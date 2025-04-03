2025 North Dakota State Football Schedule
2024 Record: 14-2 (7-1 MVFC)
Head Coach: Tim Polasek (2nd season, 14-2)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2024
North Dakota State's 2025 football schedule features four FCS non-conference games and eight MVFC conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for North Dakota State is below.
2025 North Dakota State Football Schedule
Aug. 30: at The Citadel
Sep. 6: at Tennessee State
Sep. 13: SEMO
Sep. 20: Bye Week
Sep. 27: South Dakota
Oct. 4: at Illinois State
Oct. 11: Southern Illinois
Oct. 18: at Indiana State
Oct. 25: at South Dakota State
Nov. 1: Youngstown State
Nov. 8: at North Dakota
Nov. 15: Northern Iowa
Nov. 22: St. Thomas
* Italics indicate conference matchups
