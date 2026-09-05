Week 1 FCS Football Top 25 Scoreboard
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Below are the final scores for every Top 25 program in the FCS Stats Perform media poll from Week 1.
FCS Top 25 Scoreboard (Week 1)
No. 3 Montana 45, Drake 10
No. 5 Tarleton State 20, Bowling Green 13
Temple 38, No. 6 Rhode Island 14
Kentucky 45, No. 9 Youngstown State 13
No. 10 Lehigh 45, Georgetown 14
Other Notable Week 1 Games
Wofford 17, Gardner-Webb 13
Stony Brook 36, Lindenwood 32
Southern Illinois 22, Samford 18
Colgate 35, Holy Cross 10
Monmouth 31, Sacred Heart 24
Buffalo 21, UAlbany 17
Navy 42, Towson 15
Utah 66, Idaho 14
Purdue 44, Indiana State 19
Kennesaw State 47, West Georgia 0
Georgia State 59, North Carolina A&T 10
Minnesota 59, Eastern Illinois 7
Delaware 42, Merrimack 7
Syracuse 66, New Hampshire 3
Appalachian State 55, Maine 3
North Dakota State 38, Fordham 0
Iowa State 38, SEMO 10
UConn 56, Lafayette 7
Kansas 51, Long Island 6
Army 59, Bryant 3
UCF 73, Bethune-Cookman 6
Air Force 34, Duquesne 0
Missouri 54, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 14
Stonehill 21, New Haven 3
Georgia 63, Tennessee State 3
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Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.Follow @zachmckinnell