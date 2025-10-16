Fcs Football Central

Behind The Numbers: Success Rates For Every FCS Football Team After Week 7

Timothy Rosario

North Dakota State running back Barika Kpeenu (8)
North Dakota State running back Barika Kpeenu (8) / Zachary Lucy (NDSU Athletics)
Let's throw out the records for the moment. How well is your favorite team really playing after Week 7?

As we hit the midway point of the season, and conference play is heating up, which teams are going to be able to win key games down the stretch? Records can be deceiving due to multiple external factors, so we compiled data that shows the success rate for each team over the entire season.

The Average Success Rate for a college football program is about 40%, while closer to 50% is considered excellent, and anything under 30% is deemed poor. For defensive success rate, lower numbers indicate better performance.

It is important to note that these numbers do not account for the strength of schedule, which is why we are comparing teams within each conference; therefore, the numbers should be interpreted accordingly.

The following tables highlight the offensive and defensive success rates for each team in the FCS, organized by conference. Teams are listed in order by Net Success Rate, with the conference rank shown in parentheses.

Big Sky

Team

Offensive Success Rate

Defensive Success Rate

Montana State

49.8% (1st)

36.8% (2nd)

Montana

46.4% (2nd)

33.9% (1st)

UC Davis

44.8% (T-4th)

43.6% (6th)

Sacramento State

42.1% (6th)

41.3% (4th)

Idaho

44.8% (T-4th)

44.1% (7th)

Northern Colorado

40.8% (8th)

40.5% (3rd)

Idaho State

45.9% (3rd)

46.7% (11th)

Northern Arizona

41.7% (7th)

42.7% (5th)

Weber State

37.4% (9th)

44.6% (8th)

Cal Poly

36% (10th)

44.9% (9th)

Eastern Washington

35.8% (11th)

45% (10th)

Portland State

33.2% (12th)

49.3% (12th)

CAA

Team

Offensive Success Rate

Defensive Success Rate

Monmouth

55.8% (1st)

49.3% (14th)

Stony Brook

39.8% (7th)

33.9% (1st)

Elon

43.2% (4th)

37.4% (2nd)

Villanova

50.3% (2nd)

45.6% (9th)

Rhode Island

43.7% (3rd)

41.7% (5th)

Maine

40.2% (6th)

40.5% (3rd)

Bryant

38.5% (11th)

42.5% (6th)

New Hampshire

39.3% (9th)

43.8% (7th)

William & Mary

39.6% (8th)

45.4% (8th)

Towson

40.9% (5th)

47.6% (13th)

Hampton

39.2% (10th)

46.5% (12th)

North Carolina A&T

33.3% (13th)

41.5% (4th)

Campbell

36.3% (12th)

46.4% (T-11th)

UAlbany

32.4% (14th)

46.4% (T-11th)

Note: In one of the weirdest stats of the season, Monmouth leads the CAA in offensive success rate (55.8%), but ranks last in defensive success rate (49.3%). The Hawks are still finding ways to win, sitting at 5-0 against the FCS, but have allowed 28 or more points in every game this year.

Ivy League

Team

Offensive Success Rate

Defensive Success Rate

Harvard

54.1% (1st)

26.4% (1st)

Penn

44.1% (4th)

38.7% (2nd)

Dartmouth

48.9% (2nd)

44.9% (7th)

Brown

45.5% (3rd)

44.3% (6th)

Cornell

41.2% (5th)

40.3% (3rd)

Yale

39.1% (7th)

43.9% (5th)

Columbia

35.3% (8th)

40.6% (4th)

Princeton

39.6% (6th)

49% (8th)

Note: Harvard leads the country in defensive success rate (26.4%), which has played a significant role in the Crimson starting the season 4-0 (2-0 Ivy). The Crimson have held three of their four opponents to 10 points or fewer, while scoring 34 points or more in every game.

