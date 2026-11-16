FCS Football Top 25: Zach McKinnell's 2026 Week 11 Ballot

I'm excited to represent FCS Football Central as one of the voters in the FCS Stats Perform Top 25 again for the 2026 season.

As I have done over the past few years, I will release my weekly ballot and explain my reasoning behind my selections throughout the season. I believe voters should be transparent and justify their rankings every week. It gives fans important insights into how they analyze teams and build their ballots week-to-week.

Below is my Week 11 ballot for the 2026 FCS football season.

25. Idaho State

24. North Alabama

23. South Carolina State

22. Campbell

21. Monmouth

20. UC Davis

19. Abilene Christian

18. Incarnate Word

17. Lehigh

16. Harvard

15. Austin Peay

14. Weber State

13. Tennessee Tech

12. Illinois State

11. Montana

10. Northern Arizona

9. Mercer

8. North Dakota

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

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7. South Dakota

6. Stephen F. Austin

5. Youngstown State

4. Lamar

3. Montana State

2. Tarleton State

1. South Dakota State

Analysis:

We only have one more week of the regular season remaining, which means we have a TON of good data to analyze on all of these teams. There was some chaos this past weekend, in which eight Top 25 teams lost, including three to unranked opponents.

The biggest change actually came at the top of my ballot. South Dakota State jumps into the No. 1 spot following a dominant win over Southern Illinois. To keep this simple, the Jackrabbits have looked like the best team in the country over the past few weeks. They also have notable wins over Youngstown State, Illinois State, and South Dakota, which is a better collection of wins than what Montana State and Tarleton State have right now.

I'm not sure how anybody can turn on the film and say that Montana State or Tarleton State look like more complete teams than South Dakota State. We'll see how the playoff committee feels next Sunday, but as we stand today, I think it's fairly clear that the Jackrabbits have played like the best team in FCS football.

At this point in the season, I have to value an entire body of work rather than just one single data point. That's why Youngstown State remains at No. 5 despite a one-point loss to Illinois State. The Penguins have key wins over South Dakota and North Dakota, which gives them the head-to-head advantage over two Top 10 teams, plus they are better wins than any win on SFA's resume.

Mercer jumps into the Top 10 for the first time this season after defeating Tennessee Tech on the road. The Bears are now 9-1 against the FCS with notable wins over Abilene Christian, Chattanooga, and Tennessee Tech. They have a chance to add another quality win over ETSU to end the season, which could put them in a position for a Top 8 seed in the field.

Tennessee Tech dropped to 13th following its loss to Mercer, but the Golden Eagles are still 9-2 against the FCS. They have notable wins over Monmouth, Chattanooga, and ETSU, which is enough to keep them inside the Top 15 despite the loss. The Golden Eagles have one remaining game against Mississippi State, but should be in a solid position for a Top 16 seed.

Northern Arizona drops to No. 10 after a loss to Weber State, dropping the Lumberjacks to 8-2 against the FCS. The Lumberjacks still have the head-to-head win over Montana, along with quality wins over Idaho State and Incarnate Word. Montana is ranked right behind NAU due to the head-to-head loss, but the Griz have a chance to make a big jump if they can find a way to win in Bozeman next weekend.

Illinois State makes a big jump into the Top 15 following its win over Youngstown State on the road. A non-Division I win keeps the Redbirds from being any higher right now, but they do have an FBS win, plus their win over Western Illinois looks much better than expected. They have a huge opportunity against South Dakota next weekend, which could determine which of these teams get a Top 8 seed.

Weber State is one of the hardest evaluations in the Top 25 right now. I cannot just ignore that this team did lose to Portland State and Southern Utah, but the Wildcats have won five of their past six games, which includes wins over UC Davis, Idaho, Idaho State, and NAU. With a win this weekend, the Wildcats are going to have an amazing chance to put themselves in position for a Top 16 seed.

I've been very vocal about how UC Davis hasn't really shown anything on the field. The Aggies did go into the Kibbie Dome and beat a red-hot Idaho team, but this team can't be any higher than where they are right now, with no real quality wins. They really benefited from some of the chaos in the back end of the Top 25, so there were not many other legitimate options to rank above them.

Monmouth may have clinched the CAA auto-bid, but the Hawks suffered an embarrassing loss to Merrimack. It's just another example of how far this conference has fallen due to realignment. The Hawks are now 8-2 against the FCS, but the loss to Merrimack is one of the worst losses of any of these teams. They do have quality wins over Bryant and UAlbany, but they need to beat Campbell this weekend to solidify their resume.

Speaking of Campbell, the Camels have now lost two of their last three games, which includes a stunning loss to Elon this weekend. It drops the Camels to 8-2 against the FCS, including a win over ETSU, but they are potentially facing a must-win situation against Monmouth in their final regular-season game.

I know some people may be shocked to see Idaho State hang on at No. 25, but I just can't punish a team for losing to two Top 15 teams by a combined 10 points. The other factor is that the rest of these bubble teams also have very questionable resumes, and this team has an FBS win, which gives them the edge for now. The Bengals have to beat Idaho if they have any chance of making the field as an at-large bid.

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