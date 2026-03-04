Division II Transfer QBs To Watch in FCS Football for the 2026 Season

With the transfer portal window and National Signing Day in the rearview, it's time to turn our focus to analyzing all the great talent that signed with FCS programs across the country.

We released our rankings of the Top 15 transfer portal quarterbacks last month, focusing only on Division I transfers from the FBS and FCS. Now, we take a look at the top Division II transfers who have a chance to become stars at the FCS level next season.

Below are the top Division II transfer quarterback additions across FCS football ahead of the 2026 season.

Kennedy McGill (Western Illinois)

McGill is one of the most accomplished Division II-to-FCS transfers in the country, bringing nearly 40 games of experience to Western Illinois. In three seasons, he's thrown for over 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns, but his dual-threat ability is what catches your attention. He added nearly 3,000 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns, finishing with double-digit touchdowns in the past two seasons.

McGill was named the LSC Offensive Player of the Year in 2025, leading the conference in rushing yards and touchdowns. He is also a two-time All-LSC selection, earning first-team honors this season. He was also named a finalist for the Harlon Hill Trophy, given to the top player at the Division II level.

Connor Ackerley (Furman)

Quarterback was a major need for the Paladins after Trey Hedden's departure to New Mexico State. The Paladins added one of the most talented freshmen at the Division II level, signing Connor Ackerley from Western New Mexico. He had a record-setting season after redshirting in 2024 and is expected to be the starter at Furman next season.

Ackerley was named the LSC Offensive Freshman of the Year, while also earning All-LSC honorable mention honors. He completed 63.7% of his passes for 2,999 passing yards, 30 passing touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and four rushing touchdowns. He threw a school record seven touchdowns against New Mexico Highlands in Week 2, finishing with 529 passing yards, which is the 3rd-best passing performance in LSC history.

Tre Robinson (South Carolina State)

It was a historic season for South Carolina State as Chennis Berry led the Bulldogs to their second Celebration Bowl victory in program history. The Bulldogs looked poised to be the favorite once again, adding Tre Robinson from UNC-Pembroke to take over for Billie Atkins IV and Ryan Stubblefield.

Robinson was a second-team All-Conference selection as a sophomore, leading UNC-Pembroke to an 8-3 overall record. He completed 64% of his passes for 2,437 passing yards, 25 passing touchdowns, and 9 interceptions, along with 511 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.

Donovyn Omolo (Central Arkansas)

Another standout freshman from the Division II level is headed to the FCS. Central Missouri quarterback Donovyn Omolo put together a breakout season and is the projected starter for Central Arkansas in 2026. He could bring stability to a quarterback room that struggled at times last season, leading to a 3-9 season for the Bears.

As a redshirt freshman, Omolo completed 63% of his passes for 2,849 passing yards, 17 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He added another 449 yards and seven touchdowns with his legs. He led the MIAA in passing yards, which led to him being named the MIAA Co-Freshman of the Year. Omolo has excellent size (6-2, 210 lbs) and possesses the athleticism to make plays outside the pocket with his legs.

Isaiah Knowles (Florida A&M)

Knowles followed head coach Quinn Gray from Albany State to Florida A&M, generating some excitement around Tallahassee. It was a much-needed upgrade at quarterback after the Rattlers struggled last season, finishing 5-7 overall. Knowles has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in Division II football.

Over the past two years, Knowles has completed 64% of his passes for 4,726 yards, 50 passing touchdowns, and 11 rushing touchdowns. Knowles has been named the SIAC Offensive Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons, earning first-team All-SIAC honors in both seasons. He helped lead Albany State to the quarterfinals of the Division II Playoffs in 2025.

Daylin Lee (Tennessee State)

Another Division II HBCU quarterback who will make the jump to the Division I level. Daylin Lee cemented himself as one of the best quarterbacks in Winston-Salem State history, serving as the Rams' starter for three seasons. He will be tasked with turning around an offense that ranked among the worst in FCS last season, ending the year with only 10 passing touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

Lee had the best season of his career in 2025, finishing with 2,043 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, 7 interceptions, and five rushing touchdowns. He ranks No. 2 all-time in WSSU history with 5,616 career passing yards and 55 career passing touchdowns. Lee was a second-team All-CIAA selection in 2023, which was his breakout season as the starting quarterback for the Rams.

Ade Olanegan (Morgan State)

It's no secret that quarterback has been an issue for Morgan State over the past four seasons. The Bears turned to the Division II level for some stability, adding former Wheeling quarterback Ade Olanegan.

He split time as the starter last season, seeing action in 9 games, but possesses an extremely high ceiling in the right system. Olanegan completed 50% of his passes for 1,373 passing yards, 14 passing touchdowns, and only four interceptions. The Bears lost Raymond Moore III to the portal, making Olanegan a strong favorite to win the starting job this fall.

