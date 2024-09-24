Fcs Football Central

Week 5 FCS Football Schedule, How To Watch

Zachary McKinnell

South Dakota quarterback Aidan Bouman hands the football to running back Charles Pierre Jr.
South Dakota quarterback Aidan Bouman hands the football to running back Charles Pierre Jr. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

Below are the biggest games of the Week 5 FCS football slate for the upcoming weekend.

Week 5 FCS Football Schedule

Saturday, Sept. 28

Harvard at Brown (11 a.m. CT, ESPN+)

Bucknell at Lehigh (11 a.m. CT, ESPN+)

Holy Cross at Syracuse (11 a.m. CT, ACC Network)

Columbia at Georgetown (11:30 a.m. CT, ESPN+)

San Diego at Drake (Noon CT, ESPN+)

No. 12 Mercer at No. 23 Wofford (12:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Richmond at Elon (1 p.m. CT, FloSports)

Robert Morris at Eastern Kentucky (1 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

North Alabama at West Georgia (1 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Samford at Furman (1 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Murray State at No. 9 North Dakota (1 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

No. 17 Southern Illinois at No. 5 South Dakota (1 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

ETSU at The Citadel (1 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Southern Utah at Austin Peay (1 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

No. 2 North Dakota State at No. 18 Illinois State (2 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Howard at Princeton (2 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

North Carolina Central at Norfolk State (2 p.m. CT, ESPNU)

Youngstown State at Missouri State (2 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Lindenwood at Eastern Illinois (2 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Morgan State at Stony Brook (2:30 p.m. CT, FloSports)

Sacred Heart at Delaware (2:30 p.m. CT, FloSports)

Maine at No. 21 UAlbany (2:30 p.m. CT, FloSports)

No. 10 Sacramento State at Northern Arizona (3 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Northwestern State at No. 13 SEMO (3 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Tennessee Tech at Gardner-Webb (3 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

UT Martin at Kennesaw State (5 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

No. 3 Montana State at Idaho State (5 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Hampton at No. 11 William & Mary (5 p.m. CT, FloSports)

Long Island at No. 6 Villanova (5 p.m. CT, FloSports)

North Carolina A&T at South Carolina State (5 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

No. 19 Lamar at No. 7 Central Arkansas (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Jackson State at Texas Southern (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Southeastern Louisiana at No. 16 Tarleton State (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Portland State at Chattanooga (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

No. 8 Montana at Eastern Washington (7 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

McNeese at No. 25 Weber State (7 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

No. 20 Abilene Christian at Utah Tech (8 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

No. 4 Idaho at No. 14 UC Davis (9 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

More FCS Football News

FCS Football Top 25: Zach McKinnell's Week 5 Ballot
FCS Football Recap: Week 4 Takeaways
Week 4 FCS Football Top 25 Scoreboard
Week 4 FCS Football Preview & Predictions
Behind The Numbers: Week 3 FCS Football Review

Follow all of FCS Football Central's coverage throughout the season on XFacebook, and YouTube.

Published
Zachary McKinnell

ZACHARY MCKINNELL

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

Home/MVFC