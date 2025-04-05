2025 South Dakota State Football Schedule
2024 Record: 12-3 (7-1 MVFC)
Head Coach: Dan Jackson (1st season)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2024
South Dakota State's 2025 football schedule features four FCS non-conference games and eight MVFC conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for South Dakota State is below.
2025 South Dakota State Football Schedule
Aug. 30: Sacramento State
Sep. 6: at Montana State
Sep. 13: Drake
Sep. 20: Bye Week
Sep. 27: Mercyhurst
Oct. 4: at Youngstown State
Oct. 11: Northern Iowa
Oct. 18: at Murray State
Oct. 25: North Dakota State
Nov. 1: Indiana State
Nov. 8: at South Dakota
Nov. 15: Illinois State
Nov. 22: at North Dakota
* Italics indicate conference matchups
