Week 5 FCS Football Schedule, How To Watch
- South Dakota Coyotes
- Idaho Vandals
- UC Davis Aggies
- Abilene Christian Wildcats
- Montana Grizzlies
- Weber State Wildcats
- McNeese Cowboys
- Eastern Washington Eagles
- Jackson State Tigers
- Central Arkansas Bears
- Lamar Cardinals
- Villanova Wildcats
- William & Mary Tribe
- Hampton Pirates
- Montana State Bobcats
- Sacramento State Hornets
- Northern Arizona Lumberjacks
- Southeast Missouri State Redhawks
- Albany Great Danes
- Morgan State Bears
- Stony Brook Seawolves
- Youngstown State Penguins
- Missouri State Bears
- Howard Bison
- Princeton Tigers
- Southern Illinois Salukis
- North Dakota Fighting Hawks
- North Dakota State Bison
- Illinois State Redbirds
- Murray State Racers
- Norfolk State Spartans
- North Carolina Central Eagles
- Samford Bulldogs
- Furman Paladins
- Richmond Spiders
- Elon Phoenix
- Mercer Bears
- Wofford Terriers
- Columbia Lions
- Harvard Crimson
- Brown Bears
- Bucknell Bison
- Lehigh Mountain Hawks
Below are the biggest games of the Week 5 FCS football slate for the upcoming weekend.
Week 5 FCS Football Schedule
Saturday, Sept. 28
Harvard at Brown (11 a.m. CT, ESPN+)
Bucknell at Lehigh (11 a.m. CT, ESPN+)
Holy Cross at Syracuse (11 a.m. CT, ACC Network)
Columbia at Georgetown (11:30 a.m. CT, ESPN+)
San Diego at Drake (Noon CT, ESPN+)
No. 12 Mercer at No. 23 Wofford (12:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Richmond at Elon (1 p.m. CT, FloSports)
Robert Morris at Eastern Kentucky (1 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
North Alabama at West Georgia (1 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Samford at Furman (1 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Murray State at No. 9 North Dakota (1 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 17 Southern Illinois at No. 5 South Dakota (1 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
ETSU at The Citadel (1 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Southern Utah at Austin Peay (1 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 2 North Dakota State at No. 18 Illinois State (2 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Howard at Princeton (2 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
North Carolina Central at Norfolk State (2 p.m. CT, ESPNU)
Youngstown State at Missouri State (2 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Lindenwood at Eastern Illinois (2 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Morgan State at Stony Brook (2:30 p.m. CT, FloSports)
Sacred Heart at Delaware (2:30 p.m. CT, FloSports)
Maine at No. 21 UAlbany (2:30 p.m. CT, FloSports)
No. 10 Sacramento State at Northern Arizona (3 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Northwestern State at No. 13 SEMO (3 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Tennessee Tech at Gardner-Webb (3 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
UT Martin at Kennesaw State (5 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 3 Montana State at Idaho State (5 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Hampton at No. 11 William & Mary (5 p.m. CT, FloSports)
Long Island at No. 6 Villanova (5 p.m. CT, FloSports)
North Carolina A&T at South Carolina State (5 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 19 Lamar at No. 7 Central Arkansas (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Jackson State at Texas Southern (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Southeastern Louisiana at No. 16 Tarleton State (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Portland State at Chattanooga (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 8 Montana at Eastern Washington (7 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
McNeese at No. 25 Weber State (7 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 20 Abilene Christian at Utah Tech (8 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 4 Idaho at No. 14 UC Davis (9 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
More FCS Football News
FCS Football Top 25: Zach McKinnell's Week 5 Ballot
FCS Football Recap: Week 4 Takeaways
Week 4 FCS Football Top 25 Scoreboard
Week 4 FCS Football Preview & Predictions
Behind The Numbers: Week 3 FCS Football Review
Follow all of FCS Football Central's coverage throughout the season on X, Facebook, and YouTube.