2025 MEAC Football Preview
Despite only having six teams in the conference, there are plenty of intriguing storylines across the MEAC as we approach the 2025 college football season.
Can South Carolina State repeat as conference champions despite a large amount of turnover at multiple key positions? Will North Carolina Central break through after falling one game short in back-to-back seasons? Can Delaware State or Norfolk State make waves with new celebrity head coaches? Is Morgan State primed for a breakout year in Damon Wilson's fourth season?
Players who played over 200 snaps last season were counted as returning significant contributors. An exception was made for starters who suffered season-ending injuries, who would have been major contributors if they were healthy. Snap counts were collected using data from Pro Football Focus.
Below is the full preview of the MEAC ahead of the 2025 college football season, including key returners for each team and our official predicted order of finish.
Delaware State
2024 Record: 1-11 (0-5 MEAC)
Offensive YPP: 81st
Defensive YPP: 121st
Projected SOS: 96th
Leading Returners:
- Marquis Gillis (RB): 143 carries, 732 rushing yards, 5.1 YPC, 5 rushing TDs
*Statistics from the 2023 season, limited to two games last season due to injury*
- NyGhee Lolley (WR): 40 receptions, 541 receiving yards, 13.5 YPC, 1 receiving TD
- Christian Garrett (S): 37 tackles, 1 INT, 3 PBUs, 1 FF
- Wayne Favors III (CB): 29 tackles, 0.5 TFLs, 2 INTs, 1 PBU
- Marquise Brunson (DT): 17 tackles, 3 TFLs, 0.5 sacks, 1 QBH
Returning Significant Contributors:
- QB (0)
- RB (2)
- WR (2)
- TE (2)
- OL (3)
- DT (3)
- EDGE (0)
- LB (1)
- S (1)
- CB (2)
Notable Offseason Additions:
- Kaiden Bennett (Sacramento State, QB)
- Kobe Boykin (Jackson State, RB)
- Rodney Leaks (Houston Christian, OL)
- Seven Warren (North Carolina Central, OL)
- Antonio Gates Jr. (Michigan State, WR)
- Derek Boyd II (Hawaii, RB)
- Elijha Payne (Arizona, OL)
- Alexander Cobbs (San Jose State, LB)
Howard
2024 Record: 4-8 (1-4 MEAC)
Offensive YPP: 102nd
Defensive YPP: 68th
Projected SOS: 92nd
Leading Returners:
- Ja'Shawn Scroggins (QB): 53.2% comp, 1,262 passing yards, 9 passing TDs, 9 INTs, 446 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs
- Eden James (RB): 97 carries, 422 rushing yards, 4.4 YPC, 3 rushing TDs
- Noah Miles (DE): 35 tackles, 11.5 TFLs, 8 sacks, 4 QBHs, 1 FF
- Ishaun Abdul-Ali (DE): 29 tackles, 8 TFLs, 5 sacks, 3 QBHs, 1 FR, 1 FF
- Cam Dyson (LB): 35 tackles, 2 TFLs, 2 PBUs, 2 QBHs
Returning Significant Contributors:
- QB (1)
- RB (1)
- WR (2)
- TE (3)
- OL (1)
- DT (2)
- EDGE (3)
- LB (2)
- S (0)
- CB (0)
Notable Offseason Additions:
- Ibrahim Giwa (Towson, OL)
- Bryce Hall (Penn, DL)
- Cesar Reyes (Florida A&M, OL)
- Andre Cooper II (Robert Morris, WR)
- Joe Maxwell III (Delaware State, OL)
- Tyriq Starks (Florida Atlantic, QB)
- Keion Mitchell (San Diego State, DL)
- Masiah Thorne (Wheeling, DB)
- Michael Grandy (Oklahoma Baptist, DB)
Morgan State
2024 Record: 6-6 (3-2 MEAC)
Offensive YPP: 92nd
Defensive YPP: 72nd
Projected SOS: 98th
Leading Returners:
- Jason Collins Jr. (RB): 114 carries, 634 rushing yards, 5.6 YPC, 8 rushing TDs
- Malique Leatherbury (WR): 29 receptions, 250 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD, 286 punt return yards, 17.9 YPR
