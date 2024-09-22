Week 4 FCS Football Top 25 Scoreboard
- South Dakota State Jackrabbits
- North Dakota State Bison
- Montana State Bobcats
- Montana Grizzlies
- Villanova Wildcats
- South Dakota Coyotes
- Southeast Missouri State Redhawks
- Southern Illinois Salukis
- Central Arkansas Bears
- Western Carolina Catamounts
- North Dakota Fighting Hawks
- Sacramento State Hornets
- William & Mary Tribe
- Mercer Bears
- UIW Cardinals
- Illinois State Redbirds
- Lafayette Leopards
- Lamar Cardinals
- Florida A&M Rattlers
- North Carolina A&T Aggies
- North Carolina Central Eagles
- Richmond Spiders
- Youngstown State Penguins
- Southern Utah Thunderbirds
- Campbell Fighting Camels
- Nicholls Colonels
- Duquesne Dukes
- ETSU Buccaneers
- Elon Phoenix
- Harvard Crimson
- Stetson Hatters
- New Hampshire Wildcats
Week 4 of the 2024 college football season is here. Below are the final scores for every Top 25 program in the FCS Stats Perform Top 25 poll.
FCS Top 25 Scoreboard (Week 4)
No. 1 South Dakota State 41, Southeastern Louisiana
No. 2 North Dakota State 41, Towson 24
No. 3 Montana State 52, Mercyhurst 13
No. 4 Idaho 27, No. 19 Abilene Christian 24
Maryland 38, No. 5 Villanova 20
No. 6 South Dakota 42, Drake 3
No. 21 SEMO 38, No. 7 Southern Illinois 21
No. 8 Central Arkansas 56, UAPB 17
No. 9 Montana 46, No. 24 Western Carolina 35
No. 10 North Dakota 41, San Diego 24
No. 11 Sacramento State 34, Texas A&M-Commerce 0
No. 12 William & Mary 34, Furman 24
No. 14 Mercer 38, The Citadel 21
No. 15 Incarnate Word 38, Northern Arizona 14
No. 16 Tarleton State 28, North Alabama 14
No. 17 Illinois State 31, Eastern Illinois 7
Columbia 31, No. 18 Lafayette 20
No. 22 Lamar 20, Texas Southern 17
Honorable Mentions:
Troy 34, Florida A&M 12
North Carolina Central 66, North Carolina A&T 24
Richmond 38, Delaware State 24
Rhode Island 28, Long Island 21
Weber State 39, Northwestern State 0
Pittsburgh 73, Youngstown State 17
Idaho State 38, Southern Utah 28
Nicholls 66, Mississippi Valley State 0
Duquesne 35, West Virginia Wesleyan 0
Stony Brook 24, Campbell 17
ETSU 34, Elon 14
Harvard 35, Stetson 0
New Hampshire 38, Bryant 17
