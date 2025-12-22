All-American WR Larenzo Fenner Announces Plans To Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

South Dakota wide receiver Larenzo Fenner announced his plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal on Sunday.

His decision comes after a historic season with the Coyotes, during which he emerged as one of the best wide receivers at the FCS level.

Fenner spent his true freshman season on the scout team, then competed in 13 games the next season without recording any statistics. He signed with the Coyotes as a two-star prospect out of Fort Osage High School, where he was an All-State selection as a senior.

The Coyotes lost Carter Bell, Quaron Adams, and tight end JJ Galbreath after the 2024 season, creating a massive question mark in the wide receiver room ahead of this year. Fenner wasted no time taking the spotlight for the Coyotes.

In 15 games, Fenner posted 44 receptions for 1,001 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns, averaging 22.7 yards per reception. His breakout performance earned him second-team FCS All-American and second-team All-MVFC honors.

He became the first South Dakota player in the Division I era to reach 1,000 yards in a single season. Fenner also set the single-season record for receiving touchdowns (15), including tying the single-game record (3) against Drake and Southern Illinois.

Thank you coyote nation❤️ pic.twitter.com/2sd7gztcp0 — Larenzo Fenner (@LarenzoFenner) December 21, 2025

Fenner joins South Dakota running back L.J. Phillips Jr. in the transfer portal, who announced his intentions on Dec. 18. Phillips also earned FCS All-American honors after leading the Coyotes with 1,921 rushing yards and 19 rushing touchdowns.

South Dakota had another outstanding season, finishing 10-4 overall and 6-2 in the MVFC. The Coyotes made their third consecutive appearance in the FCS Playoffs, advancing to the quarterfinals. Their season ended with a 52-22 loss to No. 3 seed Montana.

It's important to note that the NCAA transfer portal does not officially open until Jan. 2, 2026. Division I players can only announce their intentions to enter the portal, but will not officially be able to contact or sign with teams until after the transfer window opens.

The transfer portal will remain open for 15 days, until Jan. 16. It marks the end of the spring portal window, which was typically detrimental to FCS programs as FBS programs aimed to poach players to fill roster holes discovered during spring practices.

Fenner is represented by Cody Sokol of 3XL Sports Management. He is expected to have two years of eligibility remaining.

