Ranking the 10 Best NFL Running Backs for 2026: Saquon Barkley Is No Longer in the Top Five

Welcome back to Sports Illustrated’s 2026 NFL position rankings, where we’ll stack up the top 10 players across the league at each spot on the field over the coming weeks leading into training camp. We continue with running backs.

The NFL has seen quite a resurgence from the running back position in recent years. After fewer than 10 players ran for more than 1,000 yards in four out of five seasons from 2017 to ’21, 12-plus have done so in each of the past three—including Saquon Barkley’s historic 2,000-yard campaign in ’24 .

Between reading blocks to find the right hole and also being an extension of the passing game—whether as a receiver or a pass protector—the position requires a well-rounded skill set in order to be an every-down offensive weapon.

We’ve ranked the top 10 running backs in the NFL heading into the 2026 season. Rankings were determined by a vote between Eva Geitheim, Mike Kadlick and Karl Rasmussen.

T-10. Breece Hall, New York Jets

Breece Hall eclipsed the 1,000-rushing-yard mark in 2025. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2025 stats: 243 carries, 1,065 rushing yards, four rushing touchdowns (4.4 YPC), 36 receptions, 350 receiving yards, one receiving touchdown

A brutal knee injury cut Hall’s prolific rookie season short, but he’s played in at least 16 games in each of the past three seasons. The Jets’ offense has been dismal throughout Hall’s career, but he’s consistently been one of the few bright spots in New York. Hall broke the 1,000-rushing-yard mark for the first time in 2025, and his 66.6 yards per game was the highest of his career.

Despite the Jets recording the fourth-fewest yards per game in the NFL last season, Hall managed to log four games with 100-plus rushing yards, which was tied with Christian McCaffrey and De’Von Achane for fourth-most in the league. He had just four touchdowns last year, but with an improved offense around him, Hall should find the end zone more frequently in ’26. – Karl Rasmussen

T-10. Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

Kyren Williams put together his third consecutive 1,100-plus-yard, 10-plus touchdown season in 2025. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2025 stats: 249 carries, 1,252 rushing yards, 10 rushing touchdowns (4.8 YPC), 36 receptions, 281 receiving yards, three receiving touchdowns

A fifth-round pick by the Rams in 2022, Williams was quiet as a rookie before truly breaking out in ’23. He rushed for 1,144 yards and 10 touchdowns in Year 2 despite missing five games due to injury, averaging a league-best 95.3 rushing yards per game while earning a second-team All-Pro nod.

Now part of a one-two punch in L.A.’s backfield alongside Blake Corum, Williams put together his third consecutive 1,100-plus-yard, 10-plus touchdown season in 2025. He also posted career-highs in receptions (36), receiving yards (281) and touchdowns (3). The 25-year-old is now entering the first year of the three-year, $33 million contract extension he signed last offseason, and should remain an integral part of a loaded Rams offense looking to help the club win its second Super Bowl title since 2021. – Mike Kadlick

9. Kenneth Walker III, Kansas City Chiefs

Kenneth Walker III won the Super Bowl LX MVP. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2025 stats: 221 carries, 1,027 rushing yards, five rushing touchdowns (4.6 YPC), 31 receptions, 282 receiving yards

Walker saved his best for last in 2025, putting the Seahawks’ offense on his back throughout the playoffs with a league-leading 65 carries for 313 yards and four touchdowns en route to a win in Super Bowl LX. His 27-carry, 135-yard performance against the Patriots not only overshadowed a relatively poor performance from Seattle quarterback Sam Darnold, but saw him win Super Bowl MVP honors as well.

The 25-year-old parlayed his recent success into a three-year $45 million contract with the Chiefs this offseason, and now joins a Kansas City team looking for a spark after it posted a dismal 6–11 record in 2025 and missed the playoffs for the first time since ’14. Walker earned PFF’s highest rushing grade in 2025 at 91.4 , and also hauled in 31 receptions for 202 receiving yards—a positive for coach Andy Reid, who’s known for using his running backs in the passing game. – M.K.

8. James Cook, Buffalo Bills

James Cook III led the NFL in rushing in 2025. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2025 stats: 309 carries, 1,621 rushing yards, 12 rushing touchdowns (5.25 YPC), 33 receptions, 291 yards, two receiving touchdowns

Cook has become one of the NFL’s most productive backs, recording three consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons for the Bills. He led the NFL in rushing touchdowns with 16 in 2024 and led the league in rushing in 2025 with 1,621 yards while making his third consecutive Pro Bowl.

While the Bills have arguably the best quarterback in the NFL, their offense often runs through their rushing attack, relying on both Cook and Josh Allen’s legs to carry the team to wins. Outside of Allen, Cook is easily the team’s top weapon, rushing for over 100 yards nine times in ’25, leading the NFL in rushing yards over expected and finishing second among running backs in yards per carry. – Eva Geitheim

7. De’Von Achane, Miami Dolphins

Achane signed a four-year contract extension with the Dolphins this offseason. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2025 stats: 238 carries, 1,350 rushing yards, eight rushing touchdowns (5.7 YPC), 67 receptions, 488 receiving yards, four receiving touchdowns

Achane has arguably been the Dolphins’ lone bright spot on offense over the past three seasons. After setting an NFL record with 7.8 yards per carry as a rookie in 2023, the 24-year-old posted his best campaign yet in ’25, totaling 1,838 yards from scrimmage, 12 total touchdowns and a league-leading 5.7 yards per carry—all while Miami posted bottom-10 numbers in yards per game (300.7) and points per game (20.4).

The former Texas A&M track star was rewarded with a four-year, $64 million contract extension this offseason, and should remain the focal point in the Dolphins’ offense as they move into a new era with Jeff Hafley at coach and Malik Willis at quarterback. – M.K.

6. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

Barkley ran for 2,006 yards in 2024. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2025 stats: 280 carries, 1,140 rushing yards, seven rushing touchdowns (4.0 YPC), 37 receptions, 273 receiving yards, two receiving touchdowns

Barkley is just two years removed from his record-breaking season with the Eagles in 2024 when he averaged 5.8 yards per carry and racked up 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns. He took a step backward in ’25, as is to be expected after a year in which he carried the ball 436 times between the regular season and playoffs. It wasn’t just Barkley whose numbers decreased, as the entire Eagles offense was lackluster last year.

Barkley still had a solid season in ’25. His workload was much lighter, averaging 17.5 rushes per game compared to 21.6 in the previous season, but still ended the campaign with seven touchdowns and 1,140 yards (10th in the NFL). He remains a significant threat out of the backfield on a weekly basis as Philadelphia’s bellcow running back. – K.R.

5. Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens

Henry has rushed for over 1,500 yards and 16 touchdowns in back-to-back seasons since turning 30. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2025 stats: 307 carries, 1,595 rushing yards, 16 rushing touchdowns (5.2 YPC), 15 receptions, 150 receiving yards

The NFL’s latest ageless wonder, Henry has rushed for over 1,500 yards and 16 touchdowns in back-to-back seasons since turning 30. With a running back at Henry’s age, there’s always the risk that he takes a step back, but at this time, he remains one of the top backs in the league even as he enters his age-32 season. He isn’t just solidifying himself as one of the best backs in the current NFL, but climbing his way through the history books, moving to 10th all time in rushing yards and fourth in rushing touchdowns last season.

Henry’s 2025 campaign becomes even more impressive when looking beyond the counting stats, too. He faced eight or more defenders in the box at the second-highest rate in the league, according to Next Gen Stats , behind only Quinshon Judkins. Still, he ranked second in the NFL in rushing yards, first in 20-plus-yard runs and third in rushing yards over expected per attempt, according to Next Gen Stats . Simply put, he remains one of the most explosive , efficient and overall best backs heading into 2026. – E.G.

4. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Taylor is the best player on the Colts' offense. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2025 stats: 323 carries, 1,585 rushing yards, 18 rushing touchdowns (4.9 YPC), 46 receptions, 378 receiving yards, two receiving touchdowns

Through the first 10 games of the 2025 season, Taylor was the best running back in the league and even an MVP candidate, leading the league in rushing yards and touchdowns until injuries stalled the Colts’ historic offensive start.

After rushing for over 100 yards in five of the Colts’ first 10 games—and rushing for three touchdowns in four of those contests—he did not cross the 100-yard mark over the final seven games of the season. It was still a strong year for Taylor, who finished the season third in rushing yards, first in rushing touchdowns and first in total EPA among running backs. – E.G.

3. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

McCaffrey is the league's top receiving back. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2025 stats: 311 carries, 1,202 receiving yards, 10 rushing touchdowns (3.9 YPC), 102 receptions, 924 receiving yards, seven receiving touchdowns

The league’s best receiving back, McCaffrey carried a battered 49ers offense to the playoffs with 413 touches and 2,126 yards from scrimmage. He even came close to becoming the first running back in NFL history to record 1,000 rushing and receiving yards in two different seasons, but fell 76 yards shy of his second 1,000-yard receiving season.

McCaffrey did not have the same explosiveness in 2025 as he returned from an Achilles injury and averaged a career-low 3.9 yards per carry. As a result, he also finished last in the league in rushing yards over expected, per Next Gen Stats. Still, he is one of the most reliable backs when healthy, consistently coming through with first downs, key receptions and touchdowns as Kyle Shanahan put the bulk of the offense on him through all the 49ers’ injuries. – E.G.

2. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

Gibbs is set to take on an increased workload in 2025. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2025 stats: 243 carries, 1,223 rushing yards, 13 rushing touchdowns (5.0 YPC), 77 receptions, 616 receiving yards, five touchdowns

Gibbs has spent his entire career with the Lions, splitting carries with his former backfield partner, David Montgomery. Now, the tandem that was fittingly nicknamed “Sonic and Knuckles” has separated after Montgomery was dealt to the Texans. That means 2026 will be the Gibbs show in Detroit, and he’ll have the backfield all to himself. Even without the volume of touches that a typical RB1 gets, Gibbs has consistently put up huge numbers. In 2025, he racked up 1,223 yards and 13 touchdowns while averaging 5.0 yards per carry. He was also an efficient receiver with 79 receptions, 820 yards and four touchdowns. He should see even more of the ball in ’26, and he could be in for a monster season for the Lions. – K.R.

1. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

Robinson is the NFL's top running back heading into 2026. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2025 stats: 287 carries, 1,478 rushing yards, seven rushing touchdowns (5.2 YPC), 79 receptions, 820 receiving yards, four receiving touchdowns

Robinson is one of the most complete running backs in the NFL. He has not missed a game since being drafted in 2023 and has averaged 76.7 yards per game through the first 51 games of his career. He’s versatile out of the backfield, capable of finding seams in the defense up the middle or to the outside, while also having excellent hands as a pass catcher. Robinson led all running backs last year with 10.4 yards per reception and trailed only Christian McCaffrey with 820 receiving yards. He had 79 receptions last year, which ranked 18th in the league among all players, and was more than some standout receivers including A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and CeeDee Lamb.

Robinson is a big play waiting to happen. He has scored 26 total touchdowns in the past two seasons, and has rushed for at least 1,400 yards per season during that span. His 2,298 scrimmage yards last season were the most among all running backs, too. The Falcons have a gem in Robinson, and at 24 years old, he should continue to dominate for the foreseeable future. – K.R.

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