Austyn Modrzewski Wins South Dakota's Starting Quarterback Job

We finally know who the new starting quarterback will be in Vermillion.

Head coach Matt Vitzthum announced on the Coyote Report that redshirt freshman Austyn Modrzewski will be the starter for the Coyotes in Week 0. His first test will be against Central Connecticut State, which won the NEC and made the FCS playoffs last season.

Modrzewski didn't see any action last season as a true freshman, but the hype has surrounded the 6-foot-5, 215-pound signal-caller since he signed with the Coyotes. He was a highly-touted three-star prospect in the class of 2025, ranking as the No. 8 player in the state of Colorado, according to 247Sports.

He ended his high school career as a two-time Class 5A first-team All-State selection and three-time Offensive Player of the Year at Mountain Vista High School. Modrzewski was named the Colorado Gatorade State Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons, including his record-setting senior season. He posted 3,407 passing yards and led the state with 57 passing TDs that season.

Over his entire high school career, Modrzewski was spectacular and rewrote the record books in Colorado. He finished with a state-record 11,911 career passing yards and set another Colorado record with 147 career passing TDs.

Modrzewski will be tasked with replacing the most accomplished quarterback in South Dakota history, which will be no easy task. His predecessor, Aidan Bouman, set new program records for passing yards (9,278), completions (695), and passing attempts (1,078). He also led the Coyotes to 32 wins as the starter, which included multiple quarterfinal appearances and even a semifinal appearance in 2024.

Many people will overlook how important this development is for the Coyotes, especially since many FCS media members didn't give Modrzewski a real chance to win this job back in the spring. He beat out two very talented, more experienced options, including Jackson Proctor, who was formerly the starting quarterback at Dartmouth.

The fact that Modrzewski earned the trust of his teammates and this new coaching staff this quickly is a major development for the Coyotes. New head coach Matt Vitzthum served as the co-offensive coordinator last season, which means that he and Modrzewski should already have plenty of chemistry built ahead of the 2026 season.

Modrzewski will now lead the Coyotes into a new era, which begins on Saturday inside the DakotaDome. No. 12 South Dakota is set to host Central Connecticut State on August 29 at 1 p.m. CT on ESPN+ and Midco Sports.

Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.