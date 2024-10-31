Week 10 FCS Football Schedule, How To Watch
Below are the biggest games of the Week 10 FCS football slate for the upcoming weekend.
Week 10 FCS Football Schedule
Thursday, Oct. 31
No. 19 North Carolina Central at South Carolina State (6:30 p.m. CT, ESPN2)
Friday, Nov. 1
Yale at Columbia (6 p.m. CT, ESPNU)
Saturday, Nov. 2
Penn at Brown (11 a.m. CT, ESPN+)
Wagner at Central Connecticut State (11 a.m. CT, NEC Front Row)
Mercyhurst at Duquesne (11 a.m. CT, NEC Front Row)
Lehigh at Georgetown (11:30 a.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 24 William & Mary at North Carolina A&T (Noon CT, FloSports)
No. 13 Villanova at Hampton (Noon CT, FloSports)
Delaware State at Howard (Noon CT, ESPN+)
No. 15 North Dakota at Indiana State (Noon CT, ESPN+)
No. 20 Stony Brook at Bryant (Noon CT, FloSports)
Norfolk State at Morgan State (Noon CT, ESPN+)
Lafayette at Bucknell (Noon CT, ESPN+)
Monmouth at No. 14 Rhode Island (Noon CT, FloSports)
New Hampshire at UAlbany (Noon CT, FloSports)
St. Thomas at Morehead State (Noon CT, ESPN+)
Cornell at Princeton (Noon CT, ESPN+)
Harvard at No. 22 Dartmouth (12:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Furman at VMI (12:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Towson at No. 16 Richmond (1 p.m. CT, FloSports)
Campbell at Elon (1 p.m. CT, FloSports)
Marist at Drake (1 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Maine at Oklahoma (1:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 18 Chattanooga at Western Carolina (1:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Lindenwood at Tennessee Tech (1:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Wofford at Samford (2 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Youngstown State at No. 21 Illinois State (2 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 23 ETSU at No. 12 Mercer (2 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Houston Christian at No. 9 Incarnate Word (2 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Jackson State (2 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Southern at Alabama A&M (2 p.m. CT, HBCU GO)
Murray State at No. 3 South Dakota State (2 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Southern Illinois at Missouri State (2 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Northern Iowa at No. 1 North Dakota State (2:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Northern Colorado at No. 4 UC Davis (3 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 2 Montana State at Eastern Washington (3 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Stephen F. Austin at Nicholls (3 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Weber State at Northern Arizona (3 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 11 Central Arkansas at Utah Tech (3 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Southern Utah at No. 17 Abilene Christian (3 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Texas Southern at Florida A&M (3 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Davidson at San Diego (3 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Southeastern Louisiana at Lamar (3 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Alcorn State at Alabama State (4 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Austin Peay at North Alabama (4 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 8 Montana at Cal Poly (4 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
UT Martin at No. 25 Tennessee State (5 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Eastern Kentucky at No. 7 Tarleton State (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Texas A&M-Commerce at McNeese (7 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Portland State at Sacramento State (8 p.m. CT, ESPN+