MEAC

Team

Offensive Success Rate

Defensive Success Rate

South Carolina State

43.8% (3rd)

34.6% (1st)

North Carolina Central

44.9% (2nd)

36% (2nd)

Delaware State

45.2% (1st)

44.7% (6th)

Howard

41.5% (4th)

41.4% (4th)

Morgan State

37.7% (6th)

40.6% (3rd)

Norfolk State

40.8% (5th)

44.4% (5th)

Note: Delaware State has exceeded expectations in DeSean Jackson's first season as head coach, going 4-3 in non-conference play. The Hornets' offense has been explosive, leading to the No. 1 success rate in the conference, but it's been the defense that has cost this team in some close games.

MVFC

Team

Offensive Success Rate

Defensive Success Rate

North Dakota State

57.4% (1st)

31.2% (1st)

South Dakota State

46.4% (3rd)

36.4% (2nd)

North Dakota

45% (6th)

36.5% (3rd)

Youngstown State

46% (5th)

39.1% (4th)

Southern Illinois

52.7% (2nd)

47% (9th)

South Dakota

44.9% (7th)

43.7% (5th)

Illinois State

45.8% (5th)

45.3% (7th)

Indiana State

37.6% (10th)

44.1% (6th)

Northern Iowa

38.5% (9th)

46.1% (8th)

Murray State

38.7% (8th)

58.4% (10th)

Note: North Dakota State leads the country in offensive success rate (57.4%), while also ranking Top 5 nationally in defensive success rate (31.2%). This should come as no surprise, as the Bison have outscored their first six opponents 267-63, including three Top 25 wins.

NEC

Team

Offensive Success Rate

Defensive Success Rate

Duquesne

39.5% (3rd)

35.8% (1st)

CCSU

41.7% (2nd)

39.8% (3rd)

Mercyhurst

42.8% (1st)

43.3% (7th)

New Haven

39.4% (4th)

38.8% (2nd)

Stonehill

35.4% (5th)

41% (5th)

Long Island

34.8% (6th)

41.9% (6th)

Saint Francis

32.3% (9th)

40.7% (4th)

Robert Morris

32.8% (T-7th)

47.9% (8th)

Wagner

32.8% (T-7th)

50.9% (9th)

Patriot League

Team

Offensive Success Rate

Defensive Success Rate

Lehigh

50.1% (1st)

34.4% (1st)

Lafayette

46.3% (2nd)

40.2% (2nd)

Georgetown

38.1% (6th)

41.1% (3rd)

Richmond

38.3% (5th)

41.9% (4th)

Colgate

45% (3rd)

49.3% (7th)

Holy Cross

34.4% (8th)

42% (5th)

Bucknell

40.6% (4th)

49.1% (6th)

Fordham

36.2% (7th)

50.1% (8th)

Note: Lehigh entered the season as the favorite to repeat as conference champions, and nothing has changed after Week 7. The Hawks have won all but one game by 14 points or more, including two key non-conference wins over Yale and Penn.

Pioneer League

Team

Offensive Success Rate

Defensive Success Rate

Presbyterian

54.8% (1st)

35.5% (1st)

Dayton

44.1% (2nd)

40.2% (4th)

Drake

40.2% (5th)

39.4% (3rd)

St. Thomas

43.6% (3rd)

43.2% (9th)

Butler

41.9% (4th)

42.7% (7th)

Marist

32.6% (10th)

37.1% (2nd)

Stetson

36.7% (7th)

43.1% (8th)

San Diego

32.8% (9th)

41.2% (5th)

Valparaiso

32.3% (11th)

41.6% (6th)

Davidson

37.7% (6th)

51.5% (10th)

Morehead State

35.2% (8th)

58.1% (11th)

OVC-Big South

Team

Offensive Success Rate

Defensive Success Rate

Tennessee Tech

53% (1st)

26.9% (1st)

SEMO

39.8% (3rd)

42.3% (2nd)

Eastern Illinois

39.6% (4th)

42.7% (4th)

UT Martin

40.3% (2nd)

43.7% (5th)

