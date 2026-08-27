Week 0 FCS Football Preview & Predictions

The 2026 FCS football season is finally here. It's been a long offseason, but the season kicks off with a loaded slate of Week 0 games, headlined by two Top 25 matchups that could have postseason implications.

As I've done over the past few years, I'll preview the biggest games of the weekend and give my official predictions. Let's get this year started and preview the biggest Week 0 games from across the FCS landscape.

2026 Prediction Record: 0-0

2022-25 Prediction Record: 540-175 (75.5%)

William & Mary at No. 8 Villanova

Kickoff: 6 pm ET (ESPN+)

Storylines To Watch: Easily the biggest storyline on Friday night will be the quarterback position for Villanova. The Patriot League denied Pat McQuaide's eligibility, which means the Wildcats will have a new starting quarterback with zero proven experience. Senior Robert Russo and true freshman Nolan DiLucia are the favorites to earn the starting role if McQuaide is unable to play this season.

Matchup To Watch: Villanova's rushing offense vs. William & Mary's front seven

If the Wildcats are going to feature an inexperienced starter at quarterback, I expect to see a heavy dose of Ja'briel Mace and Isaiah Ragland. The duo combined for 1,701 rushing yards and 13 TDs last season. The Tribe have an extremely experienced defensive line returning, but this was a unit that really struggled against the run last season, allowing 4.8 yards per carry, which ranked 12th in the CAA. If William & Mary is unable to slow down Villanova's rushing attack, it could be a long night for the Tribe, even with the uncertainty at the quarterback spot on the other side.

X-Factors: Ty Gordon (William & Mary, DL) & Jake Hilton (Villanova, WR)

I've already highlighted the importance of stopping the run, but the Tribe also need to be able to get to the quarterback in passing situations. That's where the spotlight turns toward Ty Gordon, who led the Tribe with 4.5 sacks last season. He's been a key piece on this defensive line for two seasons, including a Freshman All-American campaign in 2024. William & Mary needs to see a big game from Gordon, along with his All-Conference running mate, Davin Dzidzienyo, who is back at defensive tackle.

As for Villanova, it would be easy to say whoever starts at quarterback is the x-factor, but the Wildcats also have to replace their No. 1 receiver from last year. Braden Reed is back, but I love the addition of Jake Hilton from UW-River Falls, where he had a breakout sophomore season. He finished the year with over 700 yards and 7 TDs on only 34 receptions. At 6-5, 205 pounds, Hilton is going to be a nice safety blanket for the new starter at quarterback.

Prediction: Villanova (27-13)

Prairie View A&M at No. 5 Tarleton State

Kickoff: 9 pm ET (ESPN2)

Storylines To Watch: This is a massive opportunity for Prairie View A&M to put the SWAC on the map with a Top 5 upset in Week 0. Tremaine Jackson led the Panthers to a SWAC Championship in his first season, and now looks to bring the conference its biggest non-conference win in over 20 years. On the other side, it's time for Tarleton State to deliver on the preseason hype. The Texans have put together an impressive roster, adding a ton of proven talent in the portal, but it's championship-or-bust expectations in Stephenville, and it starts with this intriguing non-conference battle on Saturday night.

Matchup To Watch: This game comes down to Prairie View A&M's ability to stop the run. There's a misconception that Tarleton State's offense hinges on the passing game, but this entire scheme is predicated on the run. If the Texans can't establish their rushing attack, the passing game doesn't work effectively. In both of Tarleton State's losses last year, the Texans failed to run for 100 yards.

Prairie View A&M had a solid rushing defense last year, holding opponents to only 3.8 yards per carry. This is a much bigger test than anything they saw last year, especially with the return of Tylan Hines, who averaged over 100 yards rushing per game in 2025. If the Panthers can limit the run and put pressure on whoever wins the job at quarterback for Tarleton, Prairie View A&M is going to have a chance to win this game.

