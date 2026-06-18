2026 South Dakota Football Preview: Can The Coyotes Finally Break Through?

Our 2026 FCS football preview series continues with the South Dakota Coyotes, which enter a new era under head coach Matt Vitzthum.

South Dakota had a historic season in 2024, where they won a share of the MVFC title and made a run to the semifinals under longtime head coach Bob Nielson. After that season, Nielson retired and defensive coordinator Travis Johansen stepped in. The season got off to a bumpy start, losing 3 of their first 5 games, but looking back, it shouldn't have been entirely unexpected.

The Coyotes lost most of their starting offensive line to the portal, their best pass catchers to graduation, and then immediately lost their projected top two running backs to injury. Despite the early adversity, offensive coordinator, now head coach, Matt Vitzthum did an excellent job of fixing the offense, which led to a huge turnaround for South Dakota.

In the deepest conference in the FCS, the Coyotes finished 2nd ahead of Illinois State, North Dakota, Youngstown State, and South Dakota State. They also added two dominant playoff wins over Drake and Mercer.

Now, Vitzthum gets to show what he can do as the head coach after Johansen's departure to Rutgers. Vitzthum brings a ton of stability, shown by the number of players who chose to stay with the program after the coaching change.

Roster Outlook

2025 Record: 10-5 (6-2 MVFC)

Head Coach: Matt Vitzthum (1st Season)

Returning All-Conference Contributors: Charles Pierre Jr. (RB), Keyondray Jones-Logan (RB/RS)



*Pierre and Jones-Logan were limited last season due to injury, but were All-MVFC selections in 2024*

Notable Incoming Transfers: Kevin Dodard (Lafayette, S), John Starman (Brown, DT), Kael Kolarik (Iowa, DB), Neeo Avery (Maryland, DE), Jackson Proctor (Northern Illinois, QB), Jake Utley (UTEP, OL), Asher Tomaszewski (Kansas State, DT), Sam Same (Iowa State, LB), Bryce Cohoon (Kansas, WR), Josh Grant (Washburn, WR), Tyler Sapit (Bemidji State, EDGE), Isaiah Wray (Concordia-St. Paul, DL)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 9

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 7

Quarterback

It's the start of the post-Aidan Bouman era. Bouman is one of the best quarterbacks in program history with 46 career starts, 32 wins, and nearly 10,000 career passing yards, which is a school record. It should not be understated how important Bouman was as a leader in holding this program together through the coaching changes.

The top candidates to replace Bouman are Nevan Cremascoli, Jackson Proctor, and Austin Modrzewski. Cremascoli has been the backup for the past two seasons and represents the safest, highest-floor option. He's a sixth-year player who actually had 600 yards passing in three starts at Northern Illinois as a true freshman. He has a big build at 6-3, 225 pounds, with decent straight-line speed.

Proctor also spent time at Northern Illinois, but decided to maintain his final year of eligibility. He spent most of his career at Dartmouth, where he was the full-time starter in 2024, throwing for 1,564 yards, 13 TDs, and 3 INTs.

He's dangerous with his legs, posting 352 rushing yards on 6.5 yards per carry. He was an effective deep-ball thrower, averaging over 13 yards per attempt with 11 TDs and only 1 INT on throws 10+ yards downfield. Proctor represents the most proven, steady option.

Modrzewski is a 6-5 redshirt freshman who likely represents the highest risk, highest ceiling option for the Coyotes. He was a two-time Gatorade State player of the Year in Colorado, and the staff has an extremely high opinion of his arm talent. If he's done enough to win over the locker room and coaching staff, the fans in Vermillion should be very excited about his potential, and this team's potential could be.

Running Back

Regardless of who starts at quarterback, the Coyotes will have one of the best running back rooms in the country. They'll still have to replace All-American LJ Phillips, who had a special ability to create explosive plays with his physicality. The returning running backs may have a different style, but this group should still be able to produce at an elite level.

