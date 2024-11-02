Fcs Football Central

Week 10 FCS Football Top 25 Scoreboard

Indiana State running back Plez Lawrence
Indiana State running back Plez Lawrence / Indiana State Athletics
Week 10 of the 2024 college football season is here. Below are the final scores for every Top 25 program in the FCS Stats Perform Top 25 poll.

FCS Top 25 Scoreboard (Week 10)

No. 1 North Dakota State 42, Northern Iowa 19

No. 2 Montana State 42, Eastern Washington 28

No. 3 South Dakota State 52, Murray State 6

No. 4 UC Davis 59, Northern Colorado 7

No. 9 Incarnate Word 45, Houston Christian 20

Utah Tech 34, No. 11 Central Arkansas 21

No. 12 Mercer 37, ETSU 31

No. 13 Villanova 20, Hampton 14

No. 14 Rhode Island 37, Monmouth 28

Indiana State 35, No. 15 North Dakota 31

No. 16 Richmond 35, Towson 24

No. 17 Abilene Christian 28, Southern Utah 25

Western Carolina 38, No. 18 Chattanooga 34

South Carolina State 24, No. 19 North Carolina Central 21

No. 20 Stony Brook 31, Bryant 30

No. 21 Illinois State 23, Youngstown State 16

Harvard 31, No. 22 Dartmouth 27

No. 24 William & Mary 45, North Carolina A&T 7

Honorable Mentions:

Duquesne 31, Mercyhurst 24

Northern Arizona 27, Weber State 6

Southeastern Louisiana 30, Lamar 27

Jackson State 41, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 3

Drake 19, Marist 0

Stephen F. Austin 28, Nicholls 12

Other Notable Games:

Missouri State 38, Southern Illinois 17

Columbia 13, Yale 10

Penn 38, Brown 28

Central Connecticut State 24, Wagner 14

Robert Morris 6, Merrimack 0

Lehigh 43, Georgetown 6

New Hampshire 31, UAlbany 14

Cornell 49, Princeton 35

Howard 38, Delaware State 0

Morgan State 38, Norfolk State 37

Fordham 20, Colgate 14

VMI 21, Furman 17

Elon 50, Campbell 27

Garnder-Webb 17, Charleston Southern 14

West Georgia 88, Lincoln (CA) 12

Tennessee Tech 52, Lindenwood 10

Wofford 17, Samford 13

Southern 25, Alabama A&M 20

Bethune-Cookman 24, Grambling State 21

Prairie View A&M 17, Mississippi Valley State 16

Eastern Illinois 45, Western Illinois 38

San Diego 40, Davidson 13