X-Factors: BJ Fleming (Tarleton State, WR) & Eric Zachery (Prairie View A&M, CB)

Even with the rushing attack being the focal point of this matchup, there are two elite players who are going to match up on the outside. If you could build a wide receiver to thrive in Tarleton's offense, he would look a lot like BJ Fleming. He led North Dakota with 817 receiving yards and 7 TDs on 48 receptions. I expect a huge season from Fleming, and it'll be Eric Zachery's job to slow him down on Saturday.

Zachery put together an impressive sophomore season, finishing with 50 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 1 sack, 2 INTs, and 15 PBUs. He has the ability to shut down a side of the field, which is something that he's going to have to do against this Tarleton State offense with its downfield RPO attack. Also, both of Tarleton State's potential starters struggled with turnovers at the FBS level, which could be something to watch against this defense with a ton of playmakers in the secondary.

Prediction: Tarleton State (34-24)

Southern Utah at No. 2 Montana

Kickoff: 9 pm ET (ESPN+)

Storyline To Watch: This will be the first opportunity to see the new, revamped Montana defense in action. We expect to see a more multiple defensive scheme, which includes a lot more 4-man fronts. This is really the perfect test for the Griz, who will face a really productive offense that's consistently produced 1,800-yard rushers in back-to-back seasons. Add that to a dual-threat quarterback with Will Burns, who will test Montana in the plus-one run game. I think we can learn a lot about this Montana defense going into a season in which the Griz expect to make a run to Nashville.

Matchup To Watch: Southern Utah's rushing defense vs. Montana's rushing attack

The Thunderbirds really struggled to stop the run last year, which may be a recipe for disaster going into a matchup against Eli Gillman. He's been the most consistent running back in the FCS, entering this season with over 3,600 career rushing yards, needing less than 400 yards to become Montana's all-time leading rusher.

If the Thunderbirds are going to have any chance of making this competitive, then they are going to have to limit what the Griz can do on the ground. They did a nice job of reloading along the defensive line, including Western New Mexico transfer Colten Swanson. If the Griz find consistent success on the ground and are able to get the play-action passing game going with Keali'i Ah Yat, this game could turn into a blowout quickly.

X-Factors: Tyler King (Montana, DE) & Floyd Chalk (Southern Utah, RB)

With a few new starters along the defensive line, Montana is going to be looking for a new star to emerge, which is where I think Tyler King enters the conversation. I believe he has the highest upside of Montana's new defensive line additions, bringing elite production from Central Washington. He was the LSC Defensive Player of the Year and a Division II All-American, posting 13 sacks and 17 TFLs. If that production translates to the Division I level, this Montana defense has a real chance to be a special unit.

The Thunderbirds always find a way to have an elite running back, and this year may not be any different. San Jose State transfer Floyd Chalk has all the potential to be the next superstar for this offense, which could be something to watch this weekend. He rushed for 721 yards and 10 TDs in 2024, but also ran for over 1,000 yards in his two seasons at the FCS level. It's important for Southern Utah to control the pace of this game Saturday, which starts with a big performance from Chalk.

Prediction: Montana (42-21)

No. 22 Monmouth at No. 14 Tennessee Tech

Kickoff: 7 pm ET (ESPN+)

Storylines To Watch: All eyes will be on this game because of the preseason hype surrounding Tennessee Tech. The Golden Eagles signed a loaded transfer portal class, but there is a segment of media and fans who don't believe this program is ready to compete with the other top programs in the subdivision. How will all these new pieces gel? Did Tennessee Tech upgrade its offensive line? All of this could be answered tonight against a solid Monmouth team, which is coming off a 9-win season.

This will also be Monmouth's first game without former head coach Kevin Callahan in program history. Former offensive coordinator Jeff Gallo takes over the program, which has a good amount of returning talent, including All-American safety Jaeden Jones. What will the Hawks look like under Gallo? This will be a massive test for the first-year head coach.