Everything starts with Charles Pierre Jr., who was limited due to injuries last season. He was special in 2024, averaging 7.4 yards per carry with a high volume of carries. He can change the outcomes of games with his quickness and elusiveness. Don't expect Pierre to be a one-horse backfield, because the Coyotes have always relied on a group of running backs.

Carson Fletcher is someone who could fill a role similar to Travis Theis, who was Pierre's running mate in 2024. As a true freshman, Fletcher had nearly 500 rushing yards on over 5 yards per carry, while also showing some ability to be a receiving threat with over 100 receiving yards. I wouldn't be surprised to see Fletcher earn All-MVFC honors by the season's end.

Reid Watkins is a solid rotational piece who transferred in from Texas ahead of last season. The real x-factor will be Keyondray Jones-Logan, who may be the most important piece of this offense if they can find a way to utilize him effectively.

Jones-Logan is an explosive athlete who can run the ball, offer receiving upside, and be used as a gadget player. He missed last season due to injury, and it will be important for this offensive staff to find a way to keep him involved. In fact, with his skill set and a lack of proven options on the outside, we may even see him play in the slot. You could see an effective, Gus Malzahn-style offense being very effective with motion and running threats all over the field, especially if Proctor wins the job.

Wide Receiver/Tight End

This is the positional unit that I have the most questions about entering next season. Wide receivers Tysen Boze and Tennel Bryant return, while Jesse Miller returns at tight end. The trio only combined for 650 receiving yards and three touchdowns last season. The Coyotes also didn't add any proven transfers for either position, meaning it's up to Coach Vitzthum and this staff to find production from some of the unproven returners.

At 6-4, Boze can be an effective threat on the outside, especially in the red zone, but needs to take a step forward if he's going to be the leader of this unit. Bryant has a high ceiling, but wasn't nearly consistent enough in 2026. He has elite speed and averaged over 21 yards per reception, but he only had 9 catches in 15 games. Neither was a dependable receiver, but that's what the Coyotes will need in 2026.

One player to keep an eye on is redshirt freshman Brayden White, who could take on a Carter Bell-type role next season. He's an electric athlete who could emerge as a dependable possession-type player out of the slot. He was an outstanding kick returner last season, posting 301 kick return yards on only 10 returns. The Coyotes will also need Kansas transfer Bryce Cohoon to be a dependable rotational option, adding much-needed depth.

South Dakota would also feel better about the offense with most production out of the tight end room. Dallas Holmes was limited to eight games due to injury, but was an All-Patriot League selection at Lafayette in 2024. Whether it's Holmes or Mason Cowgill, the Coyotes need a big season from one of these two players, alongside Miller.

Offensive Line

While wide receiver may be the biggest question mark, this unit will play the biggest role in determining how good this offense can really be. The strength of this team should be the rushing attack, which means the offensive line needs to be very good. Theis and Pierre were amazing in 2024, but let's not forget that was made possible by one of the best offensive lines in the FCS.

Last year, the offensive line was solid and got the job done, but they struggled with pass protection at times in obvious passing situations. Brock Woolf and Caden Ellingson are the two returners with starting experience. Ellingson missed last season with an injury, but saw action in 10 games in 2024.

UTEP transfer Jake Utley brings starting experience from the FBS level. He played just under 500 snaps last season with multiple starts and should lock down one of the starting spots at offensive tackle.

The rest of the room is very unproven, but it is full of young players with excellent size and a big upside. The biggest key to the season will be finding a few of these freshmen/sophomores who can be solid contributors in 2026.

Defensive Line/Linebackers

We've already previewed the South Dakota defensive line situation earlier this offseason. Chris Dixon returns after starting all 15 games at defensive tackle, recording nearly 70 tackles and 4 TFLs. Nathan Laperi and Nyle Dickel headline the returning edge rushers, but this is an area that the Coyotes hit very hard through the transfer portal.

The biggest need for the Coyotes will be improving their pass rush, which really lacked in key moments last season. They will need Laperi to put together a breakout season, but also keep an eye on Maryland transfer Neeo Avery, who, at 275 pounds, has the size to be a real factor along the defensive line.

