see a ton of programs. But I am thankful for all of the experiences.”

Moilan helped the Bears advance three rounds deep in the Texas Class 5A Playoffs, and he was named a District 12-5A First Team Selection after he finished with 88 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hurries, three sacks, and two forced fumbles.

“Last season went great! We went 11-2 and broke a ton of records, but lost in the third round of the playoffs. Despite that, it was a great year for the Bears. Individually, I feel I did my job as a leader and played my butt off, and I led the team in tackles.”

Today, I’m excited to announce that the next step in my journey will be at @PrincetonFTBL

Thank you to my family, coaches, teammates, and everyone who has supported me. Thank you to the coaches who spent time recruiting me.

Go Tigers!@JGriedl @CoachMikeWeick @CoachBobSurace pic.twitter.com/LPtcvakMvR — Austin Moilan (@austinmoilan_44) May 10, 2026

Recapping His Visit To Princeton

The Tigers were high on Moilan from the beginning, and when he made a trip to Princeton at the end of January, it pretty much sealed the deal. Especially after meeting all the staff and head coach Bob Surace.

“My visit was great, and while I was there, I made connections with all the coaches, especially Coach Surace. Every time we spoke, we had a great conversation and connected. The way he approaches recruiting is very much like my style, such as how he looks for a good person as well as a player.

"I was astonished by all the amazing things there. The highlights were the amount of attention I was shown, the atmosphere of Princeton, and the players,” Moilan said.

Of course, he also caught up with Weick, which has just strengthened their connection.

“My relationship with Coach Weick is great, and we talk every day. He is someone I can talk to about anything and still know he is going to develop me as a player and a man.”

Full Season Highlights‼️

1st team all district linebacker

88 tackles (50 solo) ✅

11 TFL ✅

3 sacks ✅

2 forced fumbles ✅

10 hurries✅@JGriedl https://t.co/QtZj1Sm03e — Austin Moilan (@austinmoilan_44) December 16, 2025

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