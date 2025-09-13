Fcs Football Central

Week 3 FCS Football Top 25 Scoreboard

Zachary McKinnell

North Dakota State quarterback Cole Payton (9)
North Dakota State quarterback Cole Payton (9) / Zachary Lucy (NDSU Athletics)
In this story:

Below are the final scores for every Top 25 program in the FCS Stats Perform Top 25 poll.

FCS Top 25 Scoreboard (Week 3)

No. 1 North Dakota State 41, SEMO 14

No. 4 Montana State 41, San Diego 7

No. 5 Montana 24, No. 16 North Dakota 23

No. 6 Rhode Island 9, Holy Cross 6

No. 7 Illinois State 42, Eastern Illinois 30

No. 8 Idaho 20, Utah Tech 6

No. 10 Lehigh 35, Duquesne 21

Penn State 52, No. 11 Villanova 6

No. 12 South Dakota 24, Northern Colorado 17 (OT)

UTSA 48, No. 14 Incarnate Word 20

No. 15 Tennessee Tech 72, Davidson 14

No. 19 Jackson State 30, Tuskegee 0

Ball State 34, No. 23 New Hampshire 29

Other Notable Week 3 Games

Elon 37, Western Carolina 31

Furman 28, Campbell 24

Sacred Heart 24, Long Island 21

Stony Brook 41, Fordham 18

CCSU 31, Saint Francis 7

Howard 38, Morehouse 10

Lindenwood 35, Charleston Southern 28

Delaware State 36, Bowie State 14

Bucknell 35, VMI 28

Lafayette 42, Georgetown 37

Maryland 44, Towson 17

Virginia 55, William & Mary 16

Baylor 42, Samford 7

North Carolina 41, Richmond 6

Indiana 73, Indiana State 0

Toledo 60, Morgan State 0

Syracuse 66, Colgate 24

Nebraska 59, Houston Christian 7

More FCS Football News

feed

Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on XFacebook, and YouTube.

Published
Zachary McKinnell
ZACHARY MCKINNELL

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

Home/MVFC