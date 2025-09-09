FCS Football: 2026 NFL Draft Stock Watch (Week 2)
Week 2 of the FCS football season was filled with a ton of FCS-FBS matchups. These matchups are crucial for many players' draft stock.
While most prospects struggled in these matchups across the country, a few players took advantage of some matchups against other FCS competition.
Luke Banbury | LB | William & Mary
Week 2 Stats: 16 tackles, nine solo, three pass breakups, 56.9 passer rating when targeted in coverage via PFF
Banbury dominated the field against Maine. He was consistently around the football. He showed solid movement skills and coverage ability throughout the game. He demonstrated good tempo during a run pursuit, utilizing a reliable tackling technique, although his stopping power was lacking.
He was a fluid mover in coverage with balance and a quick trigger to the catch point. His length in coverage was effective in the intermediate areas of zone coverage. He demonstrated good hand usage against offensive linemen, but lacked significant pop in his hands. Overall, he projects as an intriguing linebacker prospect with high coverage ability.
Daniel Sobkowicz | WR | Illinois State
Week 2 Stats: 10 targets, five receptions, 87 yards receiving, one touchdown, one pass completion for 28 yards
Sobkowicz had a bounce-back performance against Morehead State University. He got back to showing his smooth, efficient, and sharp route running. He consistently created separation when running routes in the intermediate areas of the field. He and his quarterback struggled to get on the same page with deeper routes.
Sobkowicz did not create a ton of separation when working vertically. After the catch, he was efficient, running through arm tackles and stringing together moves. He showed strong hands and had a nice contested catch in the game. Overall, he is a polished route runner who will be more productive once he and his quarterback get more in sync.
Jaylan Wesley | S | Northern Arizona
Week 2 Stats: Two tackles, two tackles for loss, and two interceptions
Wesley had a very productive game versus Utah Tech. He showcased a good range with fluidity in deep zone coverage. His two interceptions were a product of his putting himself in advantageous positions to make plays on the football. He showed physicality when he rolled down to the nickel.
He sniffed out multiple perimeter screens but attacked the blocker, physically disengaging and making plays on the ball carrier. His run defense still needs some refinement. He took bad angles and struggled with his run fits. Overall, Wesley is a rangy safety with strong coverage ability, but he must refine his run defense to be more well-rounded.