There are also two non-Division I transfers to watch as potential starters. Concordia-St. Paul transfer Isaiah Wray is an intriguing player at 6-5, 256 pounds, with elite length and the skillset to really be a factor against the run. He recorded 72 tackles, 7.5 TFLs, and 1.5 sacks last season. The Coyotes also added Tyler Sapit from Bemidji State, where he was a first-team All-NSIC selection in 2025.

The last name to know is John Starman, who transferred in from Brown this offseason. He's recorded 33 tackles, 3.5 TFLs, and 2.5 sacks over the past three seasons. This unit may not have any superstars, but all of these new additions should be good enough to raise the floor of the room going into next season.

The linebacker room should be solid again with Gabriel Hardman and Wade Abrams both returning. Hardman is the leading returning tackler with 90 tackles, 5 TFLs, 2 sacks, and 1 INT last season. Most people wouldn't consider Hardman a superstar, but he doesn't really have an obvious hole in his game, making him an extremely important piece for this defense. Abrams is a solid tackler, but he really needs to take a step forward in coverage, where he was picked on at times in 2025.

Redshirt sophomore Lincoln Adams is a young player to keep an eye on. He popped in limited action last season, including a 6-tackle performance against Mercer in the second round of the FCS Playoffs. Crew Heier and QJ Moore Jr. are two players who could be in line for bigger rotational roles.

Defensive Backs

This unit is another big question for the Coyotes, with only one returning starter in the secondary. Luckily, their one returner is RJ Stewart, who had an incredible Freshman All-American season. He led the defense in snaps and could take the step to be one of the best cornerbacks in the country in 2026. He finished the year with 58 tackles, 3 TFLs, 3 INTs, and 7 PBUs.

South Dakota's depth in the secondary was never really tested last season, which means there are a lot of unproven players who will step into big roles this year. Sophomore safety Jaden Brown is the only other player who has some experience with over 100 snaps played and 13 tackles as a true freshman.

Junior cornerback Jaylen Boehm-Peterson was the No. 3 corner, but really never played significant snaps. It should be noted that Tim White is back and was an outstanding rotational safety for the Coyotes in 2024. He projects as a starter in 2026 after missing last year with an injury.

The rest of the room will likely be filled out by transfers. Kevin Dodard from Lafayette and Iowa transfer Kael Kolarik are two players who should come in and compete at a high level. Dodard was a key starter at Lafayette last season, posting 52 tackles, 2 INTs, and 11 PBUs.

Joshua Grant comes in from Washburn, where he brings a ton of starting experience. He's recorded 85 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 4 INTs, and 10 PBUs over the past three seasons in 25 career games. Harrison Brun and Ethan Carrier are two young players from Minnesota who could push for some playing time in the secondary. There's also DJ Kennard, who transferred from Michigan State last year, but mainly played special teams in 2025.

I have a lot of confidence that the safety room will be solid with the portal additions the Coyotes made. The biggest question is who will emerge as the starting cornerback across from RJ Stewart.

Season Outlook

Despite the coaching changes and question mark at quarterback, the Coyotes have to approach this season as a big opportunity, especially with NDSU's departure from the MVFC.

This is a program that's won 10 or more games in three consecutive seasons. I would think the Coyotes should be feeling like they have a great chance at winning the conference title and making a real postseason run. Obviously, they have to answer the big question at quarterback. Do they get the same consistent play they got from Bouman?

The FCS non-conference schedule lines up pretty nicely for them with games against Central Connecticut State, Northern Colorado, and Eastern Washington. All are solid opponents, but the Coyotes should be 3-0, barring an unexpected upset. If they can do that, they'll be in a great spot ahead of their FBS game against Boise State.

The MVFC slate is pretty challenging as the Coyotes get three of the four other playoff teams from last year on the road (SDSU, Youngstown State, Illinois State). I think the expectation should be for South Dakota to make another run to the quarterfinals, if not further, depending on quarterback play and the defensive line taking a big step forward.

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