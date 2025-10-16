Fcs Football Central

Week 8 FCS Football Schedule, How To Watch

Saluki Stadium
Saluki Stadium / Southern Illinois Athletics
There's only one ranked matchup on the Week 8 schedule, but there are no shortage of games that will impact the FCS Playoff race and conference championship races across the country.

No. 9 North Dakota travels to Carbondale to face No. 12 Southern Illinois in a massive MVFC matchup. The Fighting Hawks were ranked No. 8 in the FCS playoff committee's Top 10 earlier this week, giving them a chance to add another ranked win to their resume. The Salukis are looking to rebound from a disappointing loss to North Dakota State last week.

Below are the biggest FCS games on the Week 8 schedule, including every matchup that features a Top 25 program.

Week 8 FCS Football Schedule

Saturday, Oct. 18

Princeton at Brown (11 am CT, ESPN+)

Furman at Wofford (11 am CT, ESPN+)

Merrimack at No. 18 Harvard (11 am CT, ESPN+)

Butler at Dayton (11 am CT, YouTube)

Stonehill at Yale (11 am CT, ESPN+)

Stony Brook at No. 11 Monmouth (Noon CT, FloSports)

Colgate at Georgetown (Noon CT, ESPN+)

Hampton at No. 15 Villanova (Noon CT, FloSports)

Davidson at Drake (Noon CT, ESPN+)

Stetson at No. 21 Presbyterian (Noon CT, ESPN+)

Bucknell at Cornell (Noon CT, ESPN+)

No. 1 North Dakota State at Indiana State (Noon CT, ESPN+)

Dartmouth at Fordham (Noon CT, ESPN+)

UT Martin at Gardner-Webb (12:30 pm CT, ESPN+)

Penn at Columbia (12:30 pm CT, ESPN+)

ETSU at Chattanooga (12:30 pm CT, ESPN+)

Samford at VMI (12:30 pm CT, ESPN+)

No. 22 South Dakota at Northern Iowa (1 pm CT, ESPN+)

Western Carolina at The Citadel (1 pm CT, ESPN+)

Marist at Morehead State (1 pm CT, ESPN+)

No. 8 Tennessee Tech at Lindenwood (1 pm CT, ESPN+)

Holy Cross at Richmond (1 pm CT, ESPN+)

Eastern Illinois at SEMO (2 pm CT, ESPN+)

Sacred Heart at No. 4 Montana (2 pm CT, ESPN+)

Grambling State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2 pm CT, SWAC TV)

No. 9 North Dakota at No. 12 Southern Illinois (2 pm CT, ESPN+)

Youngstown State at No. 10 Illinois State (2 pm CT, ESPN+)

Prairie View A&M at Southern (2 pm CT, HBCU GO)

Elon at William & Mary (2:30 pm CT, FloSports)

No. 16 Rhode Island at UAlbany (2:30 pm CT, FloSports)

New Hampshire at Campbell (2:30 pm CT, FloSports)

UTRGV at No. 17 Lamar (3 pm CT, ESPN+)

Charleston Southern at Western Illinois (3 pm CT, ESPN+)

Alcorn State at Florida A&M (3 pm CT, ESPN+)

Weber State at Portland State (4 pm CT, ESPN+)

Northwestern State at Southeastern Louisiana (4 pm CT, ESPN+)

Howard at Tennessee State (4:30 pm CT, ESPN+)

East Texas A&M at Incarnate Word (4:30 pm CT, ESPN+)

Duquesne at Mercyhurst (5 pm CT, NEC Front Row)

Idaho at Eastern Washington (6 pm CT, ESPN+)

Eastern Kentucky at North Alabama (6 pm CT, ESPN+)

Nicholls at No. 25 Stephen F. Austin (6 pm CT, ESPN+)

Houston Christian at McNeese (6 pm CT, ESPN+)

West Georgia at No. 3 Tarleton State (6 pm CT, ESPN+)

No. 2 South Dakota State at Murray State (6 pm CT, ESPN+)

No. 24 Idaho at Eastern Washington (6 pm CT, ESPN+)

No. 13 Abilene Christian at Southern Utah (7:30 pm CT, ESPN+)

Northern Colorado at Sacramento State (8 pm CT, ESPN+)

Lafayette at Oregon State (9 pm CT, The CW Network)

