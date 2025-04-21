Fcs Football Central

FCS Football Podcast: Harvard Head Coach Andrew Aurich

Harvard head coach Andrew Aurich joined Zach McKinnell of FCS Football Central on SI ahead of the 2025 college football season.

It was a highly anticipated return to the Ivy League for Aurich, who played offensive line for Princeton. He spent eight seasons as an assistant coach for the Tigers, winning three conference titles. Aurich spent four seasons as an assistant at Rutgers under head coach Greg Schiano before accepting the head coaching job at Harvard.

In his first season as head coach, Aurich led Harvard to an 8-2 overall record, winning a share of the Ivy League title. He became the first Harvard head coach to win an Ivy League championship in his first season.

The two discuss:

- His decision to accept the head coaching job at Harvard

- Challenges replacing legendary head coach Tim Murphy

- Biggest learning experiences during his first season

- Advantages of the Ivy League vs the rest of the FCS

- Offeseason development of quarterback Jaden Craig

- Which positional groups made the most progress during spring practices

- The Ivy League joining the FCS Playoffs in 2025

- And much more

