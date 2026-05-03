Nebraska All-State ATH Gavin McMillan Commits to North Dakota

Nebraska cornerback Gavin McMillan received an offer from North Dakota when head coach Eric Schmidt made a trip to Waverly High School on January 27.

“​Coach Schmidt came down to my school in January and offered me. He told me that North Dakota really liked my film, who I am as a person, and what I could bring to the program,” McMillan said.

Since then, he has developed a great relationship with the Fighting Hawks staff, especially when he was in Grand Forks for Junior Day in March. That was one reason he announced his commitment to them on Saturday.

“There are many reasons I committed to North Dakota. The first one is Coach Schmidt and the staff. There wasn’t a staff member out there that I went and visited who gave me as much love as they did. Second, there was the brotherhood that they had. I saw that in person at practice last time I was up there. Another reason was the resources; they have the best facilities I have visited throughout this recruiting process.

"North Dakota, and they have everything from a great general manager to nutritionists to the strength coaches. Lastly, they are a top FCS program that knows how to win,” McMillan said.

Relationship With The North Dakota Staff

The relationship he has built with the Fighting Hawks staff was a key part of McMillan’s recruitment. In addition to Schmidt, he has developed a great one with safeties coach Keaton Wilkerson.

“​I have talked to Coach Schmidt quite a few times now, and every time we talk, I enjoy it. He loves his team and the coaches on his staff, and he's very proud to be the head coach of North Dakota. Coach Schmidt and I have talked about what my role will be at North Dakota, what my scholarship will be, and then he always just checks in on me and how I’m doing in everyday life,” McMillan said.

He continued, “​My relationship with Coach Wilkerson is an amazing one. He is a really fun and cool guy that I know has a lot of fun coaching football and helping his players be successful for life. Coach Watkins (Linebackers coach Ben Watkins) was the first coach to come to my school from North Dakota, and we have talked ever since. I will always be grateful to Coach Watkins and Coach Schmidt for coming down and talking to me last spring.”

Recapping His All-State Junior Season

Waverly finished 2025 undefeated, going 13-0 and winning the Nebraska Class B State Championship. McMillan finished the season with 73 tackles, six interceptions, six pass breakups, and two forced fumbles.

Offensively, he hauled in 30 receptions for 537 and 12 touchdowns for the Vikings. He was named the NebPreps Defensive Player of the Year and earned first-team All-State honors as a defensive back.

“​Last season went great as we won the state championship, going 13–0, and I was named Class B Defensive Player of the Year.”

This spring, he has been doing well in track this season, competing in the high and long jump.

“​The offseason has been going great. I’m in track right now, doing high jump and long jump. I have had a really good season so far, clearing 6’7” in the high jump and jumping a personal best of 21’ 5.75”

McMillan chose North Dakota over Lindenwood and adds to the Fighting Hawks' 2027 class, which includes three-star quarterback Caden Gutzmer, Andrew McGee, Jonah Cummings, Ethan Howey, Carson Wilson, Marlowe Strain, and Brady Lee.

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