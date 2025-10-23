Fcs Football Central

Week 9 FCS Football Schedule, How To Watch

Zachary McKinnell

Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK
There's no debate about what the FCS Game of the Week is, as No. 1 North Dakota State travels to No. 2 South Dakota State on Saturday night.

It's the third No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup between these two programs, the most in college football history. South Dakota State's 33-game home winning streak is also on the line. The Jacks haven't suffered a home loss since Oct. 2021. The stage couldn't be any bigger for Saturday's matchup.

Below are the biggest FCS games on the Week 9 schedule, including every matchup that features a Top 25 program.

Week 9 FCS Football Schedule

Friday, Oct. 24

Columbia at Dartmouth (5 pm CT, ESPNU)

No. 4 Montana at Sacramento State (9:30 pm CT, ESPN2)

Saturday, Oct. 25

No. 14 Harvard at Princeton (11 am CT, ESPN+)

San Diego at Davidson (11 am CT, ESPN+)

Penn at Yale (11 am CT, ESPN+)

No. 19 Presbyterian at Dayton (11 am CT, YouTube)

Duquesne at Wagner (11 am CT, ESPN+)

Georgetown at Bucknell (11 am CT, ESPN+)

Drake at Marist (11 am CT, ESPN+)

Campbell at North Carolina A&T (Noon CT, FloSports)

SEMO at No. 9 Tennessee Tech (Noon CT, ESPN+)

Bryant at No. 13 Rhode Island (Noon CT, FloSports)

Brown at Cornell (Noon CT, ESPN+)

St. Thomas at Stetson (Noon CT, ESPN+)

Delaware State at North Carolina Central (Noon CT, ESPN+)

Elon at Maine (Noon CT, FloSports)

Colgate at Holy Cross (Noon CT, ESPN+)

No. 7 Lehigh at Fordham (Noon CT, ESPN+)

William & Mary at New Hampshire (Noon CT, FloSports)

Murray State at No. 22 Youngstown State (1 pm CT, ESPN+)

Eastern Illinois at Charleston Southern (1 pm CT, ESPN+)

The Citadel at Furman (1 pm CT, ESPN+)

Central Arkansas at West Georgia (1 pm CT, ESPN+)

No. 18 Illinois State at No. 21 South Dakota (1 pm CT, ESPN+)

No. 10 Monmouth at Hampton (1 pm CT, FloSports)

South Carolina State at Norfolk State (1 pm CT, ESPN+)

Western Illinois at Tennessee State (1:30 pm CT, ESPN+)

Eastern Washington at Weber State (2 pm CT, ESPN+)

Gardner-Webb at Lindenwood (2 pm CT, ESPN+)

Northern Iowa at No. 16 Southern Illinois (2 pm CT, ESPN+)

No. 6 UC Davis at Northern Colorado (2 pm CT, ESPN+)

Southeastern Louisiana at Houston Christian (2 pm CT, ESPN+)

No. 3 Tarleton State at Eastern Kentucky (2 pm CT, ESPN+)

VMI at No. 17 Mercer (2 pm CT, ESPN+)

Chattanooga at Samford (2:30 pm CT, ESPN+)

Towson at Stony Brook (2:30 pm CT, FloSports)

Alabama State vs Alabama A&M (2:30 pm CT, ESPN+)

Wofford at ETSU (2:30 pm CT, ESPN+)

UAlbany at No. 11 Villanova (2:30 pm CT, FloSports)

Morgan State at Howard (2:30 pm CT, ESPN+)

North Alabama at No. 25 Austin Peay (3 pm CT, ESPN+)

Portland State at Idaho (3 pm CT, ESPN+)

McNeese at Nicholls (3 pm CT, ESPN+)

Indiana State at No. 8 North Dakota (3 pm CT, ESPN+)

Florida A&M at Southern (4 pm CT, SWAC TV)

No. 15 Lamar at Northwestern State (4 pm CT, ESPN+)

No. 20 Northern Arizona at Idaho State (5 pm CT, ESPN+)

Grambling State at No. 12 Jackson State (5 pm CT, HBCU GO)

No. 24 Stephen F. Austin at East Texas A&M (6 pm CT, ESPN+)

Incarnate Word at UTRGV (7 pm CT, ESPN+)

Southern Utah at Utah Tech (7 pm CT, ESPN+)

No. 1 North Dakota State at No. 2 South Dakota State (7 pm CT, ESPNU)

No. 5 Montana State at Cal Poly (7 pm CT, ESPN+)

ZACHARY MCKINNELL

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

