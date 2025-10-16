Week 8 FCS Football Schedule, How To Watch
There's only one ranked matchup on the Week 8 schedule, but there are no shortage of games that will impact the FCS Playoff race and conference championship races across the country.
No. 9 North Dakota travels to Carbondale to face No. 12 Southern Illinois in a massive MVFC matchup. The Fighting Hawks were ranked No. 8 in the FCS playoff committee's Top 10 earlier this week, giving them a chance to add another ranked win to their resume. The Salukis are looking to rebound from a disappointing loss to North Dakota State last week.
Below are the biggest FCS games on the Week 8 schedule, including every matchup that features a Top 25 program.
Week 8 FCS Football Schedule
Saturday, Oct. 18
Princeton at Brown (11 am CT, ESPN+)
Furman at Wofford (11 am CT, ESPN+)
Merrimack at No. 18 Harvard (11 am CT, ESPN+)
Butler at Dayton (11 am CT, YouTube)
Stonehill at Yale (11 am CT, ESPN+)
Stony Brook at No. 11 Monmouth (Noon CT, FloSports)
Colgate at Georgetown (Noon CT, ESPN+)
Hampton at No. 15 Villanova (Noon CT, FloSports)
Davidson at Drake (Noon CT, ESPN+)
Stetson at No. 21 Presbyterian (Noon CT, ESPN+)
Bucknell at Cornell (Noon CT, ESPN+)
No. 1 North Dakota State at Indiana State (Noon CT, ESPN+)
Dartmouth at Fordham (Noon CT, ESPN+)
UT Martin at Gardner-Webb (12:30 pm CT, ESPN+)
Penn at Columbia (12:30 pm CT, ESPN+)
ETSU at Chattanooga (12:30 pm CT, ESPN+)
Samford at VMI (12:30 pm CT, ESPN+)
No. 22 South Dakota at Northern Iowa (1 pm CT, ESPN+)
Western Carolina at The Citadel (1 pm CT, ESPN+)
Marist at Morehead State (1 pm CT, ESPN+)
No. 8 Tennessee Tech at Lindenwood (1 pm CT, ESPN+)
Holy Cross at Richmond (1 pm CT, ESPN+)
Eastern Illinois at SEMO (2 pm CT, ESPN+)
Sacred Heart at No. 4 Montana (2 pm CT, ESPN+)
Grambling State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2 pm CT, SWAC TV)
No. 9 North Dakota at No. 12 Southern Illinois (2 pm CT, ESPN+)
Youngstown State at No. 10 Illinois State (2 pm CT, ESPN+)
Prairie View A&M at Southern (2 pm CT, HBCU GO)
Elon at William & Mary (2:30 pm CT, FloSports)
No. 16 Rhode Island at UAlbany (2:30 pm CT, FloSports)
New Hampshire at Campbell (2:30 pm CT, FloSports)
UTRGV at No. 17 Lamar (3 pm CT, ESPN+)
Charleston Southern at Western Illinois (3 pm CT, ESPN+)
Alcorn State at Florida A&M (3 pm CT, ESPN+)
Weber State at Portland State (4 pm CT, ESPN+)
Northwestern State at Southeastern Louisiana (4 pm CT, ESPN+)
Howard at Tennessee State (4:30 pm CT, ESPN+)
East Texas A&M at Incarnate Word (4:30 pm CT, ESPN+)
Duquesne at Mercyhurst (5 pm CT, NEC Front Row)
Idaho at Eastern Washington (6 pm CT, ESPN+)
Eastern Kentucky at North Alabama (6 pm CT, ESPN+)
Nicholls at No. 25 Stephen F. Austin (6 pm CT, ESPN+)
Houston Christian at McNeese (6 pm CT, ESPN+)
West Georgia at No. 3 Tarleton State (6 pm CT, ESPN+)
No. 2 South Dakota State at Murray State (6 pm CT, ESPN+)
No. 24 Idaho at Eastern Washington (6 pm CT, ESPN+)
No. 13 Abilene Christian at Southern Utah (7:30 pm CT, ESPN+)
Northern Colorado at Sacramento State (8 pm CT, ESPN+)
Lafayette at Oregon State (9 pm CT, The CW Network)
