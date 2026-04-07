2026 FCS Football Spring Preview: Youngstown State Penguins

It's time for another edition of our all-new FCS Spring Football Preview series.

In this series, we will take a look at where some of the top teams in the FCS stand entering spring camp. This will allow us to take a snapshot of the roster, key returning starters, potential breakout players, and discuss some of the biggest storylines for each team.

Our series continues with Youngstown State, which has been tabbed as an intriguing dark horse contender entering next season. The Penguins made it back to the FCS Playoffs last year, but fell to Yale in one of the most exciting games of the year. With the return of quarterback Beau Brungard, the expectations are extremely high for Youngstown State in 2026.

Positional Battles To Watch

Wide Receiver

Youngstown State lost its top two receivers from last season in Max Tomczak and Flash Wilson. It's created opportunities for multiple transfers and some young, developing talent to push for an expanded role in 2026. Fresh Walters is the only returning wide receiver who played over 200 snaps last season.

Walters is an intriguing option to earn a starting role, showing some promising flashes at times last season. There's also RK Dandridge, who played limited snaps last year, but had a key catch against Towson to set up the game-winning field goal. Outside of those two returners, the odds suggest some of the transfer additions end up being key starters or rotational players for the Penguins in 2026.

Grand Valley State transfer Lynn Wyche-El is a high-upside addition and is coming off the best season of his career, earning first-team All-GLIAC honors. Lorenzo Jenkins comes in from Bethune-Cookman, where he had over 400 yards and 3 touchdowns last season. Connor Smith is an All-NE10 contributor from Assumption, offering a dangerous 6-4 option for the Penguins.

With the names above being the favorites, keep an eye on Findlay transfer Bryan Hunt. He suffered a season-ending injury last year, but was an All-G-MAC selection in 2024 with 527 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns. He could be a dark horse in this battle for playing time at wide receiver.

Cornerback

There's a ton of talent to replace at cornerback ahead of next season. DJ Harris, Dominic Julius, Justin Wimpye, and Dayne Hodge are all gone from last season's roster. This creates a massive question on who is going to step into a bigger role at cornerback, which was a liability at times last season.

In my opinion, it starts with Dev Holman, who transfers from Butler, where he was a two-time All-PFL selection. The Penguins also added Darvens Tunis, who spent the last two years at Shippensburg, starting 9 games as a redshirt freshman. He finished the year with 27 tackles and 7 pass breakups.

One of the biggest question marks is where Washburn transfer Julius Jackson ends up playing. He has experience at multiple positions throughout the secondary, so how big a factor does he play in this battle at cornerback? That remains to be seen, but he was extremely productive at the D2 level, totaling 144 tackles in 33 career games.

The real x-factor may be Jordan Rudolph, who missed all of last season due to an injury suffered in fall camp. He was projected to be a starter after starting 3 games during his sophomore season. He was targeted 15 times in nearly 120 coverage snaps, allowing only 7 catches in 2024. If Rudolph can return to 100%, he could be the favorite to earn one of the top starting spots at corner for the Penguins.

Potential Breakout Players

Ebony Curry Jr. (EDGE)

Curry was limited to eight games due to injury, but was extremely productive when he was able to be on the field. He started eight games, recording 16 tackles, 3.5 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, and a forced fumble in less than 200 total snaps. I think his production could skyrocket with an increase in snaps next season.

Michael Wells will be the top edge rusher for the Penguins next year, but Curry is the clear favorite to secure the other starting spot. He had an outstanding performance against Illinois State, which had one of the top offensive lines in the FCS last season. If he can remain healthy, Curry and Wells could be one of the most dangerous EDGE duos in the MVFC.

Graydon Rollins (LB)

Obviously, Carston Marshall is going to be the star at linebacker, but keep an eye on Graydon Rollins. He earned six starts as a redshirt freshman in 2025, finishing the year with 38 tackles, 4 TFLs, and 2.5 sacks. Preston Zandier's graduation opens up a clear path for Rollins to assume a starting role in 2026.

Marshall and Rollins are the only returning linebackers who played over 200 snaps last season. I think his emergence changed YSU's approach in the portal this offseason, allowing them to focus on rebuilding other spots defensively. If Rollins can take a step forward in 2026, he has the potential to be an All-Conference contributor for the Penguins.

Thomas Jolly (DL)

Jolly was a key transfer portal addition last season, joining the Penguins from Grand Valley State. He started the first three games of the season, but suffered a season-ending injury against Towson in Week 4. Luckily, Jolly was able to utilize his redshirt and return for the 2026 season.

