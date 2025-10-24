Top FCS NFL Prospects To Watch (Week 9)
Week 9 will be highlighted by draft-eligible running backs with favorable matchups. Each back has a different type of play style, but they’re equally important to the nucleus of their team’s offense.
One running back is the lead back on the best team in the FCS and is overshadowed by the immense talent around him. The other running back is highly important to his team’s offensive success and has been previously listed as a player to watch.
Let's take a look at how these prospects stack up this week.
Barika Kpeenu | RB | North Dakota State
Week 9: at No. 2 South Dakota State
Kpeenu does not get a ton of attention as the lead back for the best team in the FCS, but he has put together a strong season through seven games. He has totaled 107 carries, 601 yards rushing, 11 rushing touchdowns, 10 receptions, 129 yards receiving, 36 first downs runs, 21 explosive runs, and 342 yards after contact.
His matchup against South Dakota State is favorable. South Dakota ranks 44th in rushing yards per attempt allowed, 37th in rushing yards before contact per attempt allowed, 50th in rushing yards after contact per attempt allowed, and 64th in explosive plays rushing allowed percentage.
Kpeenu is behind one of the top offensive lines in the country, which helps him average 2.4 yards before contact per rush. With a lot of attention on Bryce Lance and Cole Payton, Kpeenu can capitalize, and I can see him having his most productive game of the season.
Marquis Gillis | RB | Delaware State
Week 9: at North Carolina Central
Gillis has arguably been the best running back in the FCS this season. His playstyle is downhill, violent, and powerful. On the season, he has totaled 103 carries, 723 yards rushing, five rushing touchdowns, six receptions, 75 yards receiving, one receiving touchdown, 584 yards after contact, 27 first down runs, 27 missed tackles forced, 5.8 yards after contact per rush, and 17 explosive runs.
He will be up against a North Carolina Central defense that has shown some struggles when defending the run. They rank 91st in rushing yards per attempt allowed, eighth in rushing yards before contact per attempt allowed, 128th in rushing yards after contact per attempt allowed, and 72nd in explosive plays rushing allowed percentage.
The matchup on paper leans heavily towards Gillis and the Delaware State running game, but will it be enough to take down the favorite to win the MEAC?
