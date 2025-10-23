Week 9 FCS Football Schedule, How To Watch
There's no debate about what the FCS Game of the Week is, as No. 1 North Dakota State travels to No. 2 South Dakota State on Saturday night.
It's the third No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup between these two programs, the most in college football history. South Dakota State's 33-game home winning streak is also on the line. The Jacks haven't suffered a home loss since Oct. 2021. The stage couldn't be any bigger for Saturday's matchup.
Below are the biggest FCS games on the Week 9 schedule, including every matchup that features a Top 25 program.
Week 9 FCS Football Schedule
Friday, Oct. 24
Columbia at Dartmouth (5 pm CT, ESPNU)
No. 4 Montana at Sacramento State (9:30 pm CT, ESPN2)
Saturday, Oct. 25
No. 14 Harvard at Princeton (11 am CT, ESPN+)
San Diego at Davidson (11 am CT, ESPN+)
Penn at Yale (11 am CT, ESPN+)
No. 19 Presbyterian at Dayton (11 am CT, YouTube)
Duquesne at Wagner (11 am CT, ESPN+)
Georgetown at Bucknell (11 am CT, ESPN+)
Drake at Marist (11 am CT, ESPN+)
Campbell at North Carolina A&T (Noon CT, FloSports)
SEMO at No. 9 Tennessee Tech (Noon CT, ESPN+)
Bryant at No. 13 Rhode Island (Noon CT, FloSports)
Brown at Cornell (Noon CT, ESPN+)
St. Thomas at Stetson (Noon CT, ESPN+)
Delaware State at North Carolina Central (Noon CT, ESPN+)
Elon at Maine (Noon CT, FloSports)
Colgate at Holy Cross (Noon CT, ESPN+)
No. 7 Lehigh at Fordham (Noon CT, ESPN+)
William & Mary at New Hampshire (Noon CT, FloSports)
Murray State at No. 22 Youngstown State (1 pm CT, ESPN+)
Eastern Illinois at Charleston Southern (1 pm CT, ESPN+)
The Citadel at Furman (1 pm CT, ESPN+)
Central Arkansas at West Georgia (1 pm CT, ESPN+)
No. 18 Illinois State at No. 21 South Dakota (1 pm CT, ESPN+)
No. 10 Monmouth at Hampton (1 pm CT, FloSports)
South Carolina State at Norfolk State (1 pm CT, ESPN+)
Western Illinois at Tennessee State (1:30 pm CT, ESPN+)
Eastern Washington at Weber State (2 pm CT, ESPN+)
Gardner-Webb at Lindenwood (2 pm CT, ESPN+)
Northern Iowa at No. 16 Southern Illinois (2 pm CT, ESPN+)
No. 6 UC Davis at Northern Colorado (2 pm CT, ESPN+)
Southeastern Louisiana at Houston Christian (2 pm CT, ESPN+)
No. 3 Tarleton State at Eastern Kentucky (2 pm CT, ESPN+)
VMI at No. 17 Mercer (2 pm CT, ESPN+)
Chattanooga at Samford (2:30 pm CT, ESPN+)
Towson at Stony Brook (2:30 pm CT, FloSports)
Alabama State vs Alabama A&M (2:30 pm CT, ESPN+)
Wofford at ETSU (2:30 pm CT, ESPN+)
UAlbany at No. 11 Villanova (2:30 pm CT, FloSports)
Morgan State at Howard (2:30 pm CT, ESPN+)
North Alabama at No. 25 Austin Peay (3 pm CT, ESPN+)
Portland State at Idaho (3 pm CT, ESPN+)
McNeese at Nicholls (3 pm CT, ESPN+)
Indiana State at No. 8 North Dakota (3 pm CT, ESPN+)
Florida A&M at Southern (4 pm CT, SWAC TV)
No. 15 Lamar at Northwestern State (4 pm CT, ESPN+)
No. 20 Northern Arizona at Idaho State (5 pm CT, ESPN+)
Grambling State at No. 12 Jackson State (5 pm CT, HBCU GO)
No. 24 Stephen F. Austin at East Texas A&M (6 pm CT, ESPN+)
Incarnate Word at UTRGV (7 pm CT, ESPN+)
Southern Utah at Utah Tech (7 pm CT, ESPN+)
No. 1 North Dakota State at No. 2 South Dakota State (7 pm CT, ESPNU)
No. 5 Montana State at Cal Poly (7 pm CT, ESPN+)