There's a big hole to fill at defensive tackle next season, which is where Jolly could thrive if he is fully healthy. He has the size at 6-3, 305 pounds to be an absolute force on the interior. He also has previous production, finishing his final season at GVSU with 36 tackles, 8 TFLs, and 3 sacks in 12 games.

Key Transfer Portal Additions

Dev Holman (CB)

It's a massive jump from the Pioneer League to the Missouri Valley, but Holman has all the tools he needs to make a smooth transition. He's played in nearly 30 career games and has an excellent frame at 6-2, 180 pounds. Last season, he was a first-team All-PFL selection for the Bulldogs.

Over the past three seasons, Holman has recorded 69 tackles, 9 TFLs, 8 INTs, 18 pass breakups, and 3 forced fumbles. Youngstown State does not have a returning cornerback who played over 200 snaps last season, which makes Holman an integral piece to rebuilding this secondary. I think Holman should be a heavy favorite to earn one of the starting roles at cornerback in 2026.

Lynn Wyche-El (WR)

Wyche-El signed with the Penguins after spending four seasons at Grand Valley State. He is coming off his breakout season, in which he posted 38 receptions for 581 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns. He earned first-team All-GLIAC honors for the Lakers.

The Penguins must replace their top two receiving targets from last season after Max Tomczak graduated and Flash Wilson transferred to UConn. Wyche-El has the ability to slide into the slot role that Wilson thrived in last season, while also potentially offering upside as a kick returner. I like his versatility, and even if he doesn't start, he has the experience to be a reliable rotational target for Brungard.

Connor Smith (WR)

As I highlighted before, the wide receiver spot is a major question mark for Youngstown State entering 2026. Another Division II transfer addition was Connor Smith from Assumption, who was a first-team All-NE10 selection last season. He was also named to the D2CCA All-Super Region 1 first-team.

Smith finished his junior season with 49 receptions for 859 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns. At 6-4, 190 pounds, he has the frame to be a real problem in 1-on-1 situations on the outside, which is something that the Penguins can utilize in the red zone. The competition for the top receiver spots will be intense, but I like Smith to carve out a role in the Youngstown State offense next season.

Most Important Returners

Beau Brungard (QB)

How do we start this list any other way? Brungard may be the most important returner in the entire FCS going into next year. He just won the Walter Payton Award and was a unanimous All-American selection. He finished the year with 3,234 passing yards, 26 passing TDs, and 3 INTs, while adding another 1,468 yards and 27 touchdowns on the ground.

Everything about this offense revolves around Brungard. His return inspired multiple other top contributors to return, including six offensive linemen who played over 500 snaps in 2025. He's completely comfortable in this offensive scheme and has shown the ability to deliver elite performances in big moments. If Brungard has another season like 2025, the Penguins have a real shot to be national contenders next year.

Desmeal Leigh (OT)

I've made the argument that Demeal Leigh may be the most underrated offensive lineman in the FCS. He only played one season of high school football, but has developed into a three-year starter, starting 38 consecutive games for the Penguins. He was a second-team All-MVFC selection last year, while also earning third-team All-American honors from FCS Football Central.

Leigh has a true NFL size (6-7, 325) and has already started to generate buzz as one of the top FCS prospects in the 2027 class. He's been an elite pass blocker the past two seasons, and is still developing in the run game, but has continued to improve over his career. He only allowed 1 sack in over 420 pass-blocking snaps, while posting the highest run-blocking grade of his career.

Carston Marshall (LB)

Marshall had a breakout season for the Penguins in 2025, finishing with 71 tackles, 7 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, 5 pass breakups, and 2 forced fumbles. He's the only returner who played over 700 snaps last year, putting him in position to be a key leader for the Youngstown State defense in 2026.

He's locked into a starting position next season, but there's still untapped potential in his game. Marshall is a true run stopper, but could benefit from more consistency in coverage. I think that with his return, combined with Graydon Rollins ' return, should give the Penguins a solid nucleus at the core of next season's defense.

Michael Wells (EDGE)

Another All-American returner for the Penguins. Wells went from solid starter to superstar in 2025, posting 50 tackles, 15 TFLs, 10.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 3 fumble recoveries. He earned first-team All-MVFC honors and was named an FCS All-American by multiple outlets.

The defensive line should be one of the strongest units on this team, which really starts with Wells at defensive end. If he can continue to be a force off the edge, it'll create 1-on-1 opportunities for some of the other weapons along the defensive line. His return didn't receive the publicity it deserved, but it may have been one of the most impactful defensive retentions across the FCS.

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