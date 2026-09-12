College Football Playoff Bracket Week 2 Live Projections: Oregon Drops Out While Struggling vs. Oklahoma State

Update at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday

While the College Football Playoff bracket didn’t change much during Week 1’s lackluster slate, that doesn’t portend to be the case in Week 2 given some of the marquee nonconference games we’ll be treated to throughout Saturday.

Top of mind has to be the two blueblood meetings pitting the SEC and Big Ten, both in Austin between top-ranked Ohio State and No. 4 Texas, along with a must-win game for both Michigan and Oklahoma at the Big House. As usual though, something says we’ll get a few surprising results that lead to some additional chaos here or there as well.

Here’s how the bracket looks in Week 2.

Live Week 2 College Football Playoff Bracket

Notre Dame Ohio State LSU Miami Georgia Texas Indiana Mississippi USC BYU Texas Tech Boise State

First Round

No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Georgia

No. 11 Texas Tech at No. 6 Texas

No. 10 BYU at No. 7 Indiana

No. 9 USC at No. 8 Mississippi

Quarterfinals

Peach Bowl: No. 4 Miami vs. winner of No. 12 Boise State vs. No. 5 Georgia

No. 4 Miami vs. winner of No. 12 Boise State vs. No. 5 Georgia Cotton Bowl: No. 3 LSU vs. winner of No. 11 Texas Tech vs. No. 6 Texas

No. 3 LSU vs. winner of No. 11 Texas Tech vs. No. 6 Texas Rose Bowl: No. 2 Ohio State vs. winner of No. 10 BYU vs. No. 7 Indiana

No. 2 Ohio State vs. winner of No. 10 BYU vs. No. 7 Indiana Fiesta Bowl: No. 1 Notre Dame vs. winner of No. 9 USC vs. No. 8 Mississippi

No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Georgia

There might not be a bigger Group of 6 game this season than Memphis, one of the favorites in the American, at Pac-12 ringleader Boise State. Should be a great atmosphere on the blue turf and the winner is almost surely in pole position for a playoff bid (even accounting for the Broncos heading to face Western Michigan in a few weeks). As for Georgia, the soft nonconference slate the Bulldogs have will result in few takeaways about Kirby Smart’s roster beyond some impressive stats racked up against the likes of Western Kentucky.

No. 11 Texas Tech at No. 6 Texas

Joey McGuire wanted this matchup, so perhaps he can get it in the CFP. The Red Raiders are the early beneficiary of Oregon’s struggles, which dropped the Ducks completely out of the bracket given the close win over Boise State at home and then giving up big play after big play to Oklahoma State. As for Texas, the Longhorns could slide down further in the rankings or end the night No. 1 depending on how things go against Ohio State.

No. 10 BYU at No. 7 Indiana

We won’t learn anything about Indiana until after its nonconference slate wraps up, though perhaps Curt Cignetti can start running the clock in the second half next week if things look like they did against Howard on Saturday. The Cougars won’t mind where they’re at in the playoff as long as they’re in it, which a win over Arizona in Week 2 could help cement.

No. 9 USC at No. 8 Mississippi

Lincoln Riley will have to wait deep into Saturday night to kick off and even longer to likely figure out just how good his team is moving forward. Trojans fans, however, might be dreaming big after seeing what Oregon has looked like so far this season in a game which looks far more winnable in a few weeks at the Coliseum than it once did. Ole Miss may be better off scrimmaging against itself instead of playing lowly Charlotte, but at least its home opener serves as a rare respite: the first game of the Pete Golding era which isn’t against a ranked team.

Peach Bowl: No. 4 Miami

Poor Florida A&M, which got whacked on Thursday night in a game that was probably less competitive than a Hurricanes practice is. The good news for Mario Cristobal is that his team still managed to look sharp despite a short week of prep after returning from the West Coast and they have not one, but two legitimate Heisman candidates in Malachi Toney and Darian Mensah.

Cotton Bowl: No. 3 LSU

Will the Tigers show a lot or show a little in their tune-up against Louisiana Tech on Saturday night in Death Valley? Either way, all eyes will be looking ahead to the Tigers’ trip to Ole Miss next week.

Rose Bowl: No. 2 Ohio State

College football and NFL fans might delight in the coordinator matchup involved in the Buckeyes’ game at Texas, with longtime pro coaches Arthur Smith and Matt Patricia both calling plays against college veterans (who have a dash of NFL experience) Steve Sarkisian and Will Muschamp. One thing is clear, all the scouts will be in Austin for a game dripping with first-round NFL draft picks (and plenty of sweat, too, in those temperatures).

Fiesta Bowl: No. 1 Notre Dame

Takeaways will be few and far between for the Irish against an overmatched Rice side, but the Owls’ unique option offense could lead to a few interesting series in South Bend.

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