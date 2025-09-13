Week 3 FCS Football Top 25 Scoreboard
Below are the final scores for every Top 25 program in the FCS Stats Perform Top 25 poll.
FCS Top 25 Scoreboard (Week 3)
No. 1 North Dakota State 41, SEMO 14
No. 4 Montana State 41, San Diego 7
No. 5 Montana 24, No. 16 North Dakota 23
No. 6 Rhode Island 9, Holy Cross 6
No. 7 Illinois State 42, Eastern Illinois 30
No. 8 Idaho 20, Utah Tech 6
No. 10 Lehigh 35, Duquesne 21
Penn State 52, No. 11 Villanova 6
No. 12 South Dakota 24, Northern Colorado 17 (OT)
UTSA 48, No. 14 Incarnate Word 20
No. 15 Tennessee Tech 72, Davidson 14
No. 19 Jackson State 30, Tuskegee 0
Ball State 34, No. 23 New Hampshire 29
Other Notable Week 3 Games
Elon 37, Western Carolina 31
Furman 28, Campbell 24
Sacred Heart 24, Long Island 21
Stony Brook 41, Fordham 18
CCSU 31, Saint Francis 7
Howard 38, Morehouse 10
Lindenwood 35, Charleston Southern 28
Delaware State 36, Bowie State 14
Bucknell 35, VMI 28
Lafayette 42, Georgetown 37
Maryland 44, Towson 17
Virginia 55, William & Mary 16
Baylor 42, Samford 7
North Carolina 41, Richmond 6
Indiana 73, Indiana State 0
Toledo 60, Morgan State 0
Syracuse 66, Colgate 24
Nebraska 59, Houston Christian 7
More FCS Football News
Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.