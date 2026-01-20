Top 10 FCS Prospects In The 2026 NFL Draft (Postseason Update)

The 2025 FCS season has concluded after an amazing postseason, culminating in a classic national title game between Illinois State and Montana State.

During championship weekend, the NFL and AFCA collaborated to have an FCS Showcase for the top FCS prospects for this year’s draft.

While some of the top prospects like Kaleb Proctor, Jalen Walthall, Cole Payton, Bryce Lance, and Charles Demmings opted out, other top prospects like Erick Hunter and Rodney Hammond were able to showcase their talents in front of multiple NFL scouts.

The NCAA transfer portal has severely impacted the number of FCS prospects in this year’s class, with players like Jaden Craig, Jared Richardson, and Chris Corbo entering the portal and moving up to the FBS.

Despite this, the FCS overall has a strong class of prospects who have a shot at being drafted, or at least making a practice squad. The first postseason rankings will reflect the high-level talent at the top of the FCS for the 2026 NFL Draft.

The MVFC and the Southland Conference are tied with three players in the top ten. Four defenders are highlighted on this ranking, and the wide receivers have the highest number of prospects on the list, with three.

The wide receiver position has been the focal point in the 2026 NFL draft, and the FCS has a solid group of prospects at the position. The preseason ranking showcased four wide receivers in the top ten. As the year went on, two remained at the top of my ranking, helping lead their teams on offense.

Bryce Lance and Daniel Sobkowicz have been battling for the top spot as the number one receiver in the FCS. Lance ended the season with 51 receptions, 1,079 yards receiving, eight touchdowns, 92 yards rushing, and one touchdown in 13 games, while Sobkowicz totaled 83 receptions, 1,141 yards receiving, 19 receiving touchdowns, and one rushing touchdown in 15 games.

Illinois State wide receiver Daniel Sobkowicz (2) dives over Montana State cornerback Takhari Carr (0) | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Not to be forgotten is another wide receiver who entered the 2025 season with high expectations but struggled out of the gate. Jalen Walthall totaled 70 receptions, 847 yards receiving, eight receiving touchdowns, and fifty receiving yards in ten games.

The lone quarterback on this list is Cole Payton from North Dakota State. Despite this being his first year starting for the Bison, he was one of the most consistent and productive players in the country during the 2025 season.

In 13 games, Payton completed 161 of 224 passes, totaling 2,719 yards passing, 16 passing touchdowns, four interceptions, 777 yards rushing, and 13 rushing touchdowns. His limited starts in college may raise some concerns, but the small sample size was promising and showed upside.

Two more offensive players that round out the top ten are Rodney Hammond and Langston Jones. Hammond is an FBS transfer running back from Sacramento State. He transferred in from Pittsburgh and was instantly productive for the Hornets, totaling 1216 yards rushing, 13 rushing touchdowns, 147 yards receiving, 455 kick return yards, and one return touchdown.

Jones is not a hot name in the draft community, but he is a true mauling interior offensive lineman from Lehigh. He only surrendered three pressures in 325 pass blocking reps in 2025, while being a dominant run defender.

Four defenders are in the top ten, and each is a high-level player with production. Charles Demmings is widely regarded as the top defensive prospect in the FCS for the 2026 draft. On the season, he totaled 18 tackles, four interceptions, and nine pass breakups in 12 games for Stephen F. Austin.

Kaleb Proctor had the best season of his career in 2025 for Southeastern Louisiana and is regarded as the top defensive line prospect in the FCS. He totaled 43 tackles, thirteen for loss, nine sacks, and 41 pressures in 13 games.

Southeastern Louisiana defensive lineman Kaleb Proctor (2) celebrates during a game vs LSU | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The last two defenders are linebackers with similar skill sets and builds, fitting the profile of the new-age linebacker. Christian Thomas had his best year in 2025 for Maine, totaling 120 tackles, 12 for loss, five sacks, three passes defended, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

Last but not least, the top HBCU player found a home on the list. Erick Hunter from Morgan State has been a top defender in the FCS for multiple years. After missing most of 2024 due to injury, he bounced back to log 102 tackles, 14 for loss, four sacks, one interception, three forced fumbles, and four pass breakups.

1. Bryce Lance (North Dakota State, WR)

2. Daniel Sobkowicz (Illinois State, WR)

3. Charles Demmings (Stephen F. Austin, CB)

4. Kaleb Proctor (Southeastern Louisiana, DL)

5. Erick Hunter (Morgan State, LB)

6. Rodney Hammond (Sacramento State, RB)

7. Jalen Walthall (Incarnate Word, WR)

8. Langston Jones (Lehigh, IOL)

9. Cole Payton (North Dakota State, QB)

10. Christian Thomas (Maine, LB)

