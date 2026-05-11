Nebraska HS ATH Re’Aire Washington Commits to North Dakota

North Dakota was the first Division I program to offer Omaha (NE) North High School athlete Re’Aire Washington. He received his offer from the Fighting Hawks on January 26, after he met and spoke with head coach Eric Schmidt and linebackers coach Ben Watkins.

“Both Coach Schmidt and Coach Watkins came to my school during my lifting class, and we sat and talked for about 30 minutes. They went over the basics, told me what they liked about me, and then they said they would like to offer me,” Washington said.

On Friday, he announced his commitment to North Dakota.

“The vibe I felt from the very beginning, with them being my first offer, the loyalty they showed me, the commitment they showed, and just the consistency in my recruitment are why I committed to North Dakota. My visit there did a lot because I can see what Coach Schmidt is building. I couldn’t pass up an opportunity to be a part of that.”

Recent visit to North Dakota

Washington visited Grand Forks for Junior Day on April 11, which played a huge role in his commitment.

“The junior day was amazing. When I first got there, I met all the coaches and visited the coach's office. I felt welcome and had a great stay. The highlight of the visit was probably meeting with some of my future teammates and sitting in the position meeting with Coach Stepps. It was great going over the defense and just learning more about the defensive back room. The facilities were also great,” Washington said.

“I have a great relationship with the whole staff at UND, and we talk about everything every day, so it doesn’t feel like recruiting anymore,” he added.

Looking back at his 2025 season

Washington had a good 2025 season, despite the Vikings finishing 6-4. He recorded 25 tackles, six pass breakups, three interceptions, two pick-sixes, and a tackle for loss, while recording eight receptions for 146 yards and two touchdowns.

The strong season helped with his recruitment, as he also had offers from South Dakota State, South Dakota, North Dakota State, Lindenwood, and Division II Wayne State, Augustana, and Northwest Missouri State.

“Last season went well for me individually, but we should’ve done a lot better as a team. However, we fought through a lot of injuries. As for my recruitment, the process was very stressful, but it was a blessing to be given so many opportunities and to have coaches willing to take a chance on me.”

Now that Washington is a Fighting Hawk, he can turn his complete attention to the upcoming season.

“The offseason is going great. I have been taking the steps necessary to have an even better year than I previously had.”

He becomes the ninth commit in North Dakota’s 2027 recruiting class.

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