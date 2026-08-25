Ranking The Best FCS Defenses From Every Conference In 2025

We are only a handful of days away from the start of the 2026 FCS football season, but I wanted to take a brief look back at the top FCS defenses from a season ago. It will give us a sense of what we should be looking for in a new season.

You can find the Top 5 defenses, according to yards per play allowed, for each conference below. We have specifically used data from conference play to eliminate any skewed results due to games against non-Division I and FBS opponents. Yards per play allowed gives us a much better view of how effective a defense truly is rather than just using total yards allowed or points per game allowed.

Below are the Top 5 defenses for every FCS conference last season.

Big Sky

Montana State (4.6) UC Davis (5.7) Southern Utah (5.7) Montana (5.8) Idaho (5.9) Eastern Washington (5.9)

It wasn't just Montana State's offense that carried the Bobcats to Nashville. Their defense was easily the best defense in the Big Sky last season. While there will be some new pieces on the defensive line, their Top 10 linebackers, safeties, and nickels all return. I expect this group to be stout again.

UC Davis was particularly effective in limiting the passing game of its opponents. This will be helped by the return of All-American safety Rex Connors. Montana was solid defensively, but 2026 will bring a new defensive system and scheme, along with plenty of new faces in the secondary and along the defensive line. Linebackers Peyton Wing and Solomon Tuliaupupu will be the leaders of this defense.

CAA

Rhode Island (4.7) Maine (5.0) Monmouth (5.2) Towson (5.2) UAlbany (5.4)

Rhode Island also paired the best offense in the CAA with the conference's best defense. You won't find many better linebacker duos than Rohan Davy and Moses Meus. It'd be surprising if this wasn't the best defense in the conference again. Maine returns six key rotational players from the second-best defense in the conference. Interestingly, the Black Bears and Towson each had Top 4 offenses and defenses in the CAA last year.

It may come as a big surprise that Monmouth finished with a Top 3 defense. Part of their problem is how often they are on the field due to being paired with an up-tempo, explosive offense on the other side of the ball.

Ivy League

Harvard (4.8) Yale (4.8) Princeton (5.2) Dartmouth (5.2) Cornell (5.5)

Harvard's defense was very good to start the season, but really took a step back late in the season. The Crimson will be hoping that this unit will be more like what we saw early last year, especially with some of the top returning talent, including All-American Damien Henderson. Much of Yale's defense also returns, including All-American safety Abu Kamara. Now, the Bulldogs will look to continue that same level of success under new head coach Kevin Cahill.

MEAC

North Carolina Central (5.3) South Carolina State (5.4) Delaware State (6.0) Norfolk State (6.0) Morgan State (6.1) Howard (6.5)

MVFC

North Dakota (4.5) South Dakota State (5.5) Illinois State (5.6) South Dakota (5.7) Youngstown State (6.3) Southern Illinois (6.3)

Relative to the competition they played, you can argue that North Dakota consistently had the best defense in the country. While they will have to weather the storm without star EDGE Lance Rucker until October, the Fighting Hawks have enough talent to get back to their elite level of play by the end of the season.

While the season was tough for South Dakota State, the Jackrabbits often still had enough to get it done, especially against the run. With the roster bolstered with more depth, expect the Jacks to be among the top defensive units in the country. The defense was also a key piece of Illinois State's playoff run last season. There are some questions on the interior defensive line, but the Niekamp brothers should cause enough havoc to keep this unit afloat.

NEC

Long Island (4.3) Duquesne (4.8) Central Connecticut State (5.3) Stonehill (5.3) Wagner (5.3)

OVC

Gardner-Webb (5.2) SEMO (5.2) Lindenwood (5.3) Tennessee State (5.3) Charleston Southern (5.4)

Patriot League

Lehigh (4.5) Richmond (4.8) Villanova (5.3) Fordham (5.3) Colgate (5.5) Holy Cross (5.5)

Lehigh was dominant defensively for the second consecutive season. The thing to watch will be whether they can replace several incredible players along the defensive line. All of their top producers for sacks and negative plays are gone. They do have plenty of depth returning in the back seven that should keep this unit among the top defenses in the conference.

Keep an eye on Richmond, which may need to lean on its defense if last season's offensive struggles continue. The Spiders have a ton of returning talent, including All-American EDGE Camden Byrd. Villanova should be solid once again, especially with some impressive returning contributors in the front seven.

Pioneer League

Drake (4.5) Presbyterian (4.5) St. Thomas (4.6) San Diego (4.7) Marist (4.9)

SoCon

Tennessee Tech (4.3) Wofford (4.8) Mercer (5.0) ETSU (5.5) Furman (6.11)

There was a big drop-off between what Tennessee Tech and Wofford were defensively compared to the rest of the conference. Wofford actually ended the season as one of the best teams in the SoCon, finishing 6-6, but losing their five FCS games by a combined 12 points. With all the returning talent, the Terriers could make a run for the conference crown next year.

Southland

Stephen F. Austin (4.1) Southeastern Louisiana (4.6) Lamar (4.6) UTRGV (5.1) Nicholls (5.3)

Despite the reputation of the Southland Conference, the Top 3 teams from last season were all led by their defense. Stephen F. Austin relied on creating more sacks and tackles for loss than any other defense in the country. The Lumberjacks reloaded in the portal and are confident that they can sustain this elite level, but it will be something to keep an eye on.

SWAC

Prairie View A&M (4.2) Alabama State (5.2) Grambling State (5.3) Alcorn State (5.3) Jackson State (5.5)

Prairie View A&M won the SWAC in 2025 because the Panthers were significantly better defensively than every other team in the conference. It made them much more reliable in the biggest games. The most shocking development is Jackson State at No. 5. The Tigers have become known for their defensive prowess under head coach T.C. Taylor, but last year was not up to the standard. They will need to find more success defensively in 2026. Alabama State's defense improved throughout the season, which is something the Hornets will look to build on next season.

UAC

Abilene Christian (5.3) Tarleton State (5.3) Eastern Kentucky (5.3) Central Arkansas (5.4) West Georgia (5.5)

The UAC didn't feature an elite defense last season, which is one of the biggest reasons that this conference hasn't seen a team make a deeper run in the postseason. Abilene Christian and Tarleton State both had flashes of great defensive play, but neither had the consistency in their biggest games. Eastern Kentucky is always solid defensively, but the offense really held this team back.

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