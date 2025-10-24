Week 9 FCS Football Preview & Predictions
As we do every week, we preview the biggest games of the weekend and make our official predictions.
Let's take a look at the biggest games of the Week 9 slate.
2025 Prediction Record: 96-21
2022-24 Record: 382-122
No. 4 Montana at Sacramento State
Kickoff: 9:30 pm CT (Friday, ESPN2)
There will be no shortage of energy in the stadium on Friday night. Sacramento State president Dr. Luke Wood hasn't held anything back in pregame appearances, including calling the Grizzlies the pandas, questioning Montana's strength of schedule, and questioning if the Montana fan base travels.
This led to Montana head coach Bobby Hauck calling Wood a clown, along with saying that Montana will deal with Wood's 'JV' comments on the field. Earlier this offseason, Wood compared the FCS level to 'JV football' during Sacramento State's push to make the move to the FBS. The Hornets will have a chance to back up all of Wood's talk, while the Grizzlies may have the support of most of the FCS community based on social media reactions this week.
The matchup to watch will be Sacramento State's rushing attack against the Montana defense. The Hornets lead the Big Sky in rushing offense, averaging 247.3 yards per game. Rodney Hammond Jr. has been excellent, leading the team with 503 yards and five touchdowns. Damian Henderson II is another dangerous weapon, adding another 398 yards on seven yards per carry and four scores.
Sacramento State will have to find success on the ground because the entire offense depends on it. The passing attack has been anemic at times, ranking 10th in the Big Sky as both quarterbacks have struggled. The Hornets need a big game from Cardell Williams, who has thrown for 893 yards, six touchdowns, and four interceptions.
This offense thrives on deep shots set up by the rushing attack, but those shots also increase the risk of turnovers. Montana's secondary leads the Big Sky with nine interceptions, which is something to watch on Friday night. Kenzel Lawler and Micah Harper have been excellent for the Grizzlies, combining for 10 pass breakups and two interceptions.
Montana's offense has reached a new level this season, leading the Big Sky in total offense and scoring offense. A lot of this improvement is due to the development of Keali'i Ah Yat, who continues to shine. He's thrown for over 2,000 yards, 14 touchdowns, and six interceptions. This offense also features the most versatile athlete in the country in Michael Wortham. He leads the country in all-purpose yards per game, averaging 170.3 yards per game.
The x-factor could be Sacramento State's defensive line, which is tied for an FCS-high 25 sacks this season. Can the Grizzlies protect Ah Yat in passing situations? The offensive line has improved each week, but the unit has still allowed two or more sacks in four games. Jayland McGlothen and Dylan Hampsten have combined for 15.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks.
This game should be electric and will be must-see TV, but I still expect the Grizzlies to pull away in the second half. Sacramento State will find success on the ground early, but I don't see how anyone beats this Montana team with a one-dimensional offense. Give me the Griz on the road with another big game from Ah Yat and Wortham.
Prediction: Montana (38-21)
No. 18 Illinois State at No. 21 South Dakota
Kickoff: 1 pm CT (ESPN+)
This game will have massive playoff implications as both teams need a win to avoid losing their 4th game. It's unlikely a 7-5 team makes the postseason this year, which means a loss this weekend could mean having to win out to make it in as an at-large for either team.
South Dakota enters this game on a three-game win streak, winning five of its past six games since an 0-2 start. The Coyotes also boast an 11-game home winning streak entering this game. Illinois State needs this win desperately after losing two of its last three games, including an upset loss against Youngstown State last weekend.
South Dakota is going to lean on the run, which somehow hasn't taken a step back without All-American Charles Pierre Jr. L.J. Phillips Jr. has done an outstanding job since elevating to the starting role, leading the country with 1,059 rushing yards and a team-high 11 touchdowns. Illinois State's rushing defense was strong early in the season but has struggled over the past three weeks, allowing 205.3 yards per game during that stretch.
One storyline to watch is how Illinois State's offense replaces All-American wide receiver Daniel Sobkowicz, who is expected to be sidelined by an injury. Redshirt freshman Luke Mailander is having a breakout season, posting 407 receiving yards and four scores. A lot of this falls on quarterback Tommy Rittenhouse to have a big game. He's had a stellar season with 1,387 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, and four interceptions.
The other question will be if South Dakota can take advantage of an Illinois State secondary that's allowed nearly 300 yards per game. The Coyotes have struggled to find any consistency through the air, but Aidan Bouman has played well over the past three games. Can Bouman find a way to generate some explosive plays downfield? Wide receiver Larenzo Fenner has emerged as the No. 1 target, leading the team with 422 yards and six scores, averaging 23.4 yards per catch.
