Top 10 FCS Prospects In The 2026 NFL Draft (September Update)
We're a quarter of the way through the college football season, and prospects have had the opportunity to raise their draft stock.
With a mix of "money" games, top FCS vs FCS matchups, and one week of Ivy League play, prospects have set the table for evaluators to get a good look at where they stand in the 2026 draft class.
The September update features some new prospects who have performed very well in the first four weeks of the season. The MVFC and Ivy League are tied for the most prospects in the Top 10, with three each. There are two defensive prospects in the top ten, four wide receivers, two quarterbacks, and one HBCU prospect.
10. Cole Payton | QB | North Dakota State
Payton has been one of the highest risers through four weeks of the college football season. Coming into the year, he was not viewed as a pro prospect due to his limited usage in his past few seasons at North Dakota State. Used primarily as a runner, he still had to refine his throwing ability.
He has demonstrated the ability to run his offense efficiently as a thrower and opportunistically as a runner. He has totaled 40 completions on 58 attempts, 712 yards passing, and six passing touchdowns, 25 carries, 192 yards rushing, and one touchdown in three games. As long as his team continues to dominate and he is the point guard in an offense that can make a ton of plays, a team may take a shot on him late.
9. Jaden Craig | QB | Harvard
Craig was my top FCS quarterback prospect coming into the 2025 season. He has quality size, quick release, good ball placement, and good processing ability. In his first game against Stetson, Craig completed 10 of 13 attempts, totaling 208 yards receiving, and two touchdowns. He did not use his legs much in this game, but his mobility is a key factor in his play.
8. Treyvhon Saunders | WR | Colgate
Saunders was a top riser throughout the first month of the college football season. He came out of the gate with a stellar performance against Monmouth, totaling 17 targets, 13 receptions, 223 yards receiving, and four receiving touchdowns. He is ranked first in targets, receiving yards, and receptions in the FCS through four weeks. He has shown the ability to win on all three levels of the defense. His RAC ability has been crucial to his production, posting 326 yards after the catch and 141 after contact. 26 of his 43 receptions have gone for first downs.
On the season in total, he has posted 43 receptions, 614 yards, and four receiving touchdowns. He had a solid performance against Syracuse, totaling 11 receptions for 105 yards. His stock will continue to rise as he continues his consistent productivity. There’s a place on the next level for slot receivers with RAC ability.
7. Jared Richardson | WR | Penn
Richarson was a top ten FCS prospect coming into the 2025 college season and the third-ranked wide receiver. He came into this season looking to showcase his consistency after accumulating two straight seasons of at least 700 yards and seven touchdowns.
He has only played in one game, totaling seven targets, five receptions, 103 yards receiving, and one touchdown. 88 of 103 yards were after the catch, 73 yards after contact, and two explosive receptions. A good start to a player with athletic upside, strong hands, and RAC ability.
6. Erick Hunter | LB | Morgan State
Hunter came in as the top HBCU prospect, top defensive FCS prospect, and top ten FCS prospect, with two FBS opponents, one FCS opponent, and one DII opponent in his first four games. He has totaled 35 tackles, 3.5 for loss, and one sack. He hasn’t been credited with a missed tackle all season, and he is working his way back into his old form after not playing for the majority of the 2024 season.
His sideline-to-sideline range in the run game has been good, and he’s showcasing better physicality against blockers, but still needs to be more stout in his engagements. In his two FBS matchups, Hunter had mixed results but showed flashes of what scouts would like to see from an intriguing small-school prospect. In those two games, he totaled 18 tackles, 0.5 for loss, and 0.5 sacks. As he transitions into conference play, Hunter will need to build on his first four games to remain a relevant name for this upcoming draft.
5. Kaleb Proctor | IDL | Southeastern Louisiana
Proctor was not in the preseason top ten list, but he was one of the defensive players who were intriguing prospects coming into this draft cycle. He has been consistently impactful and productive through his first four games. His two games against FBS competition showcased his ability to compete against more stout competition. He currently ranks third among interior defensive linemen in pressures, tied for second in sacks, and is in the top ten in pass rush rate at 16.3%.
His game against LSU helped boost his stock significantly, as he recorded five tackles, four solo, three tackles for loss, and two sacks against a ranked Power Four team. His stock has risen significantly; he is a fluid mover at his size with quality hand usage and bend. He may be a little underweight for full-time interior play on the next level, but with added weight, he can be an effective player in the 3-technique or 4i in a penetration-style defense.
4. Michael Briscoe | WR | Cal Poly
Briscoe was a top receiver prospect coming into the season, and he has played well through four games. He ranks fourth in receiving yards (428) and second in receiving touchdowns (7). His downfield speed and tracking ability have been key to his success this season. He did experience some struggles in his matchup against Utah, primarily on deep pass attempts. He was playing with two different quarterbacks, and the chemistry seemed off throughout that game. He has bounced back in his last two contests, compiling 10 receptions, 288 yards, and five touchdowns. Briscoe will continue to get better as his targets increase.
3. Chris Corbo | TE | Dartmouth
Corbo did not drop a spot from his preseason rankings despite playing in just one game. The Ivy League did not begin play until Week 4, but he showed why he was a top FCS prospect in his first game against New Hampshire. He caught all of his five targets, totaling 40 receiving yards. The most impressive aspect of his game was his ability to block in space and in the box. His target share will grow, and as he continues to showcase his run-blocking ability, his stock will continue to climb.
2. Daniel Sobkowicz | WR | Illinois State
Sobkowicz was ranked second in the preseason FCS prospect rankings, entering the season primed to continue boosting his stock and establishing himself as a known figure in the draft class. His route-running ability and change of direction, considering his size, were very impressive based on his 2024 film. He had a slow start to the season with an uncharacteristic opening game versus Oklahoma. He was held to three receptions for zero yards.
He picked it up after that game, totaling 43 targets, 23 receptions, 335 yards, and five receiving touchdowns over the past three games. Sobkowicz ranks in the top five in targets, tied for 16th in receptions, 15th in yardage, and tied for fourth in receiving touchdowns. His targets have continued to increase every week, and with continuing to funnel the passing game through him, Sobkowicz will certainly be a known name in the 2026 draft.
1. Bryce Lance | WR | North Dakota State
Lance entered the season as the top FCS prospect due to his physical upside and prototypical build for the position. Through the first three games, Lance has been targeted 17 times, totaling 11 receptions, 239 yards, and one receiving touchdown.
He had a slow start to the season, but in his last game against SEMO. Lance totaled four receptions for 159 yards and one touchdown. Out of 11 receptions, six of them were explosive receptions, and seven of them went for a first down. He and North Dakota State are on pace to head to the FCS National Championship again, so there will be more opportunities for him to build off of his last performance.
More FCS Football News
Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.