2026 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Norfolk State RB Kevon King

Kevon King has been a workhorse for Norfolk State since 2022, seeing action in over 40 games in the past four seasons. He ended his career with over 2,300 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns, which included two All-MEAC campaigns.

King is aiming to become the first Norfolk State player to be selected in the NFL Draft since Don Carey in 2009. He would also be the first former Spartan running back to be drafted since George Parker in 1983.

Career Statistics: 42 games played, 390 carries, 2,368 rushing yards, 20 rushing TDs, 141 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs

Accolades: Second-Team All-MEAC (2024, 2025), HBCU FCS National Player of the Year Watchlist (2025), Walter Payton Award Watchlist (2025), Preseason BOXTOROW HBCU All-American (2025)

Scouting Report:

Kevon King is a densely built downhill runner who showcases power, burst, and quality finishing ability. He has a powerful build, and when running, he hits running lanes with a sharp, early burst, well-suited to gap/inside zone plays.

He shows quality acceleration and burst to the second level, but his top-end speed is average for the position. He has good vision, though he can be overly urgent and doesn't let his blocks set up.

King has a one-cut running style with efficient movement, a forward lean, and very good leg drive to churn out positive yardage. He has good power at the end of his runs and a finishing explosion to run through tacklers.

His natural leverage, coupled with his strong lower half, makes him a quality short-yardage back. He has above-average contact balance in congestion. He has adequate agility to string a move or two together, but he won’t make defenders miss in space too often.

He is a reliable check-down option with soft hands but limited run-after-catch value because he rarely makes defenders miss in space. King is a more linear run-after-catch option than an elusiveness one. In pass protection, he engages blitzers with stoutness and a solid punch, but needs to focus on maintaining his blocks after initial contact.

His best fit is a power/inside-zone scheme with a quality rotational upside. He projects as a fringe prospect for the NFL roster.

Projection:

King projects as a fringe NFL roster prospect with rotational value and short-yardage specialist capabilities. His dense frame, burst, and downhill playstyle fit well in an inside zone or gap-heavy running scheme. He has some value as a pass catcher and, with some refinement, can be more than serviceable in pass protection.

Strengths:

Powerful frame

Downhill style

Early burst

Contact balance and finishing power

Reliable hands

Toughness

Weaknesses:

Long speed

Elusiveness

Pass protection

Scheme versatility

Best Fit: Inside-Zone Focused, Power/Gap-Heavy



Stylistic Player Comp: Devontae Booker

