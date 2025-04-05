Fcs Football Central

2025 South Dakota State Football Schedule

Zachary McKinnell

Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
2024 Record: 12-3 (7-1 MVFC)
Head Coach: Dan Jackson (1st season)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2024

South Dakota State's 2025 football schedule features four FCS non-conference games and eight MVFC conference matchups.

The full 2025 schedule for South Dakota State is below.

Aug. 30: Sacramento State

Sep. 6: at Montana State

Sep. 13: Drake

Sep. 20: Bye Week

Sep. 27: Mercyhurst

Oct. 4: at Youngstown State

Oct. 11: Northern Iowa

Oct. 18: at Murray State

Oct. 25: North Dakota State

Nov. 1: Indiana State

Nov. 8: at South Dakota

Nov. 15: Illinois State

Nov. 22: at North Dakota

* Italics indicate conference matchups

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