Lindenwood

38% (6th)

42.4% (3rd)

Gardner-Webb

38.2% (5th)

44.8% (6th)

Tennessee State

34.2% (8th)

46.5% (7th)

Western Illinois

35.8% (7th)

48.4% (8th)

Charleston Southern

30.2% (9th)

48.9% (9th)

Note: Tennessee Tech appears to be in full control of this conference race, which is further demonstrated by its dominant success rate numbers. The Golden Eagles have an offensive success rate 13% higher than any other team in the conference, while also boasting the No. 2 defensive success rate nationally, 15% higher than any other OVC-Big South team.

SoCon

Team

Offensive Success Rate

Defensive Success Rate

Mercer

47.5% (1st)

30.8% (1st)

Western Carolina

44.3% (2nd)

36.1% (2nd)

ETSU

40.7% (4th)

41.3% (T-3rd)

Furman

42.2% (3rd)

45.4% (9th)

Chattanooga

37.6% (5th)

41.9% (5th)

The Citadel

34% (6th)

41.3% (T-3rd)

Samford

33.8% (7th)

43.3% (7th)

Wofford

29.6% (9th)

42.6% (6th)

VMI

30.9% (8th)

44.3% (8th)

Note: A lot of hype has surrounded Western Carolina's offense with Taron Dickens, but it's actually Mercer with the No. 1 success rate in the SoCon. This has a lot to do with the emergence of Braden Atkinson at quarterback, who is one of the way-too-early favorites for the Jerry Rice Award.

Southland

Team

Offensive Success Rate

Defensive Success Rate

Southeastern Louisiana

48.4% (1st)

39.2% (4th)

SFA

39.8% (5th)

32.9% (1st)

UTRGV

40.8% (4th)

39% (3rd)

Incarnate Word

42.3% (2nd)

40.6% (5th)

McNeese

39.2% (6th)

37.7% (2nd)

East Texas A&M

42.2% (3rd)

41.9% (9th)

Lamar

35.4% (7th)

41.1% (7th)

Nicholls

32.8% (8th)

41.5% (8th)

Houston Christian

31.8% (9th)

40.8% (6th)

Northwestern State

30.8% (10th)

54% (10th)

SWAC

Team

Offensive Success Rate

Defensive Success Rate

Jackson State

48.7% (2nd)

40.2% (1st)

Alabama State

54% (1st)

49.3% (8th)

Alabama A&M

46.7% (3rd)

42.7% (5th)

Alcorn State

41.5% (6th)

40.8% (3rd)

Texas Southern

39.2% (7th)

40.6% (2nd)

Grambling State

41.9% (5th)

43.7% (6th)

Prairie View A&M

37.9% (9th)

42.1% (4th)

Southern

38.4% (8th)

46.5% (7th)

Bethune-Cookman

42.1% (4th)

54.9% (11th)

Florida A&M

31.8% (11th)

50.1% (9th)

UAPB

32.7% (10th)

51.8% (10th)

Mississippi Valley State

31% (12th)

55.7% (12th)

UAC

Team

Offensive Success Rate

Defensive Success Rate

Tarleton State

49.1% (1st)

38.8% (2nd)

West Georgia

38.7% (7th)

34.4% (1st)

Austin Peay

45.5% (3rd)

41.4% (5th)

Southern Utah

46.9% (2nd)

43.4% (8th)

Central Arkansas

44.4% (5th)

41.9% (7th)

Abilene Christian

44.6% (4th)

44.8% (9th)

North Alabama

40.1% (6th)

41.8% (6th)

Utah Tech

35.7% (8th)

39.5% (3rd)

Eastern Kentucky

30.3% (9th)

40.7% (4th)

Published
Timothy Rosario
TIMOTHY ROSARIO

Timothy Rosario is a national contributor for FCS Football Central on SI. He previously served as an assistant coach at Sparks High School and North Valleys High School, focusing on linebackers and defensive backs. Timothy graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno in 2019.

