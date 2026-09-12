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Fcs Football Central

Week 2 FCS Football Top 25 Scoreboard

We take a look at all the final scores from across FCS football in Week 2.
Zachary McKinnell|
Youngstown State WR Jeremiah Sanders (6)
Youngstown State WR Jeremiah Sanders (6) | Youngstown State Athletics

In this story:

Montana State BobcatsMontana GrizzliesSouth Dakota State JackrabbitsSouth Dakota CoyotesIllinois State RedbirdsNorth Dakota Fighting HawksUC Davis AggiesRhode Island RamsLehigh Mountain HawksYoungstown State PenguinsTennessee Tech Golden EaglesStephen F. Austin LumberjacksLamar CardinalsAustin Peay GovernorsWilliam & Mary TribeIdaho State BengalsMercer BearsVillanova WildcatsSouth Carolina State BulldogsAbilene Christian WildcatsNorthern Arizona Lumberjacks

Below are the final scores for every Top 25 program in the FCS Stats Perform media poll from Week 2.

FCS Top 25 Scoreboard (Week 2)

No. 3 Montana 35, Utah Tech 14

SMU 56, No. 7 UC Davis 10

No. 8 Rhode Island 31, Elon 10

No. 9 Lehigh 44, No. 16 William & Mary 20

No. 10 Youngstown State 70, Duquesne 13

No. 11 South Dakota 41, Eastern Washington 23

No. 14 Lamar 23, Idaho 17

No. 15 Austin Peay 63, Morehead State 7

Louisville 59, No. 21 Villanova 13

Other Notable Week 2 Games

UAlbany 35, Long Island 13

North Carolina Central 30, North Carolina A&T 22

Kent State 35, Wofford 15

Merrimack 23, Maine 14

Bucknell 14, VMI 3

Lafayette 13, Marist 9

Northern Iowa 56, Drake 14

Liberty 24, Gardner-Webb 23

Central Michigan 13, Colgate 10

Wyoming 21, Northern Colorado 13

Troy 34, Alabama State 17

UMass 37, Sacred Heart 10

North Carolina 35, ETSU 3

Ball State 41, Stony Brook 17

NC State 73, Richmond 0

Virginia 59, Norfolk State 3

West Virginia 52, UT Martin 7

Colorado 52, Weber State 21

Miami 77, Florida A&M 7

Toledo 63, Central Connecticut State 10

Miami (OH) 45, Holy Cross 7

Indiana 55, Howard 0

New Mexico 70, Mercyhurst 7

James Madison 87, Wagner 0

Akron 45, Robert Morris 10

Delaware State 21, Bowie State 6

Mississippi Valley State 31, Lincoln (PA) 20

Chicago State 78, Kentucky Christian 0

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Zachary McKinnell
ZACHARY MCKINNELL

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

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