Jesse Bates III Trade Grades: Jaguars Pay Hefty Price for an Elite Safety

The NFL’s 2026 trade deadline week has officially begun.

While we’ve already seen several major moves—including the Seahawks’ trade for Quenton Nelson and the Bears’ for Jeffrey Simmons —the league’s deadline is fast approaching at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, and with it will likely come a slew of deals. The latest? A trade centered around safety Jessie Bates III.

As first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter , the Falcons are sending Bates to the Jaguars in exchange for a 2027 second-round pick and a ’28 fifth-round pick. Bates, 29, is in the final season of the four-year, $64.02 million contract he signed in 2023.

After Jacksonville’s dominant win over the Ravens on Thursday Night Football and the Falcons’ loss to the Bengals in Madrid on Sunday, it’s clear that the two franchises are headed in opposite directions. Monday’s deal reflects as much.

With that, let’s grade the trade.

Jaguars add veteran safety to an already elite defense

Jessie Bates III was traded to the Jaguars on Monday. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars have started the 2026 season red hot. Behind their 6–2 record and first-place standing in the AFC South is an offense paced by MVP candidate Trevor Lawrence and a defense that’s giving up the second-fewest points per game in the NFL. Still, their secondary could use some improvement, and that’s where Bates will come in.

Jacksonville has done its best to keep teams out of the end zone this season, but it hasn’t come without giving up yards through the air. While the club owns a top-five rushing defense in terms of yards per game allowed (89.3) and a pass defense that’s intercepted quarterbacks 11 times and held them to a passer rating of just 80.1, they’re allowing 229.0 passing yards per game, the 10th-highest mark in the league. Bates is a high-end safety with three second-team All-Pro honors to his name, and should slide in seamlessly alongside Travis Hunter & Co. in the back end.

The price, meanwhile, tells a different story. While bringing Bates in should only shore up an already talented secondary, the veteran has been inconsistent this season—evidenced by the 17 receptions, three touchdowns and 116.7 passer rating he’s allowed this season. Sending a package that includes a second-round pick for a player in the final year of his contract is certainly a risk, but it’s could pay off with a deep postseason run and a shot at the Super Bowl.

Grade: B-

Falcons stockpile draft picks amid two-game skid

The Falcons have lost four of their last five games. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Falcons came out of their Week 4 win over the Saints with an offense that had scored 35-plus points in two consecutive games, a quarterback in Michael Penix Jr. who was playing some of the best football of his career, and a running game paced by Bijan Robinson that looked poised to compete down the stretch of the season.

Since, it’s been a different story.

Atlanta has dropped four of its last five games after a 2–2 start, and now sits at 3–6 and on the outside of the playoff picture . While they ultimately still sit in the mix of what’s become an always-winnable NFC South, they’re also still in Year 1 of the Matt Ryan–Ian Cunningham–Kevin Stefanski regime. Selling off a safety who’s approaching 30 and in the final year of his contract was a smart move for the Falcons, and receiving a package that includes a second-round pick only sweetens the deal.

Grade: A