FCS Prospects Who Boosted Their 2027 NFL Draft Stock In Week 10

Week 10 highlights two prospects widely regarded as among the most intriguing FCS offensive prospects heading into the 2026 season.

A true dual-threat quarterback who is continually showing why he is a candidate for multiple postseason awards, a running back who is arguably the top offensive player in the FCS, and two defenders who popped onto the radar this week are the standouts of Week 10.

Top Offensive Performers of Week 10

Beau Brungard | QB | Youngstown State

Week 10 Stats: 31-of-34 (91.2%), 423 passing yards, 4 passing TDs, 31 rushing yards, 92.2 OFF grade

Brungard had one of his most complete performances of the season versus Murray State. He showcased his dual-threat ability with designed runs, good decision-making, and effective ball placement that gave his receivers chances to make plays. No turnover-worthy plays and no drops helped make for an almost flawless performance from one of the best players in the FCS.

Eli Gillman | RB | Montana

Week 10 Stats: 8 carries, 196 rushing yards, 4 rushing TDs, 48 receiving yards, 91.2 OFF grade

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Gillman showcased all of the traits that made him a top FCS prospect coming into the 2026 season. His explosion was on full display with his explosive running style. He had multiple explosive plays in the running and passing game. He showed strength and lower-body power running between the tackles. He broke through multiple tackles and out-leveraged pursuit angles on one of his long touchdown runs. His .63 missed tackles per attempt was a season high.

Top Defensive Performers of Week 10

David Portu | LB | Austin Peay

Week 10 Stats: 6 total tackles, 6 solo, 4 TFLs, 4 sacks, 79.4 DEF grade

Portu played in multiple alignments and was incredibly disruptive in the run and pass game versus Eastern Kentucky. He showed stoutness at the point of attack in the run game and generated quality pressure throughout. He made the opposing quarterback uncomfortable through all four quarters. His ten pressures were a season high, and his 29.4% win-and-pressure rate was also his best output of the season.

Mike Devereaux | LB | North Dakota

Week 10 Stats: 13 total tackles, 10 solo, 2 TFLs, 1 FF, 83.6 DEF grade

Devereaux performed well against Illinois State. He played well near the line of scrimmage and made a ton of plays in the backfield. He also made plays in coverage to show versatility, but his biggest play came in the third quarter when he forced a fumble near the goal line as Illinois State threatened to score. It was a dominant day for him and his defense overall.

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