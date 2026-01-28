2026 NFL Draft Scouting Report: North Dakota State QB Cole Payton

North Dakota State quarterback Cole Payton entered the season as a polarizing prospect, but delivered an All-American season in his final year with the Bison. He set the single-season program record for pass efficiency (193.8), total offense per game (268.9), yards per play (9.71), and yards per pass attempt (12.1).

Payton is currently the No. 9 FCS prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft, according to FCS Football Central. He's looking to become the 5th Bison quarterback to be selected in the NFL Draft.

Career Statistics: 52 games played, 198 completions on 282 attempts, 3,188 passing yards, 21 passing TDs, 6 INTs, 287 rushing attempts, 1,918 rushing yards, and 31 rushing TDs

Accolades: Second-Team All-MVFC (2025), Walter Payton Finalist (2025), First-Team Stats Perform FCS All-American (2025), First-Team FCS Football Central All-American (2025), Second-Team AP FCS All-American (2025)

Scouting Report:

Cole Payton is a left-handed quarterback with a sturdy frame, running ability, and developmental upside. His throwing motion is three-quartered with a big wind-up prior to his release. The release point of his throws is far outside of his frame, which can lead to strip sacks in congested pockets.

He showcases above-average velocity, fitting passes into tight windows on the short and intermediate levels. Still, his footwork is inconsistent in the pocket, and he doesn’t consistently step into his throws, which leads to accuracy and ball-placement issues.

He has adequate anticipatory skills, but the throwing motion can at times disrupt timing and rhythm. He operates well on his half-field reads and gets the ball out to his weapons, allowing them to make plays. He shows the ability to scan the field and work through his progressions, but he can take a bit too long to process.

When he stares down his target, he puts himself in turnover-worthy situations. He has quality ball placement when he is in rhythm, but when he is sped up, his ball placement wavers significantly. On the deep ball, he does not throw with touch consistently, often relying on bullet passes and a slight load up to generate distance on his throws.

He stands tall under pressure and works vertically in the pocket. He will deliver throws even when getting hit, showing his toughness in the pocket. He offers good escapability, runs with toughness, vision, and forward lean when he welcomes contact as a runner.

He fits best in a spread or timing-based West Coast scheme. He projects as a fringe NFL roster prospect.

Projection:

Payton projects as a fringe NFL roster prospect whose success will rely heavily on his ability to refine his mechanics and find the right system to develop in. He projects best in a spread or timing-based West Coast system. As of now, he is an instant package quarterback in short-yardage situations, and if he doesn’t develop as a quarterback, it may prompt a position change.

Strengths:

Size (6-2, 230 lbs.)

Velocity and arm strength (Short and Intermediate)

Mobility and run threat

Toughness

Developmental upside

Weaknesses:

Throwing mechanics

Footwork and accuracy

Touch and deep ball limitations

Scheme dependency

Limited college reps

Best Fit: Spread/West Coast Hybrid



Stylistic Player Comp: Taysom Hill or Kellen Mond

