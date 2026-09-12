Week 2 FCS Football Top 25 Scoreboard
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Below are the final scores for every Top 25 program in the FCS Stats Perform media poll from Week 2.
FCS Top 25 Scoreboard (Week 2)
No. 3 Montana 35, Utah Tech 14
SMU 56, No. 7 UC Davis 10
No. 8 Rhode Island 31, Elon 10
No. 9 Lehigh 44, No. 16 William & Mary 20
No. 10 Youngstown State 70, Duquesne 13
No. 11 South Dakota 41, Eastern Washington 23
No. 14 Lamar 23, Idaho 17
No. 15 Austin Peay 63, Morehead State 7
Louisville 59, No. 21 Villanova 13
Other Notable Week 2 Games
UAlbany 35, Long Island 13
North Carolina Central 30, North Carolina A&T 22
Kent State 35, Wofford 15
Merrimack 23, Maine 14
Bucknell 14, VMI 3
Lafayette 13, Marist 9
Northern Iowa 56, Drake 14
Liberty 24, Gardner-Webb 23
Central Michigan 13, Colgate 10
Wyoming 21, Northern Colorado 13
Troy 34, Alabama State 17
UMass 37, Sacred Heart 10
North Carolina 35, ETSU 3
Ball State 41, Stony Brook 17
NC State 73, Richmond 0
Virginia 59, Norfolk State 3
West Virginia 52, UT Martin 7
Colorado 52, Weber State 21
Miami 77, Florida A&M 7
Toledo 63, Central Connecticut State 10
Miami (OH) 45, Holy Cross 7
Indiana 55, Howard 0
New Mexico 70, Mercyhurst 7
James Madison 87, Wagner 0
Akron 45, Robert Morris 10
Delaware State 21, Bowie State 6
Mississippi Valley State 31, Lincoln (PA) 20
Chicago State 78, Kentucky Christian 0
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Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.Follow @zachmckinnell