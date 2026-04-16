Welcome to another edition of the FCS Football Central Recruiting Roundup.

As spring practice winds down, recruits are still continuing to get on campus to visit schools and meet with their coaching staff. I caught up with some of the latest prospects who received an offer from an FCS program after their visit.

Rashad Smith | 2027 | IOL | 6'2" 315 lbs | Hutchinson CC | Hutchinson, KS

Smith received his latest offer from Delaware State after he spoke with quarterbacks coach Seth Oseransky.

“I had a great conversation with Coach Seth. He was telling me about the NFL guys who are coaches there. My recruitment is going well right now, and I have been hearing from Incarnate Word, Stony Brook, Northern Arizona, and Robert Morris,” Smith said.

He also has offers from UT-Martin, Eastern Illinois, South Alabama, South Carolina State, Incarnate Word, Northern Arizona, Stony Brook, and Alcorn State. Last season, he started 12 games for the Blue Dragons and did not allow a sack.

Alexander Huhn | 2027 | OT | 6'5" 250 lbs | Cedar Falls HS | Cedar Falls, IA

Huhn was at the North Dakota Junior Day on Saturday and received his latest offer from the Fighting Hawks after meeting with head coach Eric Schmidt.

“Coach Schmidt had me come up to his office right before Junior Day officially started, and we talked a lot about how I fit into their program and their development plan, which really stood out. The visit was great. I was able to connect with Coach Schmidt, Coach Freund (Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Danny Freund), and Coach Olson (Offensive line coach Trevor Olson). I really enjoyed getting to know the staff and learning more about the program,” Huhn said.

He continued, “My recruitment has been going really well. I’m grateful for the opportunities I’ve had so far and am just trying to learn as much as I can about each program and find the best overall fit both on and off the field. I am focused on building relationships and finding the best overall fit.”

Huhn also has an offer from South Dakota and has an upcoming visit to Iowa State. Last season, he started every game and did not commit a penalty.

#AGTG Honored to receive my 3rd D1 offer from @UNDfootball after a great Junior Day in Grand Forks!



Thank you @Coach_SchmidtE, @dfreund7, and @TrevorOlson62 for the great conversations throughout the day and for the opportunity.#GoHawks @Football_CF @PrepRedzoneIA pic.twitter.com/swDVmtVcmd — Alexander Huhn (@alexander_huhn1) April 12, 2026

SaRonn Thompson | 2027 | ATH | 6'2" 180 lbs | Jacksonville HS | Jacksonville, NC

Thompson picked up his third and latest offer from Elon on Tuesday after he spoke with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Doug Martin.

“Coach Martin called me and told me that I was versatile and that they are a pass-first offense. My recruiting is going slowly, as I am pretty under the radar as a player coming from a small town,” Thompson said.

He also has offers from Campbell, North Carolina A&T, North Carolina Central, and has been hearing from USF. Last season, he hauled in 32 receptions for 632 yards and seven touchdowns, while adding four tackles, three pass breakups, and an interception for the Cardinals.

Jaxson Perry | 2027 | ATH | 6'3" 225 lbs | Sevier County HS | Sevierville, TN

Perry received his latest offer from Cornell yesterday after he spoke with defensive line coach Satyen Bhakta and defensive coordinator Mike Toerper.

“I was on a FaceTime call with Coach Toerper, and then Coach Bhakta offered me. It was my second time speaking to them, and they seemed really appreciative and enthusiastic when we were on call. They told me they loved me as a player and that I would be a great fit for the team! Also, that they would come down to see me for spring practice and come see where I’m from and meet my family,” Perry said.

He also has offers from East Tennessee State and has a visit scheduled this Saturday to Chattanooga.

Last season, he finished with 92 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, eight sacks, one pass breakup, and a blocked field goal, while adding 39 receptions for 532 yards and eight touchdowns for the Smoky Bears.

Brandon Redmond | 2027 | DB | 6'2" 195 lbs | College of DuPage | Glen Ellyn, IL

Redmond received an offer from Southern Illinois on Tuesday after he spoke with cornerbacks coach Eriq Moore.

“Coach Moore called and told me they needed a corner, which I can play. He also said I have a real opportunity to play,” Redmond said. “My recruitment is going well, and it has started picking up in the past two weeks.”

He will be taking a visit to SIU this weekend and has just added an offer from East Texas A&M. Some other programs he is hearing from are North Alabama, Washington State, New Mexico State, Southeastern Louisiana, Lindenwood, Bowling Green, Western Illinois, UMass, and East Carolina.

Darien Maragh | 2027 | WR | 6'2" 175 lbs | Diablo Valley College | Pleasant Hill, CA

Maragh picked up his first Division I offer from Alcorn State on Tuesday after speaking with wide receivers coach Semaj Mitchell.

“Coach Semaj called to offer me and told me I had an offer to go play for him. My recruitment is going well, and I am hearing from a few small schools. I plan on taking a visit to Alcorn if all things go well,” Maragh said.

Last season, he finished with 16 receptions for 287 yards and four touchdowns for the Vikings.

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