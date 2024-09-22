Fcs Football Central

Week 4 FCS Football Top 25 Scoreboard

Week 4 of the 2024 college football season is here. Below are the final scores for every Top 25 program in the FCS Stats Perform Top 25 poll.

FCS Top 25 Scoreboard (Week 4)

No. 1 South Dakota State 41, Southeastern Louisiana

No. 2 North Dakota State 41, Towson 24

No. 3 Montana State 52, Mercyhurst 13

No. 4 Idaho 27, No. 19 Abilene Christian 24

Maryland 38, No. 5 Villanova 20

No. 6 South Dakota 42, Drake 3

No. 21 SEMO 38, No. 7 Southern Illinois 21

No. 8 Central Arkansas 56, UAPB 17

No. 9 Montana 46, No. 24 Western Carolina 35

No. 10 North Dakota 41, San Diego 24

No. 11 Sacramento State 34, Texas A&M-Commerce 0

No. 12 William & Mary 34, Furman 24

No. 14 Mercer 38, The Citadel 21

No. 15 Incarnate Word 38, Northern Arizona 14

No. 16 Tarleton State 28, North Alabama 14

No. 17 Illinois State 31, Eastern Illinois 7

Columbia 31, No. 18 Lafayette 20

No. 22 Lamar 20, Texas Southern 17

Honorable Mentions:

Troy 34, Florida A&M 12

North Carolina Central 66, North Carolina A&T 24

Richmond 38, Delaware State 24

Rhode Island 28, Long Island 21

Weber State 39, Northwestern State 0

Pittsburgh 73, Youngstown State 17

Idaho State 38, Southern Utah 28

Nicholls 66, Mississippi Valley State 0

Duquesne 35, West Virginia Wesleyan 0

Stony Brook 24, Campbell 17

ETSU 34, Elon 14

Harvard 35, Stetson 0

New Hampshire 38, Bryant 17

