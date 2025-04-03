Fcs Football Central

2025 North Dakota State Football Schedule

Zachary McKinnell

North Dakota State wide receiver Braylon Henderson
North Dakota State wide receiver Braylon Henderson / Zachary Lucas (NDSU Athletics)
In this story:

2024 Record: 14-2 (7-1 MVFC)
Head Coach: Tim Polasek (2nd season, 14-2)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2024

North Dakota State's 2025 football schedule features four FCS non-conference games and eight MVFC conference matchups.

The full 2025 schedule for North Dakota State is below.

2025 North Dakota State Football Schedule

Aug. 30: at The Citadel

Sep. 6: at Tennessee State

Sep. 13: SEMO

Sep. 20: Bye Week

Sep. 27: South Dakota

Oct. 4: at Illinois State

Oct. 11: Southern Illinois

Oct. 18: at Indiana State

Oct. 25: at South Dakota State

Nov. 1: Youngstown State

Nov. 8: at North Dakota

Nov. 15: Northern Iowa

Nov. 22: St. Thomas

* Italics indicate conference matchups

More FCS Football News

feed

Published
Zachary McKinnell
ZACHARY MCKINNELL

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

Home/MVFC