Matchup To Watch: This game will come down to Monmouth's defensive execution against a revamped Tennessee Tech offense. The Hawks allowed nearly 6 yards per play last season, which cost them down the stretch when the offense took a small step back after Derek Robertson's injury. This unit will have to find a way to get stops, especially on the road against an offense that ranked 1st in the OVC last season, averaging nearly 7.0 yards per play.

Jax Leatherwood steps into the QB1 role for the Golden Eagles after throwing for nearly 2,000 yards and 12 TDs in only eight games last year. Add that to an elite running back and wide receiver room, which features MJ Flowers, Qua Ashley, and Eric Weatherly, and this is a unit built to give opposing defenses problems.

X-Factors: MJ Flowers (Tennessee Tech, RB) & Frankie Weaver (Monmouth, QB)

Flowers transfers back to the FCS level after one season at UConn. He was a two-time first-team All-Big South/OVC selection at Eastern Illinois, where he rushed for 1,719 yards and 15 TDs in only two seasons. He has the ability to change the game, whether that's on the ground or even as a receiving option out of the backfield.

This is an easy pick for Monmouth. Frankie Weaver did an excellent job after Derek Robertson's injury, but hasn't faced a Top 15 team in any of his five career starts. He's going to have plenty of weapons to utilize, including Tra Neal and Gavin Nelson, but Weaver is going to need a spectacular performance for Monmouth to have a shot in this one. This becomes even more important if Monmouth's defense struggles, which could turn this game into a shootout.

Prediction: Tennessee Tech (38-21)

No. 15 Abilene Christian at No. 20 Lamar

Kickoff: 7 pm ET (ESPN+)

Storylines To Watch: This entire game may come down to which team gets the most consistent quarterback play. Both teams will feature new starters and, as of today, we still don't know who will get the start. Keith Patterson has already said that multiple quarterbacks will see action this weekend, while it appears that Aiden McCown will get the start over Evan Bullock at Lamar, especially after he was named a team captain.

Marcos Davila is someone to watch for Abilene Christian, possibly offering the highest upside in the room. He's a former 4-star prospect who threw for over 9,000 passing yards and 93 TDs at Lee High School in Midland. Lamar's offense struggled at times, but the Cardinals added a ton of new weapons, which could raise this unit's ceiling going into a crucial non-conference battle.

Matchup To Watch: In last season's playoff game, Abilene Christian's defensive line dominated the line of scrimmage. They completely shut down Lamar's rushing attack plus did a great job of generating pressure on Aiden McCown. That's going to have to change this weekend if the Cardinals are going to win this game.

The Wildcats have Kortlin Rausaw and Chris Herpin back at defensive tackle, which I think gives ACU the advantage in this game. With only one returning starter on the offensive line, Lamar is going to have its hands full containing these two interior threats, while also trying to build chemistry with all their new offensive pieces. The Cardinals are going to need to establish the run and keep McCown clean in the pocket.

X-Factors: Andrew Huff (Lamar, DL) & Mckenzie McGill (Abilene Christian, RB)

Huff is easily the most impactful returning player on Lamar's roster. He finished last season with 60 tackles, 10.5 TFLs, and 6.5 sacks. This ACU offensive line will feature four returning starters, offering an excellent opportunity for Huff to show why he's one of the best edge rushers in the FCS.

McGill was a major portal addition for the Wildcats, bringing starting experience from the FBS level at North Texas. He rushed for 859 yards and 15 TDs, averaging 5.6 yards per carry over the past two seasons. He's an explosive, dangerous threat in open space, which gives the Wildcats an outstanding 1-2 punch with him and Rovaughn Banks Jr.

Prediction: Abilene Christian (24-17)

Quick-Hit Week 0 Predictions:

No. 11 Lehigh 23, Holy Cross 13

It's officially the start of the Rich Nagy era at Lehigh. The Mountain Hawks are going to have to be ready to compete immediately with a dangerous conference matchup against Holy Cross, which is looking to bounce back from a tough 3-win season. Lehigh has the big talent advantage, especially with the return of Hayden Johnson and Luke Yoder.

