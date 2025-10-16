Behind The Numbers: Success Rates For Every FCS Football Team After Week 7
Let's throw out the records for the moment. How well is your favorite team really playing after Week 7?
As we hit the midway point of the season, and conference play is heating up, which teams are going to be able to win key games down the stretch? Records can be deceiving due to multiple external factors, so we compiled data that shows the success rate for each team over the entire season.
The Average Success Rate for a college football program is about 40%, while closer to 50% is considered excellent, and anything under 30% is deemed poor. For defensive success rate, lower numbers indicate better performance.
It is important to note that these numbers do not account for the strength of schedule, which is why we are comparing teams within each conference; therefore, the numbers should be interpreted accordingly.
The following tables highlight the offensive and defensive success rates for each team in the FCS, organized by conference. Teams are listed in order by Net Success Rate, with the conference rank shown in parentheses.
Big Sky
Team
Offensive Success Rate
Defensive Success Rate
Montana State
49.8% (1st)
36.8% (2nd)
Montana
46.4% (2nd)
33.9% (1st)
UC Davis
44.8% (T-4th)
43.6% (6th)
Sacramento State
42.1% (6th)
41.3% (4th)
Idaho
44.8% (T-4th)
44.1% (7th)
Northern Colorado
40.8% (8th)
40.5% (3rd)
Idaho State
45.9% (3rd)
46.7% (11th)
Northern Arizona
41.7% (7th)
42.7% (5th)
Weber State
37.4% (9th)
44.6% (8th)
Cal Poly
36% (10th)
44.9% (9th)
Eastern Washington
35.8% (11th)
45% (10th)
Portland State
33.2% (12th)
49.3% (12th)
CAA
Team
Offensive Success Rate
Defensive Success Rate
Monmouth
55.8% (1st)
49.3% (14th)
Stony Brook
39.8% (7th)
33.9% (1st)
Elon
43.2% (4th)
37.4% (2nd)
Villanova
50.3% (2nd)
45.6% (9th)
Rhode Island
43.7% (3rd)
41.7% (5th)
Maine
40.2% (6th)
40.5% (3rd)
Bryant
38.5% (11th)
42.5% (6th)
New Hampshire
39.3% (9th)
43.8% (7th)
William & Mary
39.6% (8th)
45.4% (8th)
Towson
40.9% (5th)
47.6% (13th)
Hampton
39.2% (10th)
46.5% (12th)
North Carolina A&T
33.3% (13th)
41.5% (4th)
Campbell
36.3% (12th)
46.4% (T-11th)
UAlbany
32.4% (14th)
46.4% (T-11th)
Note: In one of the weirdest stats of the season, Monmouth leads the CAA in offensive success rate (55.8%), but ranks last in defensive success rate (49.3%). The Hawks are still finding ways to win, sitting at 5-0 against the FCS, but have allowed 28 or more points in every game this year.
Ivy League
Team
Offensive Success Rate
Defensive Success Rate
Harvard
54.1% (1st)
26.4% (1st)
Penn
44.1% (4th)
38.7% (2nd)
Dartmouth
48.9% (2nd)
44.9% (7th)
Brown
45.5% (3rd)
44.3% (6th)
Cornell
41.2% (5th)
40.3% (3rd)
Yale
39.1% (7th)
43.9% (5th)
Columbia
35.3% (8th)
40.6% (4th)
Princeton
39.6% (6th)
49% (8th)
Note: Harvard leads the country in defensive success rate (26.4%), which has played a significant role in the Crimson starting the season 4-0 (2-0 Ivy). The Crimson have held three of their four opponents to 10 points or fewer, while scoring 34 points or more in every game.
MEAC
Team
Offensive Success Rate
Defensive Success Rate
South Carolina State
43.8% (3rd)
34.6% (1st)
North Carolina Central
44.9% (2nd)
36% (2nd)
Delaware State
45.2% (1st)
44.7% (6th)
Howard
41.5% (4th)
41.4% (4th)
Morgan State
37.7% (6th)
40.6% (3rd)
Norfolk State
40.8% (5th)
44.4% (5th)
Note: Delaware State has exceeded expectations in DeSean Jackson's first season as head coach, going 4-3 in non-conference play. The Hornets' offense has been explosive, leading to the No. 1 success rate in the conference, but it's been the defense that has cost this team in some close games.
MVFC
Team
Offensive Success Rate
Defensive Success Rate
North Dakota State
57.4% (1st)
31.2% (1st)
South Dakota State
46.4% (3rd)
36.4% (2nd)
North Dakota
45% (6th)
36.5% (3rd)
Youngstown State
46% (5th)
39.1% (4th)
Southern Illinois
52.7% (2nd)
47% (9th)
South Dakota
44.9% (7th)
43.7% (5th)
Illinois State
45.8% (5th)
45.3% (7th)
Indiana State
37.6% (10th)
44.1% (6th)
Northern Iowa
38.5% (9th)
46.1% (8th)
Murray State
38.7% (8th)
58.4% (10th)
Note: North Dakota State leads the country in offensive success rate (57.4%), while also ranking Top 5 nationally in defensive success rate (31.2%). This should come as no surprise, as the Bison have outscored their first six opponents 267-63, including three Top 25 wins.
