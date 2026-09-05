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Fcs Football Central

Week 1 FCS Football Top 25 Scoreboard

Week 1 delivered the first FCS over FBS upset of the year with Tarleton State defeating Bowling Green.
Zachary McKinnell|
Tarleton State defensive back Avian Rice (24)
Tarleton State defensive back Avian Rice (24) | Tarleton State Athletics

In this story:

Montana State BobcatsMontana GrizzliesSouth Dakota CoyotesSouth Dakota State JackrabbitsIllinois State RedbirdsRhode Island RamsNorth Dakota Fighting HawksYoungstown State PenguinsLehigh Mountain HawksTennessee Tech Golden EaglesAustin Peay GovernorsStephen F. Austin LumberjacksWilliam & Mary TribeDelaware State HornetsVillanova WildcatsMercer BearsAbilene Christian WildcatsSouth Carolina State BulldogsNorthern Arizona LumberjacksIdaho State BengalsWestern Carolina CatamountsStony Brook SeawolvesSouthern Illinois SalukisSamford BulldogsColgate RaidersHoly Cross CrusadersIdaho VandalsChattanooga MocsNorthern Colorado BearsCal Poly MustangsWofford TerriersGardner-Webb Runnin' BulldogsMonmouth HawksSacred Heart PioneersDrake BulldogsFurman PaladinsTowson TigersFordham RamsMaine Black BearsNorth Alabama LionsAlcorn State BravesPrairie View A&M PanthersFlorida A&M RattlersJackson State TigersTexas Southern Tigers

Below are the final scores for every Top 25 program in the FCS Stats Perform media poll from Week 1.

FCS Top 25 Scoreboard (Week 1)

No. 3 Montana 45, Drake 10

No. 5 Tarleton State 20, Bowling Green 13

Temple 38, No. 6 Rhode Island 14

Kentucky 45, No. 9 Youngstown State 13

No. 10 Lehigh 45, Georgetown 14

Other Notable Week 1 Games

Wofford 17, Gardner-Webb 13

Stony Brook 36, Lindenwood 32

Southern Illinois 22, Samford 18

Colgate 35, Holy Cross 10

Monmouth 31, Sacred Heart 24

Buffalo 21, UAlbany 17

Navy 42, Towson 15

Utah 66, Idaho 14

Purdue 44, Indiana State 19

Kennesaw State 47, West Georgia 0

Georgia State 59, North Carolina A&T 10

Minnesota 59, Eastern Illinois 7

Delaware 42, Merrimack 7

Syracuse 66, New Hampshire 3

Appalachian State 55, Maine 3

North Dakota State 38, Fordham 0

Iowa State 38, SEMO 10

UConn 56, Lafayette 7

Kansas 51, Long Island 6

Army 59, Bryant 3

UCF 73, Bethune-Cookman 6

Air Force 34, Duquesne 0

Missouri 54, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 14

Stonehill 21, New Haven 3

Georgia 63, Tennessee State 3

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Zachary McKinnell
ZACHARY MCKINNELL

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

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