If Holy Cross is going to pull off the upset, they need to be more consistent offensively and take advantage of an unproven Lehigh defensive line. I'm expecting a low-scoring defensive battle in this one, but the Mountain Hawks get a solid Week 0 win in Nagy's debut.

No. 12 South Dakota 38, Central Connecticut State 14

It'll be the first start for redshirt freshman Austyn Modrzewski, who will look to replace the production of Aidan Bouman at South Dakota. The Blue Devils have some really good individual talent in the secondary, including All-American Christopher Jean, but the Coyotes will have the significant advantage in the trenches. I expect a heavy dose of Charles Pierre Jr. and Keyondray Jones-Logan. This game may be competitive early, but the Coyotes will pull away for a comfortable win.

No. 13 Stephen F. Austin 34, McNeese 14

The Lumberjacks are looking to go back-to-back in the Southland Conference, but open the season with a tricky road trip to Lake Charles. McNeese improved under head coach Matt Viator last year and returns 16 significant contributors. I worry about the turnover battle here, which was a big issue for McNeese quarterback Jake Strong. If the Cowboys want to make this competitive, they are going to have to protect the ball. I still like SFA to get the win, especially with a revamped defense that features some instant-impact players like Eli Ennis and Avyonne Jones.

No. 16 Southern Illinois 42, West Florida 20

All eyes will be on Pensacola, FL, as West Florida makes its Division I debut against the Salukis. The Argos have enough offensive firepower to make this interesting, but at the end of the day, I don't see their defense finding enough stops against DJ Williams and this elite Southern Illinois offense. Keep an eye on running back TJ Lane, who was an All-GSC selection last year and will test a revamped Saluki defense.

No. 17 Austin Peay 38, Gardner-Webb 27

This is a game that could be more competitive than some people expect. Gardner-Webb made an outstanding hire with Kris McCullough, but it feels like they are being a bit overlooked going into the season. On the other side, it all starts with Chris Parson. He's primed for an even better season this year, which has raised the level of expectations for the whole program. I like Austin Peay to handle business, but Gardner-Webb is going to keep this one competitive early.

Central Arkansas 24, No. 23 UT Martin 21

This is my upset special of the week. I still think UT Martin is going to be the favorite to win the OVC, but I don't love the matchup here for the Skyhawks. There are a ton of question marks throughout this roster, including at the quarterback spot, while Central Arkansas has a solid group of defensive contributors returning.

I'm also interested to see Donovyn Omolo, who is set to make his first start for the Bears. He was the MIAA co-Freshman of the Year last season and still has room to grow into his game. This has all the makings of a low-scoring, defensive battle. I lean Central Arkansas due to continuity and upside at quarterback.

No. 25 Northern Arizona 28, Eastern Washington 24

This is another important Big Sky matchup in Week 0. Both these teams cannot afford an early loss in conference play, especially with some games still ahead on the schedule. NAU is led by All-Big Sky quarterback Ty Pennington, but has new faces at almost every other key position.

Will EWU be able to take advantage of this? Nate Bell is listed as the starter at QB for EWU, which gives me some concern due to his inconsistent play last season. For me, the difference in this game comes down to Pennington and his weapons on the outside, specifically Deuce Zimmerman and Joey Stout. I'm going to roll with the Lumberjacks in a close one at home.

Other Notable Week 0 Predictions:

No. 21 Mercer 38, East Texas A&M 21

Towson 24, Maine 20

Idaho 28, Cal Poly 24

Chattanooga 20, West Georgia 13

Alabama State 35, Southern 14

Stony Brook 28, Delaware State 17

Jackson State 28, Tennessee State 14

Western Carolina 34, Eastern Kentucky 17

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