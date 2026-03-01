2026 NFL Scouting Combine Results: North Dakota State WR Bryce Lance

North Dakota State wide receiver Bryce Lance hit the field for on-field drills and athletic testing Saturday at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. He is one of five former FCS players participating in this year's combine.

Lance is currently the No. 1 overall FCS prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft, according to FCS Football Central. He put an All-American stamp on his college career, posting back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons for the Bison, which included a program record 17 receiving touchdowns in 2024.

He's expected to be the first FCS player drafted this year, which would make him the first NDSU wide receiver to be selected since Christian Watson in 2022. Lance would also become the 14th former NDSU player to be selected in the NFL Draft since 2014.

Lance had an outstanding performance in Indianapolis, turning heads with a 4.34-second 40-yard dash, which ranked 5th among all wide receivers at the combine. He also had the second-fastest 20-yard shuttle, only trailing Wisconsin's Vinny Anthony.

There weren't many questions about Lance's explosiveness entering Saturday, but he further showcased that skill with a 41.5-inch vertical and 11'1" broad jump, ranking Top 4 in both drills among wide receivers. Lance also performed well in on-field drills, showcasing his fluidity in space and route running.

Lance earned an estimated athleticism score of 99, ranking 1st among wide receivers at the NFL Combine. His Relative Athletic Score (RAS) of 9.98 ranks 7th out of 3,844 wide receivers from 1987 to 2026.

Bryce Lance (North Dakota State, WR)

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 204 lbs

Arm Length: 32 1/8"

Hand: 9 1/4"

40-Yard Dash: 4.34 seconds (No. 5)

10-Yard Split: 1.49 seconds (T-No. 2)

Vertical Jump: 41.5" (No. 4)

Broad Jump: 11'1" (T-No. 3)

3-Cone Drill: 7.00 seconds (T-No. 5)

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.15 seconds (No. 2)

Bench Press: N/A

Estimated Athleticism Score: 99 (No. 1)

Below are highlights and reactions from Lance's performance at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Trey Lance's brother WR Bryce Lance runs a 4.34u



2026 NFL Combine on @nflnetwork

pic.twitter.com/xyl4IHd0QY — NFL (@NFL) February 28, 2026

Bryce Lance is a WR prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.98 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 7 out of 3844 WR from 1987 to 2026.



Pending bench and agilities, splits projected.https://t.co/qQaWvYQuav pic.twitter.com/JCojUogZfS — RAS.football (@MathBomb) March 1, 2026

North Dakota State WR Bryce Lance | 2026 Combine Results:



🦬 40 Yard Dash: 4.34 (5th)

🦬 10 Yard Split: 1.49 (2nd)

🦬 Vertical Jump: 41.50” (4th)

@NDSUfootball pic.twitter.com/WAYf2Tck3g — PFF College (@PFF_College) February 28, 2026

Bryce Lance Gauntlet

Bryce Lance end zone fade

2026 NFL Combine Measurements: Bryce Lance (WR, North Dakota State)



Height: 6'3"

Weight: 204

Arm Length: 32 1/8"

Hand Size: 9 1/4" pic.twitter.com/9GwqSxQZUU — Zach McKinnell (@zachmckinnell) February 28, 2026

Absolutely see the 4.34 speed w/ Bryce Lance (why he's in my top-100).



Vert: 41.5"

Broad: 11'1"

6-3, 204, 32 1/8, 9 1/4"



Explosive long speed (1.49 10-yard split!). 21.2 yds/catch in 2025. pic.twitter.com/oTjMT2dew2 — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) February 28, 2026

Bryce Lance, WR, NDSU posted a 97.5 in the @AtoZSportsNFL at the #NFLCombine prior to agility testing. Explosive!



- 96th% Speed Score

- 98th% Burst Score

- Solid size at 6'3"+ and 204 lbs pic.twitter.com/j4yB7Y1mEa — Travis May (@FF_TravisM) February 28, 2026

FCS Players At The 2026 NFL Combine

North Dakota State wide receiver Bryce Lance

Incarnate Word wide receiver Jalen Walthall

Southeastern Louisiana defensive lineman Kaleb Proctor

Stephen F. Austin cornerback Charles Demmings

North Dakota State quarterback Cole Payton

2026 NFL Combine Schedule

Thursday, Feb. 26: Defensive Line, Specialists, & Linebackers

Defensive Line, Specialists, & Linebackers Friday, Feb. 27: Defensive Backs, Tight Ends

Defensive Backs, Tight Ends Saturday, Feb. 28: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, & Running Backs

Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, & Running Backs Sunday, Feb. 29: Offensive Line