NEC
Team
Offensive Success Rate
Defensive Success Rate
Duquesne
39.5% (3rd)
35.8% (1st)
CCSU
41.7% (2nd)
39.8% (3rd)
Mercyhurst
42.8% (1st)
43.3% (7th)
New Haven
39.4% (4th)
38.8% (2nd)
Stonehill
35.4% (5th)
41% (5th)
Long Island
34.8% (6th)
41.9% (6th)
Saint Francis
32.3% (9th)
40.7% (4th)
Robert Morris
32.8% (T-7th)
47.9% (8th)
Wagner
32.8% (T-7th)
50.9% (9th)
Patriot League
Team
Offensive Success Rate
Defensive Success Rate
Lehigh
50.1% (1st)
34.4% (1st)
Lafayette
46.3% (2nd)
40.2% (2nd)
Georgetown
38.1% (6th)
41.1% (3rd)
Richmond
38.3% (5th)
41.9% (4th)
Colgate
45% (3rd)
49.3% (7th)
Holy Cross
34.4% (8th)
42% (5th)
Bucknell
40.6% (4th)
49.1% (6th)
Fordham
36.2% (7th)
50.1% (8th)
Note: Lehigh entered the season as the favorite to repeat as conference champions, and nothing has changed after Week 7. The Hawks have won all but one game by 14 points or more, including two key non-conference wins over Yale and Penn.
Pioneer League
Team
Offensive Success Rate
Defensive Success Rate
Presbyterian
54.8% (1st)
35.5% (1st)
Dayton
44.1% (2nd)
40.2% (4th)
Drake
40.2% (5th)
39.4% (3rd)
St. Thomas
43.6% (3rd)
43.2% (9th)
Butler
41.9% (4th)
42.7% (7th)
Marist
32.6% (10th)
37.1% (2nd)
Stetson
36.7% (7th)
43.1% (8th)
San Diego
32.8% (9th)
41.2% (5th)
Valparaiso
32.3% (11th)
41.6% (6th)
Davidson
37.7% (6th)
51.5% (10th)
Morehead State
35.2% (8th)
58.1% (11th)
OVC-Big South
Team
Offensive Success Rate
Defensive Success Rate
Tennessee Tech
53% (1st)
26.9% (1st)
SEMO
39.8% (3rd)
42.3% (2nd)
Eastern Illinois
39.6% (4th)
42.7% (4th)
UT Martin
40.3% (2nd)
43.7% (5th)
Lindenwood
38% (6th)
42.4% (3rd)
Gardner-Webb
38.2% (5th)
44.8% (6th)
Tennessee State
34.2% (8th)
46.5% (7th)
Western Illinois
35.8% (7th)
48.4% (8th)
Charleston Southern
30.2% (9th)
48.9% (9th)
Note: Tennessee Tech appears to be in full control of this conference race, which is further demonstrated by its dominant success rate numbers. The Golden Eagles have an offensive success rate 13% higher than any other team in the conference, while also boasting the No. 2 defensive success rate nationally, 15% higher than any other OVC-Big South team.
SoCon
Team
Offensive Success Rate
Defensive Success Rate
Mercer
47.5% (1st)
30.8% (1st)
Western Carolina
44.3% (2nd)
36.1% (2nd)
ETSU
40.7% (4th)
41.3% (T-3rd)
Furman
42.2% (3rd)
45.4% (9th)
Chattanooga
37.6% (5th)
41.9% (5th)
The Citadel
34% (6th)
41.3% (T-3rd)
Samford
33.8% (7th)
43.3% (7th)
Wofford
29.6% (9th)
42.6% (6th)
VMI
30.9% (8th)
44.3% (8th)
Note: A lot of hype has surrounded Western Carolina's offense with Taron Dickens, but it's actually Mercer with the No. 1 success rate in the SoCon. This has a lot to do with the emergence of Braden Atkinson at quarterback, who is one of the way-too-early favorites for the Jerry Rice Award.
Southland
Team
Offensive Success Rate
Defensive Success Rate
Southeastern Louisiana
48.4% (1st)
39.2% (4th)
SFA
39.8% (5th)
32.9% (1st)
UTRGV
40.8% (4th)
39% (3rd)
Incarnate Word
42.3% (2nd)
40.6% (5th)
McNeese
39.2% (6th)
37.7% (2nd)
East Texas A&M
42.2% (3rd)
41.9% (9th)
Lamar
35.4% (7th)
41.1% (7th)
Nicholls
32.8% (8th)
41.5% (8th)
Houston Christian
31.8% (9th)
40.8% (6th)
Northwestern State
30.8% (10th)
54% (10th)
SWAC
Team
Offensive Success Rate
Defensive Success Rate
Jackson State
48.7% (2nd)
40.2% (1st)
Alabama State
54% (1st)
49.3% (8th)
Alabama A&M
46.7% (3rd)
42.7% (5th)
Alcorn State
41.5% (6th)
40.8% (3rd)
Texas Southern
39.2% (7th)
40.6% (2nd)
Grambling State
41.9% (5th)
43.7% (6th)
Prairie View A&M
37.9% (9th)
42.1% (4th)
Southern
38.4% (8th)
46.5% (7th)
Bethune-Cookman
42.1% (4th)
54.9% (11th)
Florida A&M
31.8% (11th)
50.1% (9th)
UAPB
32.7% (10th)
51.8% (10th)
Mississippi Valley State
31% (12th)
55.7% (12th)
UAC
Team
Offensive Success Rate
Defensive Success Rate
Tarleton State
49.1% (1st)
38.8% (2nd)
West Georgia
38.7% (7th)
34.4% (1st)
Austin Peay
45.5% (3rd)
41.4% (5th)
Southern Utah
46.9% (2nd)
43.4% (8th)
Central Arkansas
44.4% (5th)
41.9% (7th)
Abilene Christian
44.6% (4th)
44.8% (9th)
North Alabama
40.1% (6th)
41.8% (6th)
Utah Tech
35.7% (8th)
39.5% (3rd)
Eastern Kentucky
30.3% (9th)
40.7% (4th)
