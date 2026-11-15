Week 11 FCS Football Top 25 Scoreboard
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Below are the final scores for every Top 25 program in the FCS Stats Perform media poll from Week 11.
FCS Top 25 Scoreboard (Week 11)
No. 1 Tarleton State 31, West Florida 17
No. 2 Montana State 31, Northern Colorado 21
No. 15 Illinois State 34, No. 3 Youngstown State 33
No. 4 South Dakota State 52, Southern Illinois 16
No. 18 Weber State 25, No. 5 Northern Arizona 21
No. 24 Abilene Christian 34, No. 6 Austin Peay 31
T-No. 7 Lamar 45, East Texas A&M 26
T-No. 7 Stephen F. Austin 48, UTRGV 0
No. 13 Mercer 38, No. 9 Tennessee Tech 31
No. 10 South Dakota 41, Northern Iowa 30
Merrimack 29, No. 14 Monmouth 28
Elon 28, No. 16 Campbell 24
No. 17 Lehigh 21, Richmond 14
No. 19 Harvard 38, Penn 24
No. 20 South Carolina State 38, North Carolina Central 24
No. 22 Incarnate Word 42, Nicholls 24
Yale 28, No. 25 Princeton 0
Other Notable Week 11 Games
Holy Cross 30, Villanova 27
Bryant 31, Sacred Heart 23
ETSU 20, Wofford 17
North Alabama 28, West Georgia 7
Chattanooga 17, Furman 10
Colgate 19, Lafayette 7
UAlbany 37, Maine 3
Alabama State 20, Jackson State 13
Western Illinois 45, Gardner-Webb 7
Alabama A&M 35, Texas Southern 6
Southeastern Louisiana 21, McNeese 17
Grambling State 32, Bethune-Cookman 21
SEMO 43, Charleston Southern 17
UT Martin 38, Lindenwood 31
William & Mary 41, Bucknell 24
Central Arkansas 38, Eastern Kentucky 35
Prairie View A&M 13, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 10
Western Carolina 17, Samford 12
Fordham 37, Georgetown 15
Towson 19, Rhode Island 16
New Hampshire 20, Stony Brook 17
Brown 28, Columbia 20
Southern 41, Alcorn State 28
Tennessee State 13, Eastern Illinois 12
Cornell 20, Dartmouth 14
Howard 30, Delaware State 24
Robert Morris 14, Stonehill 3
North Carolina A&T 41, Hampton 14
Houston Christian 28, Northwestern State 21
Florida A&M 16, Mississippi Valley State 13
The Citadel 24, VMI 21 (2OT)
Morgan State 17, Norfolk State 7
Long Island 20, Central Connecticut State 14
Murray State 44, Indiana State 14
Dayton 34, Davidson 3
Butler 28, Marist 0
St. Thomas 55, Drake 35
Wagner 14, New Haven 10
Morehead State 28, Presbyterian 25
Valparaiso 34, Stetson 31
Duquesne 20, Mercyhurst 10
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Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.Follow @zachmckinnell