- Arturo Mattocks (LB): 68 tackles, 3 TFLs, 1 INT, 1 FR, 1 FF
- Lance Byndon (DE): 24 tackles, 8 TFLs, 7.5 sacks
- Erick Hunter (LB): 75 tackles, 9.5 TFLs, 3 sacks, 2 INTs, 3 PBUs, 2 FFs
*Statistics from the 2023 season, limited to two games last season due to injury*
Returning Significant Contributors:
- QB (1)
- RB (1)
- WR (2)
- TE (1)
- OL (5)
- DT (1)
- EDGE (1)
- LB (3)
- S (0)
- CB (1)
Notable Offseason Additions:
- De'Marion McCoy (Lafayette, DL)
- Christopher King (Monmouth, DL)
- David Okoi (Gardner-Webb, WR)
- Jerrod Burrell (Akron, OL)
- Hiroshi Carr (Air Force, DB)
- Evan Cooke (Kent State, OL)
- John Burris III (UTEP, CB)
- Tyler Thomas (Bowie State, OL)
Norfolk State
2024 Record: 4-8 (2-3 MEAC)
Offensive YPP: 87th
Defensive YPP: 71st
Projected SOS: 89th
Leading Returners:
- Kevon King (RB): 161 carries, 944 rushing yards, 5.9 YPC, 10 rushing TDs
- Jayden Smith (S): 42 tackles, 3 TFLs, 3 INTs
- Daylan Long (S): 47 tackles, 5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, 1 INT, 1 FF
- Terique Miles (LB): 83 tackles, 6 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, 3 QBHs, 1 FF
- Kam'Ryn Thomas (WR): 25 receptions, 387 receiving yards, 15.5 YPC, 2 receiving TDs
Returning Significant Contributors:
- QB (0)
- RB (2)
- WR (2)
- TE (0)
- OL (3)
- DT (1)
- EDGE (2)
- LB (1)
- S (4)
- CB (1)
Notable Offseason Additions:
- DreSean Kendrick (William & Mary, WR)
- Stephon Hall (Youngstown State, S)
- Kahleef Jimmison (Delaware State, DB)
- Tyler Leinberger (Hampton, OL)
- Emariyon Johnson (Mercer, OL)
- JJ Evans (North Alabama, WR)
- Kymari Gray (Hampton, WR)
- Guan Price II (Hampton, OL)
- Tyler Jones (Northern Arizona, S)
- De'Andre Jones (West Georgia, DL)
- Keyonte Arrington (Alabama A&M, OL)
- Israel Carter (USF, QB)
North Carolina Central
2024 Record: 8-3 (4-1 MEAC)
Offensive YPP: 7th
Defensive YPP: 13th
Projected SOS: 95th
Leading Returners:
- Walker Harris (QB): 61.2% comp, 1,882 passing yards, 18 passing TDs, 6 INTs
- Chauncey Spikes (WR): 18 receptions, 267 receiving yards, 14.8 YPC, 3 receiving TDs
- Malcolm Reed (S): 60 tackles, 3.5 TFLs, 2 INTs, 9 PBUs, 1 FR
- Max U'Ren (LB): 56 tackles, 6.5 TFLs, 2 sacks, 1 INT
- Trevon Humphrey (OL): 589 total snaps played, 2 sacks allowed, 19 QB pressures allowed
Returning Significant Contributors:
- QB (1)
- RB (0)
- WR (2)
- TE (1)
- OL (5)
- DT (0)
- EDGE (2)
- LB (1)
- S (3)
- CB (0)
Notable Offseason Additions:
- Joshua Crabtree (Murray State, WR)
- Refeno Vangates (Keiser, WR)
- Anthony Fisher (Bluefield State, DB)
- Khareem Thompson (Lenior-Rhyne, DL)
South Carolina State
2024 Record: 9-3 (5-0 MEAC)
Offensive YPP: 15th
Defensive YPP: 12th
Projected SOS: 91st
Leading Returners:
- KZ Adams (RB): 99 carries, 513 rushing yards, 5.2 YPC, 5 rushing TDs
- Jarod Washington (CB): 40 tackles, 2 INTs, 12 PBUs
- Josh Barker (DT): 30 tackles, 8 TFLs, 3 sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR
- Kwantre Harry (S): 38 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, 1 sack, 2 INTs
- Ryan Stubblefield (QB): 71.3% comp, 459 passing yards, 5 passing TDs, 2 INTs, 4 rushing TDs
Returning Significant Contributors:
- QB (0)
- RB (1)
- WR (1)
- TE (0)
- OL (2)
- DT (1)
- EDGE (0)
- LB (0)
- S (1)
- CB (3)
Notable Offseason Additions:
- Mike Evans (Austin Peay, DB)
- Billy Atkins (James Madison, QB)
- Jalen Johnson (Grambling State, WR)