On paper, this appears to be a very evenly-matched game, but I like South Dakota at home. Bouman hasn't lived up to the All-America hype, but I trust him to make some plays against Illinois State's defense. Add that to another solid game from Phillips, and the Coyotes find a way to get it done at home.
Prediction: South Dakota (30-23)
No. 1 North Dakota State at No. 2 South Dakota State
Kickoff: 7 pm CT (ESPNU)
The Dakota Marker will once again feature the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the country. It's the third time this rivalry has featured the top two teams in the country, which is the most in college football history. Last season, North Dakota State won both matchups, ending South Dakota State's five-game winning streak in the rivalry.
The Bison have a chance to end another streak this season. South Dakota State's 33-game home winning streak is on the line, which is the fourth-longest streak in FCS history. NDSU leads the all-time series 65-47-5, while also leading the Dakota Marker trophy series 11-10.
The biggest question entering this game is the health of quarterback Chase Mason, who left last week with a reported ankle/lower leg injury. His status remains unknown, and we probably won't know until pregame warmups whether he'll be available. If he doesn't start, the Jacks will turn to redshirt freshman Luke Marble, who completed 13-of-21 passes for 189 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception last week.
Even if Mason is able to start, we won't know if he's 100%, which could impact his ability to escape the pocket and make plays with his legs. This increases the importance of the rushing attack, which is led by Julius Loughridge, who leads the Jacks with 714 yards and six touchdowns. This room is young behind Loughridge, with freshman James Basinger being the next leading running back with 157 yards and four scores.
North Dakota State has been excellent against the run, holding opponents to 95.7 yards per game and only 3.0 yards per carry. A lot of that stems from excellent defensive line play, led by Keenan Wilson, who leads the Bison with seven tackles for loss and four sacks. One notable injury is Jaxon Duttenhefer, who left the last game with a neck injury. Expect Logan Larson to see an increased role, along with freshman Alijah Wayne, who has played well in limited snaps.
Regardless of who starts at quarterback, South Dakota State needs its wide receivers to win 1-on-1 matchups on the outside. Alex Bullock leads the unit with 510 yards and two touchdowns, while Loften O'Groske offers the highest upside, but has been battling an injury since earlier this season. Jailen Duffie and Jaquise Alexander have been excellent this season for the Bison, while Anthony Chideme-Alfaro offers a ton of experience at the other corner spot.
The biggest key to the game will be South Dakota State's ability to limit Cole Payton's playmaking ability outside the pocket. Payton has been the best player in the FCS this season, throwing for 1,565 yards, 11 touchdowns, and one interception. He's added 475 rushing yards and six scores, averaging 6.7 yards per carry. It's his ability to make something happen when things break down that is special. Even when the defense does everything correctly, one missed tackle can lead to an explosive play when he gets into the open field.
South Dakota State's defense features one of the most talented, athletic linebacker rooms in the country. Chase Van Tol, Joe Ollman, and Cullen McShane all have the athleticism to limit Payton's ability to generate explosive plays with his legs. Making open-field tackles and taking the proper angles will be two things the Jacks must do at an elite level. I would expect to see a ton of Van Tol vs Payton in the open field, as he's really the most versatile defender on this defense.
One x-factor that nobody has really discussed is Barika Kpeenu, who has quietly been a key piece for the Bison. He's delivered in the biggest games this season, rushing for 601 yards and 11 touchdowns. The Bison also feature Bryce Lance, who is having another outstanding season, averaging 20.5 yards per reception. Lance was a massive factor in last season's playoff game, catching three touchdowns, so he will be a player to watch as one of Payton's favorite targets.
I could write forever about this game, because there are so many different matchups to watch and factors to consider. South Dakota State's defense is good enough to make this game difficult for North Dakota State, but I still strongly believe the Bison are the most complete team in the FCS this season. Give me the Bison on the road, I believe they find a way to put this one away in the fourth quarter.
Prediction: North Dakota State (31-21)
Other Week 9 Predictions:
No. 3 Tarleton State 35, Eastern Kentucky 14
No. 5 Montana State 38, Cal Poly 14
No. 6 UC Davis 34, Northern Colorado 24
No. 9 Tennessee Tech 52, SEMO 17
No. 12 Jackson State 35, Grambling State 13
No. 14 Harvard 41, Princeton 20
No. 19 Presbyterian 27, Dayton 20
No. 20 Northern Arizona 45, Idaho State 38
Alabama State 38, Alabama A&M 24
William & Mary 23, New Hampshire 20
North Carolina Central 41, Delaware State 30
