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Fcs Football Central

Week 11 FCS Football Top 25 Scoreboard

We take a look at all the final scores from across FCS football in Week 11.
Zachary McKinnell|
Illinois State quarterback Beckham Pellant (8)
Illinois State quarterback Beckham Pellant (8) | Illinois State Athletics

In this story:

Illinois State RedbirdsYoungstown State PenguinsMontana GrizzliesMontana State BobcatsSouth Dakota CoyotesSouth Dakota State JackrabbitsWeber State WildcatsNorthern Arizona LumberjacksAbilene Christian WildcatsAustin Peay GovernorsStephen F. Austin LumberjacksLamar CardinalsMercer BearsTennessee Tech Golden EaglesUNI PanthersMonmouth HawksCampbell Fighting CamelsMerrimack WarriorsElon PhoenixLehigh Mountain HawksHarvard CrimsonSouth Carolina State BulldogsUIW CardinalsYale BulldogsPrinceton Tigers

Below are the final scores for every Top 25 program in the FCS Stats Perform media poll from Week 11.

FCS Top 25 Scoreboard (Week 11)

No. 1 Tarleton State 31, West Florida 17

No. 2 Montana State 31, Northern Colorado 21

No. 15 Illinois State 34, No. 3 Youngstown State 33

No. 4 South Dakota State 52, Southern Illinois 16

No. 18 Weber State 25, No. 5 Northern Arizona 21

No. 24 Abilene Christian 34, No. 6 Austin Peay 31

T-No. 7 Lamar 45, East Texas A&M 26

T-No. 7 Stephen F. Austin 48, UTRGV 0

No. 13 Mercer 38, No. 9 Tennessee Tech 31

No. 10 South Dakota 41, Northern Iowa 30

Merrimack 29, No. 14 Monmouth 28

Elon 28, No. 16 Campbell 24

No. 17 Lehigh 21, Richmond 14

No. 19 Harvard 38, Penn 24

No. 20 South Carolina State 38, North Carolina Central 24

No. 22 Incarnate Word 42, Nicholls 24

Yale 28, No. 25 Princeton 0

Other Notable Week 11 Games

Holy Cross 30, Villanova 27

Bryant 31, Sacred Heart 23

ETSU 20, Wofford 17

North Alabama 28, West Georgia 7

Chattanooga 17, Furman 10

Colgate 19, Lafayette 7

UAlbany 37, Maine 3

Alabama State 20, Jackson State 13

Western Illinois 45, Gardner-Webb 7

Alabama A&M 35, Texas Southern 6

Southeastern Louisiana 21, McNeese 17

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Grambling State 32, Bethune-Cookman 21

SEMO 43, Charleston Southern 17

UT Martin 38, Lindenwood 31

William & Mary 41, Bucknell 24

Central Arkansas 38, Eastern Kentucky 35

Prairie View A&M 13, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 10

Western Carolina 17, Samford 12

Fordham 37, Georgetown 15

Towson 19, Rhode Island 16

New Hampshire 20, Stony Brook 17

Brown 28, Columbia 20

Southern 41, Alcorn State 28

Tennessee State 13, Eastern Illinois 12

Cornell 20, Dartmouth 14

Howard 30, Delaware State 24

Robert Morris 14, Stonehill 3

North Carolina A&T 41, Hampton 14

Houston Christian 28, Northwestern State 21

Florida A&M 16, Mississippi Valley State 13

The Citadel 24, VMI 21 (2OT)

Morgan State 17, Norfolk State 7

Long Island 20, Central Connecticut State 14

Murray State 44, Indiana State 14

Dayton 34, Davidson 3

Butler 28, Marist 0

St. Thomas 55, Drake 35

Wagner 14, New Haven 10

Morehead State 28, Presbyterian 25

Valparaiso 34, Stetson 31

Duquesne 20, Mercyhurst 10

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Zachary McKinnell
ZACHARY MCKINNELL

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

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