- Dominic Reaves (South Dakota, DB)
- Charles Arnold (Missouri State, DB)
- Jacob Allen (Murray State, OL)
- Michael Lunz II (Tulane, LB)
- Julian Milligan (Fayetteville State, RB)
- Malik Harp (Fort Valley State, LB)
- Shon Brown (Limestone, DL)
- Romarion Warner (Georgetown College, DL)
- Shammond Price (Limestone, OL)
Predicted Order of Finish
1. North Carolina Central
2. Morgan State
T3. South Carolina State
T3. Norfolk State
5. Delaware State
6. Howard
The conversation starts and ends with North Carolina Central. The Eagles have won eight or more games in three consecutive seasons and have been one game away from three consecutive MEAC titles. This team returns 26 players who played at least 100 snaps last year, including all five starting offensive linemen and Walker Harris at quarterback. If there's a year head coach Trei Oliver must avoid an unexpected collapse in conference play, it's this year.
Morgan State has had the defense to win the conference, but offensive production has eluded the Bears under head coach Damon Wilson. Look for Kobe Muasau to step into the spotlight, while Erick Hunter's return should solidify the Bears as one of the best defenses in the conference. I'm a bit concerned with the losses for South Carolina State, but Chennis Berry is a proven winner, and it's foolish to count the Bulldogs out of this conference race. Norfolk State is the ultimate dark horse with 15 significant contributors returning and one of the best transfer portal hauls in the FCS. The question will be if the Spartans can win close games, which has been their Achilles' heel for three seasons.
Delaware State may be improved under head coach DeSean Jackson, but this is one of the biggest rebuilds in FCS football. The Hornets have not finished above .500 since 2012. Howard could be in for a long year due to a tough schedule and plenty of offensive question marks. The Bison only won one conference game last year and have only finished .500 or above in one season under head coach Larry Scott. - Zach McKinnell
North Carolina Central is the heavy favorite for me to make a return trip to the Celebration Bowl. NCCU was one of only two teams to rank top 13 nationally in both offensive and defensive yards per play, showing its dominance throughout the season. I expect Walker Harris to get even better, and as long as NCCU can answer some questions at defensive tackle, the defense should remain one of the elite units in the conference.
In the next tier, I see South Carolina State, Morgan State, and Norfolk State all vying for the No. 2 spot. The Bulldogs have so much to replace at wide receiver, offensive line, and EDGE that I would be surprised if they do not take at least a small step back. Morgan State actually improved offensively in 2024, but took a step back defensively. They will need to fortify the secondary while continuing to improve offensively. Norfolk State added a really talented transfer portal class and returns one of the best running backs in the country in Kevon King. They are my dark horse pick in the MEAC.
Delaware State should improve with some new talent walking in the door, but winning more than 1-2 conference games will be tough. I have a hard time seeing Howard not struggling. I don't love what the Bison return offensively, and the defense will have some key players to replace. - Timothy Rosario
